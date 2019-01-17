CenturyLink Adds Singapore to Global Security Operations Center Footprint

Chef Cristiano Tomei racconta ad Affari il nuovo show Pupi & Fornelli
Spettacoli

Chef Cristiano Tomei racconta ad Affari il nuovo show Pupi & Fornelli

Pupi & Fornelli su TV8, l'intervista a tutto campo con Pupo
Spettacoli

Pupi & Fornelli su TV8, l'intervista a tutto campo con Pupo

Lione, esplosione e incendio nel campus universitario La Doua
Cronache

Lione, esplosione e incendio nel campus universitario La Doua

Superare la crisi economica investendo nel settore industriale
Economia

Superare la crisi economica investendo nel settore industriale

Ricerca, Conte: "Non c'Ã¨ sviluppo senza cultura, ora piÃ¹ investimenti"
Politica

Ricerca, Conte: "Non c'Ã¨ sviluppo senza cultura, ora piÃ¹ investimenti"

Armi e droga scoperti a Soccavo, arrestato 17enne
Politica

Armi e droga scoperti a Soccavo, arrestato 17enne

Conte alla Sapienza: "L'istruzione non puÃ² essere privilegio di pochi"
Politica

Conte alla Sapienza: "L'istruzione non puÃ² essere privilegio di pochi"

Smantellati cartelli delle agenzie funebri a Bologna, 30 arresti
Cronache

Smantellati cartelli delle agenzie funebri a Bologna, 30 arresti

Brexit, May incassa fiducia dal Parlamento. Lavoriamo per intesa
Politica

Brexit, May incassa fiducia dal Parlamento. Lavoriamo per intesa

L'irrigazione hitech che fa risparmiare contadini e ambiente
Scienza e tecnologia

L'irrigazione hitech che fa risparmiare contadini e ambiente

Mattarella alla cerimonia di cambio del Comandante del Reggimento Corazzieri
Politica

Mattarella alla cerimonia di cambio del Comandante del Reggimento Corazzieri

Reddito e pensioni, sottosegretario Durigon: ''Tutto risolto''
Politica

Reddito e pensioni, sottosegretario Durigon: ''Tutto risolto''

Stranieri sfruttati in condizioni disumane, arresti a Latina
Cronache

Stranieri sfruttati in condizioni disumane, arresti a Latina

Arresto Battisti, Renzi: "Bonafede capirÃ  che obiettivo non Ã¨ far crescere fan su Facebook"
Politica

Arresto Battisti, Renzi: "Bonafede capirÃ  che obiettivo non Ã¨ far crescere fan su...

Intervista a Massimo Nalli Presidente di Suzuki Italia
Motori

Intervista a Massimo Nalli Presidente di Suzuki Italia

Arresto Battisti, Villa (Digos): "Siamo al lavoro su rete protezione latitanza"
Politica

Arresto Battisti, Villa (Digos): "Siamo al lavoro su rete protezione latitanza"

D-Heart, l'elettrocardiografo fai da te per smartphone
Scienza e tecnologia

D-Heart, l'elettrocardiografo fai da te per smartphone

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 18 gennaio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 18 gennaio

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 18 gennaio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 18 gennaio

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 18 gennaio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 18 gennaio

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 18 gennaio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 18 gennaio

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 18 gennaio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 18 gennaio

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 18 gennaio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 18 gennaio

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 18 gennaio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 18 gennaio

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 18 gennaio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 18 gennaio

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 18 gennaio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 18 gennaio


CenturyLink Adds Singapore to Global Security Operations Center Footprint

- SINGAPORE, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global threat landscape continues to increase in size and complexity, so does the number of add-on security solutions designed to address these challenges. In response, enterprises around the world are turning to network solutions with built-in security. Today, CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) unveils its eighth global security operations center (SOC), offering customers in Asia Pacific greater ability to predict, protect and respond to internal and external threats with CenturyLink's network-based security solutions.

To learn more about CenturyLink's security solutions in Asia Pacific, visit: https://www.centurylink.com.sg/security.html.

"Our goal at CenturyLink is to make security simple for today's digital businesses," said Chris Betz, chief security officer for CenturyLink. "By embedding security into the network, customers have access to secure networking solutions powered by our expansive view of the global threat landscape and our proactive approach to mitigating threats on the global internet, without the need to manage additional add-on services."

According to Securing Connectivity Across the Asia/Pacific for a Trusted Digital Future, an IDC vendor spotlight sponsored by CenturyLink, November 2018, more than 80 percent of organizations in Asia Pacific do not have security proficiency or an optimal security program. IDC also predicts that by 2020, 30 percent of security spending will be with vendors offering integrated security solutions that are powered by the latest advances in artificial intelligence, machine learning, automation and analytics.

"Asia Pacific organizations are facing an ever-evolving threat landscape, where the complexity of networks is changing, with businesses leveraging hybrid cloud environments to digitally transform. Organizations need to consider a 'build vs buy' model to sustain the necessary level of threat intelligence and advanced analytics capabilities along with the skills to interpret and act on findings. They will also need to undertake a holistic, enterprise-wide security posture that is proactive and predictive to combat threats and secure their business data," said Simon Piff, vice president for IT security practice business at IDC Asia Pacific.

CenturyLink's global SOCs provide customers with always-on management of the company's robust suite of advanced threat prevention and detection solutions, including custom threat intelligence derived from its extensive global IP network, cloud-based firewalls, DDoS mitigation and security log monitoring.

Key Facts

Additional Resources

About CenturyLink CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is the second largest U.S. communications provider to global enterprise customers. With customers in more than 60 countries and an intense focus on the customer experience, CenturyLink strives to be the world's best networking company by solving customers' increased demand for reliable and secure connections. The company also serves as its customers' trusted partner, helping them manage increased network and IT complexity and providing managed network and cyber security solutions that help protect their business.

Media Contacts:

Global: Stephanie Walkenshaw+1 720-888-3084 stephanie.walkenshaw@centurylink.com

Asia Pacific: Darryn Lim+65 6768 8085 Darryn.Lim@centurylink.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/805177/CenturyLink_Global_Security_Operations.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/325657/centurylink_logo.jpg  


in evidenza
Alessia Ventura per Nomasvello Sostituisce Roberta Giarrusso

Testimonial

Alessia Ventura per Nomasvello
Sostituisce Roberta Giarrusso

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.