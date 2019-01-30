CATL Connects World's First and China's Largest BESS Multi-Mixed Energy Power Station (100MWh) to the Grid

Preve, Riso Gallo: "Abbiamo chiuso un anno molto positivo"
Economia

Preve, Riso Gallo: "Abbiamo chiuso un anno molto positivo"

Ciafani, Legambiente:"SostenibilitÃ . L'OrÃ©al ha obbiettivi sfidanti"
Economia

Ciafani, Legambiente:"SostenibilitÃ . L'OrÃ©al ha obbiettivi sfidanti"

Brexit, Barnier: "Accordo di recesso unico strumento per garantire uscita ordinata"
Politica

Brexit, Barnier: "Accordo di recesso unico strumento per garantire uscita ordinata"

Salvini, interrotto durante suo intervento in Aula, risponde: "Non ho fretta"
Politica

Salvini, interrotto durante suo intervento in Aula, risponde: "Non ho fretta"

Brexit, Juncker: "Voto di ieri aumenta rischio 'no deal'"
Politica

Brexit, Juncker: "Voto di ieri aumenta rischio 'no deal'"

Brexit, l'esperto: May scommette che il parlamento cederÃ 
Politica

Brexit, l'esperto: May scommette che il parlamento cederÃ 

Un Rubens e un Raffaello all'asta da Sotheby's a New York
Politica

Un Rubens e un Raffaello all'asta da Sotheby's a New York

Bagarre in aula, M5s vs Fi: "Non dia lezione chi votÃ² che Ruby era nipote di Mubarak"
Politica

Bagarre in aula, M5s vs Fi: "Non dia lezione chi votÃ² che Ruby era nipote di Mubarak"

Brexit, Juncker: "Accordo di recesso non sarÃ  rinegoziato"
Politica

Brexit, Juncker: "Accordo di recesso non sarÃ  rinegoziato"

Sea Watch, Madia: "47 persone tenute come bestie" mormorii in aula, Salvini alza gli occhi al cielo
Politica

Sea Watch, Madia: "47 persone tenute come bestie" mormorii in aula, Salvini alza gli...

Salvini a Palazzotto (LeU): "Ero preoccupato, non mi era ancora arrivata una minaccia di denuncia"
Politica

Salvini a Palazzotto (LeU): "Ero preoccupato, non mi era ancora arrivata una minaccia...

Battibecco in aula durante Question Time con Salvini, Prestigiacomo richiamata da Fico
Politica

Battibecco in aula durante Question Time con Salvini, Prestigiacomo richiamata da Fico

Diciotti, Zingaretti: "Salvini non ricatti Paese solo perchÃ¨ Ã¨ potente, accertamento ci deve essere"
Politica

Diciotti, Zingaretti: "Salvini non ricatti Paese solo perchÃ¨ Ã¨ potente, accertamento...

Smog fuori controllo a Bangkok, centinaia di scuole chiuse
Politica

Smog fuori controllo a Bangkok, centinaia di scuole chiuse

Caso Diciotti, Conte: "Nessuna ripercussione su tenuta del governo"
Politica

Caso Diciotti, Conte: "Nessuna ripercussione su tenuta del governo"

Di Maio: "Primo furbetto del reddito di cittadinanza Ã¨ consigliere comunale PD di Monreale"
Politica

Di Maio: "Primo furbetto del reddito di cittadinanza Ã¨ consigliere comunale PD di...

UE, Savona: "Nostri interlocutori in scadenza mandato, non so se siano credibili"
Politica

UE, Savona: "Nostri interlocutori in scadenza mandato, non so se siano credibili"

Conte: governo impegnato in fase 2, rilancio economia e cantieri
Politica

Conte: governo impegnato in fase 2, rilancio economia e cantieri

Come si fanno i salvataggi in mare? Il video dell'Aeronautica
Cronache

Come si fanno i salvataggi in mare? Il video dell'Aeronautica

Conte: non appoggiamo Maduro ma non diamo investiture affrettate
Spettacoli

Conte: non appoggiamo Maduro ma non diamo investiture affrettate


CATL Connects World's First and China's Largest BESS Multi-Mixed Energy Power Station (100MWh) to the Grid

- The Station coordinates three different renewable, with fluctuating and particularly unstable, sources of energy and is required to respond consistently to fluctuating demand, making its batteries and battery management system crucial to the reliability of the system. CATL, the exclusive battery supplier for the Project, overcome the requirements during product design and development stage and took merely 17 days to test and commission the BESS to the grid.

Huang Shilin, Vice Chairman and Chief Strategy Officer of CATL, said, "The Station is the first of its kind - a multi-functional, centralized power plant integrated with an electrochemical energy storage system. Its technical reliability and affordability will promote further global deployment of different renewable energy applications."

The first priority when building an energy storage station is safety. By selecting reliable materials, CATL minimize the possibility of failure incident and second damage explosion. CATL also follows the Potential Failure Mode and Effects Analysis(FMEA) design process to identify risks and execute risk mitigation plans in early stages of product development, manufacturing and management to ensure safe operation of the battery system with well-designed battery cell, module, cabinet and control system. Utilizing a three-layer relay protection system, CATL further assures performance of the battery system from damages caused by over-charging/discharging, over-current, mitigate over and under temperature working conditions.

One of the key challenges of safety and performances that CATL and the industry face is thermal management. The Station, installed at Golmud where temperature varies from -33.6 to 35.5 degrees Celsius. To ensure 15 years of battery performance, CATL has deployed a cooling system that uses air passages and air flow designs to maintain a consistent cabinet temperature. A battery management unit will kick-in the battery cooling system as soon as it detects thermo concerns, while pre-stored electricity protects the battery from capacity loss or lithium plating caused by charging in cold temperatures.

In addition, the Project has tough structural requirements, as Golmud lies in an active seismic zone, which calls for vibration and shock absorption. CATL's state of the art Test & Validation Center carried out rigorous testing and simulation to prove its batteries are able to withstand a potential earthquake of magnitude 8.

According to Dr. Hui Dong, Chief Scientist of China Electric Power Research Institute, the Station is "the World's first and China's largest electromechanical energy storage station with virtual synchronous generator." With the Station as an important part and an expected annual electricity generation amount of 126,250MWh (401,500 tons of coal generated energy), the Project is expected to be a good showcase of different new energy applications, thereby setting standards and smart grid applications around the world.

About CATL

CATL is China's largest battery provider specializing in the manufacturing lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. It's devoted to promoting new energy, changing the world via EV & ESS battery technology. CATL's annual sales volume includes EV & ESS batteries amounted to 12GWh in 2017, EV battery installation volume of 2018 was 23.43GWh. http://www.catlbattery.com/en 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/815467/Contemporary_Amperex_Technology.jpg


in evidenza
Psg, è maledizione per Neymar Frattura al piede e lungo stop

Sport

Psg, è maledizione per Neymar
Frattura al piede e lungo stop

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.