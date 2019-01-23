Catalyst Cases For AirPods Now In Select Apple Stores Globally

Just Dance World Cup: Antonino Pomilia Ã¨ il campione italiano
Spettacoli

Just Dance World Cup: Antonino Pomilia Ã¨ il campione italiano

L'attivista per il clima svedese Greta Thunberg scuote Davos
Politica

L'attivista per il clima svedese Greta Thunberg scuote Davos

Castelnuovo di Porto, il metodo spiccio per chiudere il Cara
Politica

Castelnuovo di Porto, il metodo spiccio per chiudere il Cara

MotoGp, Marquez e Lorenzo, la Honda presenta il suo dream Team
Sport

MotoGp, Marquez e Lorenzo, la Honda presenta il suo dream Team

Ufficiale, Balotelli al Marsiglia ma i tifosi lo bocciano
Sport

Ufficiale, Balotelli al Marsiglia ma i tifosi lo bocciano

Spazio, decimo volo test di successo per il razzo di Jeff Bezos
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, decimo volo test di successo per il razzo di Jeff Bezos

Da vergini a dive, alla Gam di Roma inaugura la mostra "Donne"
Culture

Da vergini a dive, alla Gam di Roma inaugura la mostra "Donne"

Trivelle, Costa: "Sono per il no, se mi sfiduciano torno a fare il generale dei Carabinieri"
Politica

Trivelle, Costa: "Sono per il no, se mi sfiduciano torno a fare il generale dei...

Migranti, Conte, Merkel mi ha confermato che non si ritirano da Sophia
Politica

Migranti, Conte, Merkel mi ha confermato che non si ritirano da Sophia

Calcio, bagno di folla per Zaniolo al Roma Store di via del Corso nella Capitale
Politica

Calcio, bagno di folla per Zaniolo al Roma Store di via del Corso nella Capitale

Operazione Sophia, Salvini: da 6 mesi chiediamo cambio regole
Politica

Operazione Sophia, Salvini: da 6 mesi chiediamo cambio regole

Processo fondi Lega, Belsito: "Pago per aver eseguito determinati ordini"
Politica

Processo fondi Lega, Belsito: "Pago per aver eseguito determinati ordini"

Conti pubblici, Conte: "Debito crescente prezzo da pagare per euro" SOTTOTITOLI
Politica

Conti pubblici, Conte: "Debito crescente prezzo da pagare per euro" SOTTOTITOLI

Ue, Conte: "Italiani sono stati pazienti per anni" SOTTOTITOLI
Politica

Ue, Conte: "Italiani sono stati pazienti per anni" SOTTOTITOLI

Non piÃ¹ solo materiali a Klimahouse, fiera mette l'uomo al centro
Economia

Non piÃ¹ solo materiali a Klimahouse, fiera mette l'uomo al centro

Governo francese: non faremo gara di stupiditÃ  con l'Italia
Politica

Governo francese: non faremo gara di stupiditÃ  con l'Italia

Governo, Conte: "E' risposta a desiderio futuro Italiani" SOTTOTITOLI
Politica

Governo, Conte: "E' risposta a desiderio futuro Italiani" SOTTOTITOLI

Governo, Conte: "Popolo parola chiave attorno cui abbiamo costruito nostre politiche" SOTTOTITOLI
Politica

Governo, Conte: "Popolo parola chiave attorno cui abbiamo costruito nostre politiche"...

Il sindaco di Cerveteri Pascucci: decreto Salvini crea scompiglio
Cronache

Il sindaco di Cerveteri Pascucci: decreto Salvini crea scompiglio

Riondino perfido Woland ne "Il Maestro e Margherita" all'Eliseo
Spettacoli

Riondino perfido Woland ne "Il Maestro e Margherita" all'Eliseo


Catalyst Cases For AirPods Now In Select Apple Stores Globally

- HONG KONG, Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst, the award-winning manufacturer of protective waterproof cases, today announces the expansion of their Special Edition cases for AirPods launch to reach customers around the world. Three color variations of the AirPods cases were introduced throughout the United States and Canada in December and are now available at apple.com, select Apple Stores around the world and Catalystcase.com.

The AirPods case was created, developed and packaged with high quality and durable materials, providing AirPods waterproof protection to a high degree: The Special Edition Catalyst Case for AirPods offers an IP67 waterproof rating to 3.3ft (1m) and drop proof protection to 4ft (1.2m). At a retail price of $29.95 (USD), it's an essential accessory.

"We're excited to expand availability of the Special Edition Case for AirPods," Catalyst CEO June Lai said. "Our cases have proven to be unmatched in the market for style, convenience and protection. It's the perfect pairing."

Offering waterproof protection for the AirPods charging case, the Special Edition Catalyst Case for AirPods is engineered with soft and durable silicone. Available in three exclusive colors, this patented waterproof case also features a premium lightweight carabiner in a matte finish. This carabiner is designed with an intuitive inward-facing clasp which makes it easier to hook onto belt loops, bags, and other belongings. As with the original Catalyst AirPods case, the case allows easy access to the charging port through the bottom seal and by folding back the top flap of the case, users can open the lid to access their AirPods for hands-free calls or mobile listening.

Catalyst case for AirPods has been a top selling product since launch in April 2017, winning multiple awards and recognition as a unique protective case that is a stylish, essential everyday accessory. Users have reported that the AirPods case cover provides a high degree of protection against water and debris, protecting even against washing machine cycles. Catalyst is recognized globally for its constant innovation and unique designs, securing prestigious awards including the International Design Award in 2017, a CES Innovation Awards Honoree in 2018, and iPhone Life's Best of CES2018.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/811136/Catalyst_Special_edition_case_for_Airpods.jpg


in evidenza
Corona pensa alla politica "Varrei cento volte Salvini..."

Milano

Corona pensa alla politica
"Varrei cento volte Salvini..."

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.