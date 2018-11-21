Manovra, Lorenzin: Ã¨ un momento drammatico, serve meno demagogia
Cedrus Investments Signed Cooperation Agreement with Sinopharm Nutraceuticals Industrial (Shanghai) on 16th November 2018

- Under this agreement, Cedrus brings access to proprietary deal flow from around the globe, deep technical expertise in the biopharmaceutical industry, diverse international business experience, and the capability to structuring and executing transactions -- acquisitions and licensing-rights deals.

Due to Cedrus' relationships, expertise and network in the life sciences industry, it has access to companies with cutting-edge technologies worldwide, including those in Europe, Australia and North America. Cedrus through its acquisitions of some China intellectual property rights, will jointly develop these overseas ingenious technologies with Sinopharm Nutraceuticals, aiming to bring the innovative technologies selected by Cedrus and Sinopharm Nutraceuticals to the Chinese market to address the medical needs for patients in China. 

Sinopharm Nutraceuticals is an independent member of the Sinopharm Group, which is also one of its minority shareholders. The firm invests in new technologies and new medical care business models. For overseas investments, the firm aims to invest in new healthcare technologies and bring them to China. Under this agreement, Sinopharm Nutraceuticals brings valuable on the ground experience, including strong capabilities in integrating a variety of resources, including sales and distribution to hospitals.

Both companies are committed to helping build the life sciences industry in China by introducing innovative therapies and technologies that meet the significant unmet needs of the Chinese population in a cost-effective and efficient manner.

Mr. Pu Qiang, Chairman of Sinopharm Nutraceuticals said, "I am delighted to have this collaboration with Cedrus, together we aim to bring overseas novel technologies to China which will be beneficial to the country and its people, as well as introducing Chinese ingenious technologies to rest of the world."

Cedrus' Chairman Mr. Rani Jarkas said, "I am excited to establish a long-term relationship with Sinopharm Nutraceuticals. This collaboration demonstrates Cedrus' continued commitment to contributing to the growth of the life sciences industry in China and a leading playing in innovative technology investments. I look forward to working closely with Sinopharm Nutraceuticals going forward and contributing positively to the Chinese healthcare industry."

About Cedrus Investments

Cedrus Investments is a global boutique investment firm that offers expertise in private wealth management, asset management and financial advisory services to a clientele of leading institutional investors, corporations, family offices and high net worth individuals around the world.

For further information about Cedrus Investments, please visit www.cedrusinvestments.com.

Media Enquiry:Cedrus Investments Ltd.Amy Sin+852-3519-2828information@cedrusinvestments.com

Logo - http://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20150930/8521506461LOGO

 


