Iqos, l'alternativa alla sigaretta il 90% meno tossica
Economia

La squadra croata arriva a Zagabria, accolta dalla folla in festa
Sport

L'isola "che non c'Ã¨" del Tabasco: i 150 anni della red sauce
Economia

Mondiali, Salvini: complimenti alla Russia per l'organizzazione
Politica

Amazon prime Day, 36 ore di acquisti ultra scontati
Economia

Gb, May annuncia nuovo aereo combattimento con italiana Leonardo
Politica

Fico: con "societÃ  senza carceri" Beppe Grillo crea dibattito
Politica

Intervista a Chris Piscitelli designer nuova Jeep Wrangler
Motori

Migranti, Fico: "Con l'Europa bisogna essere duri, molto duri"
Politica

Mogherini su Trump: Gli Usa? Sono sicuramente nostri amici
Politica

Giusy Versace a Capri: "Lo Stato riconosca lo sport come diritto"
Politica

Ambiente, Braga (Pd): bene ok Camera a commissione ecomafie
Cronache

Nuova Jeep Wrangler il ritorno di un mito
Motori

In Etiopia riapre l'ambasciata eritrea dopo quasi 20 anni
Politica

Conte arriva a Sant'Egidio, saluta i fotografi e inizia la visita alla Comunita'
Politica

Ornella Muti premiata a Capri: "L'amore lasciamolo perdere"
Spettacoli

Premio Cetonaverde Poesia, intervista a Maria Grazia Calandrone
Culture

Premio Cetonaverde Poesia, intervista a Maurizio Cucchi
Culture

Premio Cetonaverde Poesia, intervista a Milo De Angelis
Culture

Milano, Del Corno: morte Lovati tragica fatalitÃ , ha avuto malore
Cronache

CenturyLink announces expanded cloud offerings with Oracle FastConnect

- MONROE, Louisiana, July 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL), a leading communications service provider to global enterprise customers and a Silver level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced it will offer dedicated and private access to Oracle Cloud through Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect. With CenturyLink Cloud Connect Solutions and Oracle's FastConnect service, customers enjoy the performance and reliability of a direct, secure connection that does not traverse the public internet, delivering a consistent experience for users of demanding enterprise workloads.

Learn more about CenturyLink Cloud Connect solutions: CenturyLink Cloud Connect

Through collaboration with CenturyLink, Oracle customers benefit from reliable network access to their cloud data and applications from North America and Europe via both Wavelengths and MEF 2.0-certified Carrier Ethernet services. This means improved performance, enhanced control, flexibility and scalability in accessing their critical business data and functions.

"Our integration with Oracle FastConnect provides our customers a network experience that matches their cloud experience," said Chris McReynolds, vice president of core network services, CenturyLink. "In today's rapidly changing IT environment, our customers need a network that can adapt with their cloud workloads. Our Ethernet Services connectivity offers real-time network visibility and dynamic bandwidth, providing enterprises with control and scalability across their entire cloud ecosystem."

CenturyLink Cloud Connect Solutions provide businesses with a network as flexible and agile as the cloud, seamlessly linking cloud environments over private and secure connections. CenturyLink's global reach and extensive, high-performing connectivity options are designed to meet today's hybrid cloud and multi-cloud business requirements. Real-time enhanced visibility and dynamic bandwidth controls offer users an enhanced network experience. Cloud Connect features a global reach and extensive Wavelength, Ethernet Services and IP VPN connectivity options.

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect enables enterprise cloud connectivity to Oracle Cloud from trusted enterprise data centers. Connecting directly to the Oracle Cloud through Oracle FastConnect enables a fast, private connection to an integrated cloud platform with a complete range of services across Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS).

Oracle Cloud offers complete SaaS application suites for ERP, HCM and CX, plus best-in-class database PaaS and IaaS from data centers throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. Organizations are using Oracle Cloud globally to innovate faster, improve customer engagement, drive business-process efficiency and accelerate digital transformation.

Key Facts

Additional Resources

About CenturyLink CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is the second largest U.S. communications provider to global enterprise customers. With customers in more than 60 countries and an intense focus on the customer experience, CenturyLink strives to be the world's best networking company by solving customers' increased demand for reliable and secure connections. The company also serves as its customers' trusted partner, helping them manage increased network and IT complexity and providing managed network and cyber security solutions that help protect their business. 

About Oracle PartnerNetworkOracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.

Trademarks Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/134213/centurylink_logo.jpg


Mondiali 1998, la vittoria di Ysl L'incredibile evento allo Stade de France

Costume

Mondiali 1998, la vittoria di Ysl
L'incredibile evento allo Stade de France

