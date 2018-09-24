I ricordi di viaggio, un'esperienza profonda che dura una vita
Decreto sicurezza e immigrazione, Salvini trionfatore
Festival Internazionale, a Ferrara focus femminismo
DS Automobiles, Calcara: entro 2025 tutto full electric e ibrido
Liliana Segre: indifferenza Europa di allora, la stessa di oggi
Intervista a Marco AlverÃ , AD di Snam
PEUGEOT presenta le sue nuove motorizzazioni Plug-in Hybrid a benzina
Salvini: domande asilo sospese per condanna o pericolo sociale
Intervista a Andrea Peruzy. Acquirente Unico
Intervista a Giuseppe Ricci, Presidente Confindustria Energia
Conte: Quirinale avrÃ  agio di fare rilievi su decreto sicurezza
Crollo Genova, Toti: del decreto ancora non c'Ã¨ traccia
Salvini: i cardini del decreto per la parte sicurezza
Carlo Mango, Cariplo Factory: circular economy lab per connettere le imprese
Costantini di Intesa Sanpaolo Innovation Center: parte il Circular Economy Lab
Brexit: Corbyn apre a un nuovo referendum se il partito lo vorrÃ 
Versace in vendita, Donatella resterÃ  nella societÃ , infografica
Dl sicurezza, Salvini: smentite ipotesi di polemiche interne
Conte: decreto unico, accorpati decreti immigrazione-sicurezza
Manovra, Conte: nuovo vertice a Palazzo Chigi nel pomeriggio
CenturyLink helps companies evolve networks and support digital business initiatives with global expansion of SD-WAN solutions

- MONROE, Louisiana, Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) SD-WAN, a key component to customers' hybrid networking solutions, is now available in more than 30 countries.

CenturyLink SD-WAN leverages the benefits of private networking such as MPLS as well as public networking to include dedicated internet access, broadband and wireless connectivity.

Learn more about CenturyLink SD-WAN solutions: https://www.centurylink.com/business/networking/sd-wan.html

"With our expansion of SD-WAN globally, we provide customers a complete hybrid networking solution which helps them adapt and accelerate enterprise cloud enablement," said Adam Saenger, vice president of networking solutions, CenturyLink. "We deliver secure, scalable and cost-efficient private-public networking across a full range of connectivity types, enabling enterprises to be more agile and decrease risk."

Designed to enable digital transformation, hybrid networking solutions with CenturyLink's SD-WAN include all the hardware, software and controller infrastructure, as well as central administration via a customer portal to create and control enterprise overlay networks. Additionally, integrated capability options include next-generation security, CPE upgrades, on-site installation and professional services.  

"As SD-WAN adoption continues to pick up pace globally, it is highly critical for managed SD-WAN providers to have a strong global footprint as businesses look to connect internationally distributed locations," said Roopa Honnachari, industry director, Frost & Sullivan. "CenturyLink's expansion of its SD-WAN capabilities worldwide enables the company to compete effectively in the global SD-WAN market. The company's recognition by MEF with the 2017 Best SD-WAN Managed Service is further validation of CenturyLink's strengths in the market."

Key Facts

Additional Resources

About CenturyLinkCenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is the second largest U.S. communications provider to global enterprise customers. With customers in more than 60 countries and an intense focus on the customer experience, CenturyLink strives to be the world's best networking company by solving customers' increased demand for reliable and secure connections. The company also serves as its customers' trusted partner, helping them manage increased network and IT complexity and providing managed network and cyber security solutions that help protect their business.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/325657/centurylink_logo.jpg


Fashion Week, nuove tendenze Paillettes, biker shorts e...

Fashion Week, nuove tendenze
