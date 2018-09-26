CenturyLink Chief Financial Officer Sunit Patel to depart company

Gb, Meghan sceglie un Givenchy nero per la prima uscita da sola
Politica

Gb, Meghan sceglie un Givenchy nero per la prima uscita da sola

Palermo, da Turandot a My Fair Lady: le novitÃ  del Teatro Massimo
Culture

Palermo, da Turandot a My Fair Lady: le novitÃ  del Teatro Massimo

Bill Cosby condannato, la sua stella resta sulla Walk of Fame
Spettacoli

Bill Cosby condannato, la sua stella resta sulla Walk of Fame

Vigili del fuoco lottano contro l'incendio sul Monte Serra
Cronache

Vigili del fuoco lottano contro l'incendio sul Monte Serra

Bill Cosby condannato per stupro, dai 3 ai 10 anni in carcere
Politica

Bill Cosby condannato per stupro, dai 3 ai 10 anni in carcere

Successo per la missione numero 100 di Ariane 5 nello Spazio
Scienza e tecnologia

Successo per la missione numero 100 di Ariane 5 nello Spazio

Presidenzialismo, Guzzetta: ''Chiedo incontro a Fraccaro per referendum elezione diretta Capo Stato''
Politica

Presidenzialismo, Guzzetta: ''Chiedo incontro a Fraccaro per referendum elezione...

Conte all'Onu: l'Italia ha la coscienza pulita sui migranti
Politica

Conte all'Onu: l'Italia ha la coscienza pulita sui migranti

Tria: "Ho giurato di difendere interesse della nazione"
Politica

Tria: "Ho giurato di difendere interesse della nazione"

Tria: "Prima taglio tasse imprese, nei prossimi anni Irpef"
Politica

Tria: "Prima taglio tasse imprese, nei prossimi anni Irpef"

Greenaway e Ra Di Martino per il festival Lo schermo dell'arte
Culture

Greenaway e Ra Di Martino per il festival Lo schermo dell'arte

Previsioni meteo per giovedÃ¬, 27 settembre
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per giovedÃ¬, 27 settembre

Onu, Rouhani (Iran): "Usa abbandonino sanzioni e tornino al dialogo" SOTTOTITOLI
Politica

Onu, Rouhani (Iran): "Usa abbandonino sanzioni e tornino al dialogo" SOTTOTITOLI

Macron in maniche di camicia passeggia al palazzo di Vetro dopo il suo intervento all'Onu
Politica

Macron in maniche di camicia passeggia al palazzo di Vetro dopo il suo intervento all'Onu

Migranti, Conte: ''Macron ha libertÃ  di opinione ma a volte si sbaglia''
Politica

Migranti, Conte: ''Macron ha libertÃ  di opinione ma a volte si sbaglia''

Manovra, Conte: ''A Di Maio gli rispondo dal vivo. Non dormo notte se no ci sono misure adeguate''
Politica

Manovra, Conte: ''A Di Maio gli rispondo dal vivo. Non dormo notte se no ci sono...

Iran, Macron: "Nuove sanzioni non risolveranno il problema" SOTTOTITOLI
Politica

Iran, Macron: "Nuove sanzioni non risolveranno il problema" SOTTOTITOLI

Manovra, Conte: "Porteremo benefici al Paese per liberare la crescita"
Politica

Manovra, Conte: "Porteremo benefici al Paese per liberare la crescita"

Protesta di Greenpeace in Indonesia: stop a sporco olio di palma
Politica

Protesta di Greenpeace in Indonesia: stop a sporco olio di palma

Trump all'Onu, discorso aggressivo e protezionista
Politica

Trump all'Onu, discorso aggressivo e protezionista


CenturyLink Chief Financial Officer Sunit Patel to depart company

- MONROE, Louisiana, Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) today announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Sunit Patel has resigned from CenturyLink after accepting an executive leadership role at another company. Patel's resignation is effective Sept. 28. CenturyLink will initiate a search process for his replacement that will include both internal and external candidates.

Neel Dev, CenturyLink's group vice president of finance, has been named interim CFO effective upon Patel's departure. Dev served as the integration planning lead for Level 3 in the recent CenturyLink acquisition and currently has responsibility for business unit finance support, supply chain and procurement, capital governance management, budgeting and financial performance analysis and management. He has been part of Patel's leadership team for 14 years and has more than 20 years of experience in the telecommunications industry, in both financial and operational roles. 

"Sunit has made significant contributions to CenturyLink and Level 3 as CFO, and he has been a valuable partner to both companies and to me," said Jeff Storey, president and chief executive officer of CenturyLink. "Additionally, Sunit did a great job in building bench strength and an excellent leadership team across the finance organization. As Sunit focused on our external stakeholders, Neel has been our de facto operational CFO and part of my management team for the past ten years. I am highly confident he will continue our drumbeat of financial discipline across CenturyLink with a focus on synergy attainment, operating efficiency and profitable growth."

About CenturyLinkCenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is the second largest U.S. communications provider to global enterprise customers. With customers in more than 60 countries and an intense focus on the customer experience, CenturyLink strives to be the world's best networking company by solving customers' increased demand for reliable and secure connections. The company also serves as its customers' trusted partner, helping them manage increased network and IT complexity and providing managed network and cyber security solutions that help protect their business.

Forward-Looking StatementsExcept for historical and factual information, the matters set forth in this release identified by words such as "expects," "believes," "will" and similar expressions are forward-looking statements as defined by the federal securities laws, and are subject to the "safe harbor" protections thereunder. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are based on current expectations only, and are subject to uncertainties, including the completion of documentation of the above-described arrangements. Actual events and results may differ materially from those anticipated by us in those statements. We may change our intentions or plans discussed in our forward-looking statements without notice at any time and for any reason.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/325657/centurylink_logo.jpg


in evidenza
Giulia Salemi confessa a Monte "Ero innamorata di te quando..."

Grande Fratello Vip News

Giulia Salemi confessa a Monte
"Ero innamorata di te quando..."

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.