Sindaco 'destituito' di Istanbul apre nuova campagna elettorale
Politica

Pullman si ribalta sulla Siena-Firenze: un morto e diversi feriti
Cronache

Bimbo di due anni trovato morto in casa a Milano: Ã¨ stato ucciso
Cronache

Il tappeto volante di Koi, omaggio dello street artist ad Aladdin
Culture

Marco Mengoni torna in autunno nei palazzetti d'Italia e d'Europa
Spettacoli

Il rapper Samuel Heron si racconta in "Triste"
Spettacoli

Cannes, Giannini: "Pasqualino Settebellezze" fu un film faticoso
Spettacoli

Pirelli HangarBicocca, un'immersione nel lavoro di Andreotta CalÃ²
Culture

Bus di turisti finisce in una scarpata a Siena, un morto e 37 feriti
Politica

La lezione di Giancarlo Giannini: per recitare bisogna divertirsi
Spettacoli

Presentato a Londra Honor 20 Pro nonostante il blocco di Google
Economia

"Figli di boss". Le vite in cerca di riscatto di Cirrincione
Politica

Meteorite illumina a giorno la notte australiana
Politica

Giancarlo Giannini e Catch 22: Clooney? Magari fosse Presidente
Spettacoli

Governo, Giorgetti: "Qualcosa non ha funzionato, ma squadra che vince non si cambia"
Politica

Tour Aboca arriva a Milano: "Il cibo condiziona il nostro umore"
Cronache

Si ribalta bus turistico vicino Siena, morta una donna e 31 feriti. Le riprese aeree del luogo
Politica

Downton Abbey riapre le sue porte: il trailer del film
Spettacoli

Usa, #StopTheBans: migliaia in piazza contro le leggi sull'aborto
Politica

Governo, Giorgetti: "CosÃ¬ non si puÃ² andare avanti"
Politica

CenturyLink Expands its Comprehensive E-Services Portfolio

- MONROE, Louisiana, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology provider CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) has added multipoint-to-multipoint capabilities to its Ethernet E-Services portfolio to help enterprises simplify bandwidth needs and create seamless, multinational Wide Area Networks to reduce costs and complexity.

   

   

E-LAN enhances CenturyLink's award-winning E-Services that provide point-to-point, point-to multipoint and multi-point network configurations. The services are MEF CE 2.0-certified and available in nearly 300 markets for on-net and off-net retail and wholesale customers.

"Our global Ethernet Services platform delivers flexibility, simplicity and scalability so customers can design their network to meet their needs today and in the future," said Chris McReynolds, vice president, core network services, CenturyLink. "The reliability of Ethernet and customization driven by our mature SDN platform provides a strong foundation for adaptive networking, hybrid IT and cloud connectivity." 

CenturyLink's E-LAN can be used to connect multiple locations across Ethernet-enabled markets globally, regionally or in a single metro location. It leverages Software Defined Network (SDN) capable network components and can be easily configured with CenturyLink Cloud Connect Dynamic Connections, Dynamic Capacity and Enhanced Management solutions, allowing enterprise networks to respond to business-specific connection needs in real time. E-LAN also supports single and multi-Class of Service (CoS) options for flexibility of network design to help support the demands of a customer's data applications.

"CenturyLink's expanded Ethernet Services portfolio provides enhanced connectivity for enterprise customers and shows the company's continued commitment to delivering comprehensive advanced network services to global markets," said industry analyst Brian Washburn, practice leader, network transformation & cloud, Ovum.

Key Facts

Additional Resources

About CenturyLinkCenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is the second largest U.S. communications provider to global enterprise customers. With customers in more than 60 countries and an intense focus on the customer experience, CenturyLink strives to be the world's best networking company by solving customers' increased demand for reliable and secure connections. The company also serves as its customers' trusted partner, helping them manage increased network and IT complexity and providing managed network and cyber security solutions that help protect their business.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/888726/CenturyLink_Ethernet_1.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/888727/CenturyLink_Ethernet_2.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/888725/CenturyLink_Ethernet_3.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/628320/CENTURYLINK_Logo.jpg  


