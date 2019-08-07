CartiHeal Performs First Agili-C™ Cartilage Repair Implantation Procedures at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), New York, NY

Tutti al mare in Cina nella spiaggia piÃ¹ affollata al mondo
Tutti al mare in Cina nella spiaggia piÃ¹ affollata al mondo

Il popolo della Lega chiede a Salvini di allearsi con Giorgia Meloni
Il popolo della Lega chiede a Salvini di allearsi con Giorgia Meloni

Confiscato il tesoro della mafia catanese: 10 milioni di euro
Confiscato il tesoro della mafia catanese: 10 milioni di euro

La fotografia e il suo supporto: la ricerca di Elisa Sighicelli
La fotografia e il suo supporto: la ricerca di Elisa Sighicelli

Raggi bisticcia con gli attivisti di Casapound: "Fate un corso di legalitÃ "
Raggi bisticcia con gli attivisti di Casapound: "Fate un corso di legalitÃ "

Delfino impigliato nella plastica salvato dalla Guardia Costiera
Delfino impigliato nella plastica salvato dalla Guardia Costiera

Previsioni meteo per giovedÃ¬, 8 agosto
Previsioni meteo per giovedÃ¬, 8 agosto

Scuola, Bussetti: "Con decreto importanti assunzioni, diamo risposta forte a precariato"
Scuola, Bussetti: "Con decreto importanti assunzioni, diamo risposta forte a precariato"

Salvini: "Raderemo al suolo casa di fottutissima zingara"
Salvini: "Raderemo al suolo casa di fottutissima zingara"

Salvini: "Ho medaglia Madonna, Avvenire me lo consente?"
Salvini: "Ho medaglia Madonna, Avvenire me lo consente?"

Meloni: "Inno italiano in spiaggia? Sacro no compatibile, ma al Papeete no responsabilitÃ  Salvini"
Meloni: "Inno italiano in spiaggia? Sacro no compatibile, ma al Papeete no...

Manovra, Capone (Ugl): "Fra Chigi e Viminale metodi diversi, con Salvini tutti insieme al tavolo"
Manovra, Capone (Ugl): "Fra Chigi e Viminale metodi diversi, con Salvini tutti insieme...

Manovra, Capone (Ugl): "Bene tavolo con Salvini, no unanime a salario minimo"
Manovra, Capone (Ugl): "Bene tavolo con Salvini, no unanime a salario minimo"

Governo, Salvini: "Voto anticipato? Vedremo, anche prima di settembre"
Governo, Salvini: "Voto anticipato? Vedremo, anche prima di settembre"

Viaggio in Ape-car di Radioimmaginaria da Bologna a Stoccolma
Viaggio in Ape-car di Radioimmaginaria da Bologna a Stoccolma

Governo, Salvini: "Liti con M5s? Vedremo se sono piÃ¹ i motivi per stare insieme o meno"
Governo, Salvini: "Liti con M5s? Vedremo se sono piÃ¹ i motivi per stare insieme o meno"

Casapound, scritta rimossa dal palazzo dai militanti
Casapound, scritta rimossa dal palazzo dai militanti

Casapound militanti rimuovono scritta. Antonini: "La rimetteremo quando Raggi non sara piÃ¹ sindaco"
Casapound militanti rimuovono scritta. Antonini: "La rimetteremo quando Raggi non sara...

Onu boccia Dl Sicurezza: lavoro umanitario non va criminalizzato
Onu boccia Dl Sicurezza: lavoro umanitario non va criminalizzato

Operazione "Mare sicuro", restituiti spiagge e specchi d'acqua
Operazione "Mare sicuro", restituiti spiagge e specchi d'acqua


CartiHeal Performs First Agili-C™ Cartilage Repair Implantation Procedures at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), New York, NY

- KFAR SABA, Israel, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CartiHeal, developer of Agili-C™, a proprietary implant for the treatment of cartilage lesions in arthritic and non-arthritic joints, announced today the successful enrollment and operation of the first two patients in the Agili-C™ Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) pivotal study at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), New York, NY. The surgeries were performed by site Principal Investigator Prof. Andreas Gomoll, MD, a sports medicine orthopedic surgeon.

The multi-site clinical study will involve a minimum of 250 patients, which 228 patients have already been enrolled.

HSS is one of 15 U.S. clinical sites participating in this randomized and controlled Food and Drug Administration (FDA) IDE clinical study. The primary study objective is to show superiority of the Agili-C™ cartilage regeneration implant over the current standards of care: microfracture and debridement.

"I was very pleased that my first two patients in the clinical study were both randomized to the Agili-C™ arm. The first patient had mild osteoarthritis and osteochondral defect on the load bearing area of the medial femoral condyle and was treated with a single Agili-C™ implant. The second patient, also with mild osteoarthritis, had two symptomatic lesions located at the center of the trochlea and on the load bearing area of the medial femoral condyle and was treated with two Agili-C implants," said Prof. Gomoll.

"The two procedures went smoothly and I look forward to enrolling more patients into this important clinical study in the upcoming weeks," concluded Prof. Gomoll.

CartiHeal's founder and CEO Nir Altschuler states: "We are excited that Prof. Gomoll has joined our clinical study as a principal investigator. Prof. Gomoll is one of the most prestigious cartilage surgeons and we expect that his impact on the clinical study will be very significant."

"With top institutions, such as HSS involved in the clinical study, and with 228 patients already enrolled out of 250 patients planned, we hope to meet the clinical study's endpoint and provide a viable treatment option to millions of patients in need."

To find out if you qualify for this study please visit http://www.cartiheal.com

About CartiHeal

CartiHeal, a privately-held medical device company headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel and New Jersey, USA, develops proprietary implants for the treatment of cartilage and osteochondral defects in traumatic and osteoarthritic joints.

CartiHeal's cell-free, off-the-shelf implant is CE marked for use in cartilage and osteochondral defects. Agili-C™ has been implanted in over 400 patients with cartilage lesions in the knee, ankle and great toe in a series of clinical studies conducted in leading centers in Europe and Israel. In these clinical studies, the Agili-C™ implant was used to treat a broad spectrum of cartilage lesions, from single focal lesions to multiple and large defects in patients suffering from osteoarthritis.

In the United States, the Agili-C implant is not available for sale – it is an investigational device limited for use in the IDE study.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/956906/Andreas_Gomoll.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/451231/CartiHeal_Logo.jpg

For more information:  www.cartiheal.com                    info@cartiheal.com

 


