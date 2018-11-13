Ue, anche Merkel chiede un "vero esercito europeo"
Cucchi, Ilaria: "Andremo fino in fondo, non ci saranno sconti"
Brexit, fra Ue e Londra raggiunto "accordo tecnico"
MediCinema apre al Niguarda di Milano per i 90 anni di Topolino
Conte: conferenza Libia un successo? "Non abbiamo risolto tutto
Torino Film Festival, da Reitman a Moretti e Mastandrea regista
Cucchi, Fico: "Lo Stato non deve mai aver paura della veritÃ "
Caso Cucchi, Ilaria: "Non c'e' guerra con le istituzioni, camminate al nostro fianco"
Il rap pop travolgente di Baby k nell'album "Icona"
"Karl Marx innocente", lo difende Bertinotti con la toga a teatro
Spazio, Avio testa con successo prototipo del motore M10 a metano
Il prof consulente M5s, De Masi: reddito cittadinanza c'Ã¨ ovunque
Libia, Salame': "Elezioni in primavera, abbiamo ragionevoli possibilitÃ  di successo"
Giornalisti, Conte: "A volte attacchi duri, ma LibertÃ  di stampa non sarÃ  mai messa in discussione"
Ululati contro Merkel, Tajani: "Non sapevo ci fossero lupi in quest'aula"
Presentato a Milano un libro bianco sul glaucoma
Di Maio: per essere libera l'informazione deve fare molta strada
#GiÃ¹LeManiDallInformazione, giornalisti in piazza in tutta Italia
Un altare di Claudio Parmiggiani per la Basilica di Gallarate
Cammini, rotte e cicloescursioni: Roma capitale del turismo lento
Celine Dion and kids wear brand NUNUNU launch new children's fashion brand CELINUNUNU

- Iconic vocalist Celine Dion and fashion designers Iris Adler and Tali Milchberg, co-founders of the global children's fashion brand NUNUNU, have partnered to create CELINUNUNU. This new kids fashion brand liberates children from the traditional roles of boy/girl, offering them the freedom to choose clothes that strengthen their own power of personality, from a tender age.

CELINUNUNU believes that fashion builds concepts deep within our minds and changes thought patterns. It aims to free the forces of creativity and imagination in children, nurturing equality and flexibility of thought that enable kids to fully embrace who they are. It encourages children's choices to be driven by their own true essence. CELINUNUNU instills the concept that everything is possible, equally.

CELINUNUNU's groundbreaking debut collection includes over 70 silhouettes sizes 0-6M-14Y, harmonizing gender-neutral styles, timeless cuts, a distinct dictionary of symbols, and a minimalistic color palette that lets children shine at every stage. With NUNUNU's steadfast dedication to dissolving norms and gender biases in fashion, amplified by Celine Dion's voice and persona that echo acceptance and individuality, the two distinct worlds will break stereotypes together.

The forerunner global children's fashion brand NUNUNU was founded in 2009. Completely by intuition, Adler and Milchberg created an alternative to children's fashion, with a brand that broke stereotypes and dodged cliches. Their need for a basic DNA and a unisex offering created a global trend that is now an inspiration worldwide. Their agenda led them to defy the traditional dichotomy of boy/girl clothing – and while the world of fashion divided children into pink and blue, Adler and Milchberg were at the forefront, showing that in the world of real individuals not everything is so black and white.

The collaboration between Celine Dion and nununu was facilitated by Dan Levin of Prominent Brand+Talent with support from Epic Rights, who jointly represent Celine Dion.

CELINUNUNU is available globally at www.celinununu.com

Celine Dionvisit https://www.celinedion.com/

NUNUNUvisit https://www.nununuworld.com/

Epic Rightsvisit www.epicrights.com

PROMINENT Brand + Talentvisit www.ProminentGlobal.com

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vSdSFKj-hOc

 


