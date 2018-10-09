Conte: "Manovra, crescita sara' superiore rispetto alle stime"
CenturyLink Cloud Connect Dynamic Connections enables on-demand connectivity to cloud and data center environments across the globe

- MONROE, Louisiana, Oct. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprises need a secure, fast and easy way to connect their locations and data centers to cloud service providers to support their rapidly changing IT application and infrastructure demands. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) today launched Cloud Connect Dynamic Connections, which provides enterprises with increased control over their networks and gives them the ability to easily self-provision connections on-demand through a secure portal or via API integration.

CenturyLink Cloud Connect Dynamic Connections enables real-time creation and deletion of private Ethernet connections to cloud service providers. Customers can now dynamically connect across hybrid cloud workloads including their private cloud and data center locations, as well as within a cloud provider such as Amazon Web Services (AWS). AWS GovCloud (U.S.) is also included in the connectivity options.

Learn how enterprises can dynamically connect to the cloud: https://www.centurylink.com/business/discover/dynamic-connections.html 

This new capability makes it easier for enterprises to leverage flexible, high performance networking in a variety of configurations. With CenturyLink Cloud Connect Dynamic Connections, enterprises can quickly and easily connect locations on CenturyLink's robust fiber network of more than 2,200 public and private data centers and over 100,000 on-net enterprise buildings to cloud service providers across the globe.

Watch the video: https://www.centurylink.com/business/discover/dynamic-connections.html#video  

"CenturyLink can now provide on-demand, real-time network connections between enterprise locations, public data centers and cloud service providers across the globe," said Paul Savill, senior vice president of core network and technology solutions at CenturyLink. "This also demonstrates how CenturyLink's global network and hybrid cloud management solutions make the cloud ecosystem easier for enterprises to leverage. Our on-net customers can now enjoy a network experience that matches their cloud experience—wherever they operate."

"Delivery of a traditional switched Ethernet circuit, from contract sign to turn up, averages close to 60 days for many carriers, making services such as CenturyLink's Cloud Connect Dynamic Connections, which can turn up the same service in a matter of minutes, incredibly valuable," said Fedor Smith, president of Atlantic-ACM. "The on-demand environment enabled by cloud services will no longer be shackled by the time restraints of traditional network implementation or limited to inter-data center connectivity." 

Key Facts:

Additional Resources

About CenturyLinkCenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is the second largest U.S. communications provider to global enterprise customers. With customers in more than 60 countries and an intense focus on the customer experience, CenturyLink strives to be the world's best networking company by solving customers' increased demand for reliable and secure connections. The company also serves as its customers' trusted partner, helping them manage increased network and IT complexity and providing managed network and cyber security solutions that help protect their business.

1 A CenturyLink master services agreement for network services with minimum term and early termination fees is required to gain access to Dynamic Connections.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/754295/Dynamic_Connections_Image_2018.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/325657/centurylink_logo.jpg


