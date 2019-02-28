28 febbraio 2019- 18:48 CenturyLink Announces New Threat Research and Operations Arm, Black Lotus Labs

- MONROE, Louisiana, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Furthering its dedication to helping protect the internet from malicious actors, CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) is sharing intelligence on the Necurs botnet uncovered by its new threat research and operations division, Black Lotus Labs.

The mission of Black Lotus Labs is to leverage CenturyLink's network visibility to help protect customers and keep the internet clean. Among the ways Black Lotus Labs does this is by tracking and disrupting botnets like Necurs, a prolific and globally dispersed spam and malware distribution botnet which has recently demonstrated a hiding technique to both avoid detection and quietly amass more bots.

"Necurs is the multitool of botnets, evolving from operating as a spam botnet delivering banking trojans and ransomware to developing a proxy service, as well as cryptomining and DDoS capabilities," said Mike Benjamin, head of Black Lotus Labs. "What's particularly interesting is Necurs' regular cadence of going dark to avoid detection, reemerging to send new commands to infected hosts and then going dark again. This technique is one of many the reasons Necurs has been able to expand to more than half a million bots around the world."

