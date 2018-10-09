CDPQ and Generation Investment Management Launch Unique Long-Term Sustainable Equity Partnership

Conte: "Manovra, crescita sara' superiore rispetto alle stime"
Politica

Conte: "Manovra, crescita sara' superiore rispetto alle stime"

Manovra, Di Maio: "Non si arretra, io non abbandono gli italiani"
Politica

Manovra, Di Maio: "Non si arretra, io non abbandono gli italiani"

L'Eroica Ã¨ Donna: le sfide delle "Eroiche". VIDEO
Sport

L'Eroica Ã¨ Donna: le sfide delle "Eroiche". VIDEO

Caso Ronaldo, l'avvocato di Ruby smentisce: "E' una fake news"
Politica

Caso Ronaldo, l'avvocato di Ruby smentisce: "E' una fake news"

Intesa SanPaolo, Tessitore: â€œEntro fine anno anche i pagamenti Apple Payâ€
Economia

Intesa SanPaolo, Tessitore: â€œEntro fine anno anche i pagamenti Apple Payâ€

Mastercard, Cementero: â€œLa nuova sfida dei pagamenti Ã¨ lâ€™autorizzazioneâ€
Economia

Mastercard, Cementero: â€œLa nuova sfida dei pagamenti Ã¨ lâ€™autorizzazioneâ€

Don Costa, dir. scientifico Ascoltare leggere crescere: i temi della rassegna
Spettacoli

Don Costa, dir. scientifico Ascoltare leggere crescere: i temi della rassegna

Prof. Giuliano Vigini: come uscire dalle difficoltÃ  dell'editoria religiosa
Economia

Prof. Giuliano Vigini: come uscire dalle difficoltÃ  dell'editoria religiosa

Ivan Zeitsev incontra la tifosa che gli aveva chiesto di sposarla al mondiale
Spettacoli

Ivan Zeitsev incontra la tifosa che gli aveva chiesto di sposarla al mondiale

Crozza a Fazio: "Sei uno dei nemici di Salvini, insieme a Juncker e Macron"
Spettacoli

Crozza a Fazio: "Sei uno dei nemici di Salvini, insieme a Juncker e Macron"

Manovra, Fassina: "Deficit al 2,4 necessario per imprese e per ridurre debito"
Economia

Manovra, Fassina: "Deficit al 2,4 necessario per imprese e per ridurre debito"

Fabrizio Gaggio Dg del gruppo UNA: tre nuovi brand, tre modi di vivere l'hotel
Economia

Fabrizio Gaggio Dg del gruppo UNA: tre nuovi brand, tre modi di vivere l'hotel

Miracle Tunes (su Boing e Cartoonito), guarda il video del backstage
Spettacoli

Miracle Tunes (su Boing e Cartoonito), guarda il video del backstage

Manovra, Tria sbotta con Brunetta: "Non rispondo su ipotesi"
Politica

Manovra, Tria sbotta con Brunetta: "Non rispondo su ipotesi"

Toti a Toninelli: "Il tunnel del Brennero non l'ho mai percorso"
Politica

Toti a Toninelli: "Il tunnel del Brennero non l'ho mai percorso"

Migranti, Salvini: "Italia non sia piÃ¹ considerata campo profughi"
Politica

Migranti, Salvini: "Italia non sia piÃ¹ considerata campo profughi"

Ue, Salvini: "Toni bassi e cravatta allacciata, sto pensando di invitare Juncker a cena"
Politica

Ue, Salvini: "Toni bassi e cravatta allacciata, sto pensando di invitare Juncker a cena"

Salvini: "Smontare Fornero Ã¨ dovere morale, andiamo avanti"
Politica

Salvini: "Smontare Fornero Ã¨ dovere morale, andiamo avanti"

Ue, Salvini: "Su migranti stiamo dando esempio, se d'accordo anche su mercati facciamo bingo"
Politica

Ue, Salvini: "Su migranti stiamo dando esempio, se d'accordo anche su mercati facciamo...

Crollo Ponte Morandi, Segre: "Un simbolo tra quello che Ã¨ accaduto e che non deve piÃ¹ accadere"
Politica

Crollo Ponte Morandi, Segre: "Un simbolo tra quello che Ã¨ accaduto e che non deve piÃ¹...


CDPQ and Generation Investment Management Launch Unique Long-Term Sustainable Equity Partnership

- La Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec ("CDPQ") and Generation Investment Management LLP ("Generation") today announced a unique partnership for sustainable investing over the long term. The Partnership, which will combine the strengths of the two organisations, plans to invest an initial USD$3billion in investments with an 8-15 year duration. This is a much longer period than typical private equity investments and better suits the objectives of sustainable value creation to build successful long-term businesses.

The CDPQ-Generation Partnership will target businesses with outstanding management teams and solid long-term growth prospects. These investments will be net positive for the environment, benefit society and in many cases will use technology as a key factor for driving change.

David Blood, Senior Partner at Generation, said: "For nearly 15 years, Generation has worked to prove the business case for long-term sustainable investing across both listed and private equity markets. This partnership affords us the opportunity to deploy longer term capital, which truly embodies the concept of sustainable investing. This is not only an important stride in fulfilling our own mission at Generation, but one that we hope will catalyse a more sustainable form of investing in the capital markets."

Michael Sabia, CEO of CDPQ, said: "This partnership is a natural match between two like-minded organizations. Sustainability begins with long-term involvement, which is why we made long-term investment the cornerstone of CDPQ-Generation. We both integrate ESG principles at the core of our investment strategies and believe they go hand-in-hand with attractive returns. We also have tremendous complementarity, as we bring together Generation's world-class equity research team with CDPQ's investment expertise and global network."

John Bernstein, Partner at Generation, commented:  "We are extremely impressed by the leadership CDPQ has shown to drive the long term sustainable investing agenda, which has been the mission behind Generation since its foundation in 2004. This Partnership will allow us to back larger private businesses and will help them to take a longer-term view in the way they build and back their own initiatives. It is an exciting development in the investment industry and gives a new option to entrepreneurs and asset owners who want a truly aligned partner."

The first investment of the CDPQ-Generation Partnership, also announced today, is in FNZ. FNZ is a global FinTech firm, transforming the way financial institutions serve their wealth management customers. It partners with banks, insurers and asset managers to help consumers better achieve their financial goals. The CDPQ-Generation Partnership has acquired a majority stake in FNZ in a deal valuing the company at GBP£1.65 billion (see transaction press release).

Stéphane Etroy, Executive Vice-President and Head of Private Equity at CDPQ, said: "We are delighted to be working with Generation, a pioneer in long-term sustainable investing, and we are proud to make FNZ the first investment of our new partnership.  FNZ's core mission of improving engagement and lowering costs for long-term investors across all wealth segments, has significantly improved access, choice and transparency of long-term savings for all consumers. We also intend to work with FNZ to improve the ability of consumers to build sustainability into their investment decisions."

About CDPQ   Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) is a long-term institutional investor that manages funds primarily for public and parapublic pension and insurance plans. As at June 30, 2018, it held CA$308.3 billion in net assets. As one of Canada's leading institutional fund managers, CDPQ invests globally in major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private debt. For more information, visit cdpq.com, follow us on Twitter @LaCDPQ or consult our Facebook or LinkedIn pages.

About Generation Investment Management  Generation is a sustainability-focused investment management firm, founded in 2004. It is an independent, private, owner-managed partnership with offices in London and San Francisco. Its approach to active investment management is focused on long-term performance and based on an investment process that fully integrates sustainability analysis into decision-making. It is dedicated to generating long-term success by investing in sustainable businesses that provide goods and services for a low-carbon, prosperous, equitable, healthy and safe society. As of June 30, 2018, Generation managed appx. US$20 billion of assets on behalf of professional investors globally.

For further information, please contact:

CDPQ Cesaltine Gregorio Senior Director, Global Media Relations +1-212-596-6314 +1-514-847-5493medias@cdpq.com 

FNZ Brian Buckley / Eilis Murphy Brunswick +44-(0)20-7404-5959bbuckley@brunswickgroup.com  emurphy@brunswickgroup.com

Generation Investment Management Richard Campbell CNC +44-(0)203-755-1601 +44-(0)7775-784-933generation@cnc-communications.com


in evidenza
Ferragni firma l'acqua da 8 € Prodotto sold out. Bufera

Costume

Ferragni firma l'acqua da 8 €
Prodotto sold out. Bufera

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.