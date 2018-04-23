Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult Opens Manufacturing Centre to Accelerate Growth of the Industry in the UK

Rupert Everett: Wilde perseguitato, "succede ancora oggi"
Spettacoli

Rupert Everett: Wilde perseguitato, "succede ancora oggi"

Rupert Everett nel "Nome della Rosa": "A Eco piacerebbe"
Spettacoli

Rupert Everett nel "Nome della Rosa": "A Eco piacerebbe"

Governo, mandato esplorativo a Fico entro giovedÃ¬ su M5s-Pd
Politica

Governo, mandato esplorativo a Fico entro giovedÃ¬ su M5s-Pd

Governo, Roberto Fico: mi metterÃ² al lavoro da subito
Politica

Governo, Roberto Fico: mi metterÃ² al lavoro da subito

E' un maschio: Ã¨ nato il terzo royal baby di Kate e William
Politica

E' un maschio: Ã¨ nato il terzo royal baby di Kate e William

Toma nuovo presidente Molise, concittadini del candidato M5s sconfitto: "Ci annettermo all'Abruzzo"
Politica

Toma nuovo presidente Molise, concittadini del candidato M5s sconfitto: "Ci annettermo...

La passeggiata di Fico dal Quirinale a Palazzo Chigi tra giornalisti e poliziotti
Politica

La passeggiata di Fico dal Quirinale a Palazzo Chigi tra giornalisti e poliziotti

Vela, la Volvo Ocean Race lascia il Brasile alla volta degli Usa
Sport

Vela, la Volvo Ocean Race lascia il Brasile alla volta degli Usa

In Scozia le sculture di pietra che sfidano la gravitÃ 
Culture

In Scozia le sculture di pietra che sfidano la gravitÃ 

Turisti in piazza del Quirinale aspettano uscita del Presidente Fico
Politica

Turisti in piazza del Quirinale aspettano uscita del Presidente Fico

Calcio, i tifosi del Napoli dopo la vittoria: ora ci crediamo
Sport

Calcio, i tifosi del Napoli dopo la vittoria: ora ci crediamo

In Afghanistan, quando la figlia femmina deve fare il maschio
Politica

In Afghanistan, quando la figlia femmina deve fare il maschio

SostenibilitÃ : Regione Emilia Romagna cerca imprese da premiare
Economia

SostenibilitÃ : Regione Emilia Romagna cerca imprese da premiare

Fico: "Ricevuto mandato esplorativo per intesa M5s - PD"
Politica

Fico: "Ricevuto mandato esplorativo per intesa M5s - PD"

La camminata di Fico verso il Colle, la quarta volta a piedi tra sorrisi e super scorta
Politica

La camminata di Fico verso il Colle, la quarta volta a piedi tra sorrisi e super scorta

Previdenza: Pagliuca rieletto presidente della Cassa ragionieri
Economia

Previdenza: Pagliuca rieletto presidente della Cassa ragionieri

Mattarella affida a Fico mandato esplorativo per trovare intesa tra M5s e PD
Politica

Mattarella affida a Fico mandato esplorativo per trovare intesa tra M5s e PD

Lamborghini bruciata sul carro attrezzi per protesta
Cronache

Lamborghini bruciata sul carro attrezzi per protesta

Roma, ultimo allenamento prima di partire per Liverpool
Sport

Roma, ultimo allenamento prima di partire per Liverpool

Fico arriva al Quirinale scortato da un cordone di carabinieri
Politica

Fico arriva al Quirinale scortato da un cordone di carabinieri

Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult Opens Manufacturing Centre to Accelerate Growth of the Industry in the UK

- Today, the Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult's (CGT Catapult) unique cell and gene therapy manufacturing centre was officially opened by the Business Secretary Greg Clark and Science Minister Sam Gyimah.

Backed by over £60 million of UK Government investment from its Industrial Strategy, the centre will support and develop the rapidly growing global cell and gene therapy industry in the United Kingdom whilst demonstrating the government's modern Industrial Strategy in action.

The Stevenage-based centre, operating to Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards for clinical product manufacturing, will provide the global Advanced Therapeutics industry with the infrastructure to develop manufacturing capability and systems for large-scale cell and gene therapy clinical studies, and accelerate commercialisation.

The centre will also supply the network of world-first, UK-based Advanced Therapies Treatment Centres (ATTCs) formed as part of the government's investment of £146 million through its Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund in medicines manufacturing. By providing access to the expertise, skills, facilities and equipment needed to help organisations develop new, sophisticated technologies and systems for large-scale manufacturing, the new centre can help accelerate a company's growth.

"Through our Industrial Strategy we are determined to boost innovation, create new highly skilled jobs and use government investment to change people's lives for the better," said Business Secretary Greg Clark. "This unique new centre will bring together our expertise in medicines manufacturing with our world-beating science and research base to create revolutionary treatments that fight diseases like cancer and save lives.

"We are determined to make the UK the most innovative nation in the world through our Industrial Strategy and its Grand Challenges which is why we are investing a record £7 billion in R&D by 2021, the highest increase in 40 years, and have committed to investing 2.4% of GDP on R&D by 2027."

Cell and gene therapies offer revolutionary treatments which repair, replace, regenerate and re-engineer genes, cells and tissues to restore normal function or enhance their ability to fight diseases, like cancer. By enabling collaborators at the centre to turn their cell and gene therapy innovations into commercially viable new medicines, the CGT Catapult is supporting the routine delivery of these therapies to hospitals, clinics and patients globally.

"We are thrilled to open the Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult manufacturing centre with the Business Secretary Greg Clark and our initial collaborators Autolus, Cell Medica, AdaptImmune, Freeline, and Thermo Fisher Scientific," said Keith Thompson, Chief Executive Officer, CGT Catapult. "These companies have international activities and choices, and have chosen to develop European-based manufacturing in the UK. The manufacturing centre is integral to the development of a thriving global cell and gene therapy industry. This is an area of medicine that has shown potential for decades and we now need new manufacturing technology like never before. The centre is a major statement of intent and a springboard for industry in its global development. The launch of this important facility pushes the agenda forward and accelerates the timeframe for bringing these living medicines to patients."

Located within the rapidly growing European cell and gene therapy cluster at the Stevenage BioScience Catalyst, the manufacturing centre, alongside wider CGT Catapult initiatives, reinforces the UK Government's ambition to drive the UK life sciences industry forward faster, more efficiently and with stronger returns.

"This new cell and gene centre represents our ambitious Industrial Strategy in action," said Science Minister Sam Gyimah. "By bringing together universities and businesses we can not only create the high value jobs we need but also develop potentially lifesaving treatments. The UK is a world leader in science, research and innovation and through our commitment to invest 2.4% of GDP on R&D by 2027, we are determined to seize the opportunities of tomorrow and help build a Britain fit for the future."

"The Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult manufacturing centre is a crucial component of the industrial strategy and part of the leading-edge healthcare technology challenge fund," said Dr Ian Campbell, Interim Executive-Chair Designate for Innovate UK. "This world-leading centre will bring manufacturing of pioneering treatments closer to patients and will complement the new Advanced Therapy Treatment Centres. Innovate UK has been investing in advanced therapeutics since 2009 and is proud to support this centre as it continues its mission to bring together enterprise and innovation for the benefit of society and the economy."

For more information please visit ct.catapult.org.uk or visit http://www.gov.uk/innovate-uk.

For further information, please contact:

FTI Consulting for the CGT Catapult: 

Con Franklin +44(0)7817-573-659 / con.franklin@fticonsulting.com

Michael Trace +44(0)203-319-5674 / michael.trace@fticonsulting.com

in evidenza
Mancini vs Capriotti-Morali Ex naufraghe, caos dalla D'Urso

Spettacoli

Mancini vs Capriotti-Morali
Ex naufraghe, caos dalla D'Urso

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.