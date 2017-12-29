Centinel Spine Completes Acquisition of prodisc Assets

- This acquisition complements Centinel Spine's existing spinal implant portfolio of leading technologies for anterior column support of the spine from cervical to lumbar. This includes the company's standalone portfolio of STALIF C®, STALIF C-Ti™, MIDLINE II™, MIDLINE II-Ti™, and STALIF L™, as well as additional products ACTILIF™ Cervical Cage TRANSOM™ Plate, and ALTOS® PCT.

Centinel Spine, the pioneer of the No-Profile®, Integrated Interbody™ has a 30 year history of developing integrated interbody devices into a standard treatment for patients with degenerated disc disease. Centinel Spine will utilize the same clinical, regulatory, and development expertise to broaden acceptance and to increase carrier coverage and surgeon adoption of total discs worldwide.

"This transaction is the next step in the evolution of Centinel Spine executing on its mission to become the worldwide leading company addressing spinal disease through anterior access to the spine with the widest breadth and depth of technology platforms," said John J. Viscogliosi, Centinel Spine Chairman & CEO.

For background in understanding the acquisition, Viscogliosi Brothers, LLC, a lead investor in Centinel Spine, was the founder of Spine Solutions, Inc., the company that led the original IDE study to bring prodisc to the United States.

The company also completed debt and equity financing to close on the transaction and provide working capital. Piper Jaffray & Co. served as the sole placement agent for Centinel Spine.

About Centinel Spine, LLC.

Centinel Spine, LLC. is a privately-held spinal device company leading the development and commercialization of the No- Profile, Integrated Interbody fusion technologies. For more information on Centinel Spine products and technologies, please visit the Company's web site at www.CentinelSpine.com.

The company began operations in August 2008, through the merger-acquisition of two pioneering medical device companies: Raymedica LLC and Surgicraft LTD. Today, Centinel Spine still embraces the pioneering culture developed at both originating companies and continues its corporate mission of becoming the leading anterior column support spine franchise, providing elegantly simple implants and instruments that are tissue-sparing and generate superior clinical outcomes.

Centinel Spine derived its name from the "Sentinel Sign" – the radiographic confirmation of a successful fusion anterior to the interbody device.

