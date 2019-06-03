Infezioni ospedaliere: nuove tecnologie per ridurre i contagi
Celgard Successfully Sues MTI Corporation on MTI's Infringement of Celgard's Ceramic Coated Battery Separator Patent

- MTI and several related MTI companies agreed to stop selling all coated and uncoated battery separators.

MTI and the several related MTI companies agreed to not challenge the validity or enforceability of Celgard's United States Patent No. 6,432,586 on ceramic coated separators for high energy rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, of Celgard's related patents, and of Celgard's related trademarks.

The other terms of the settlement are confidential.

In the public litigation filings, MTI did not assert any defenses of non-infringement or challenge the validity or enforceability of Celgard's United States Patent No. 6,432,586.

The successful outcome of these cases further solidifies the integrity of Celgard's global intellectual property regarding ceramic coated separators for lithium-ion batteries, as well as Celgard's brand and trademarks.

About Celgard, LLCCelgard, LLC specializes in developing, manufacturing and marketing coated and uncoated dry-process microporous membranes used as separators that are a major component of various lithium-ion batteries. Celgard's battery separator technology plays an important role in the performance of lithium batteries for electric drive vehicles, energy storage systems and other specialty applications.

Celgard is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Polypore International, LP, an Asahi Kasei Company. For more information, visit www.celgard.com.

About Polypore International, LPPolypore International, LP, an Asahi Kasei Group company, specializes in highly-engineered microporous membranes used in electric drive vehicles, energy storage systems and emergency backup power systems, portable consumer electronic devices, cars, trucks, buses, and forklifts. A global high-technology company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Polypore International, LP is highly regarded in the market with manufacturing facilities or sales offices in nine countries serving six continents. For more information, visit www.polypore.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/895403/Celgard.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/798399/PolyPore_Logo.jpg


