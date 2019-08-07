Chad Finney Joins Pilatus Comparator Solutions as VP, North America

Tav, il Senato boccia la mozione M5s, passano quelle a favore
Politica

Tav, il Senato boccia la mozione M5s, passano quelle a favore

L'urlo di Hugh Jackman e i suoi 15mila fan per Olivia Newton-John
Spettacoli

L'urlo di Hugh Jackman e i suoi 15mila fan per Olivia Newton-John

Afghanistan, esplosione a Kabul: i talebani rivendicano l'attacco
Politica

Afghanistan, esplosione a Kabul: i talebani rivendicano l'attacco

Incendi in Sicilia, governatore Musumeci: chi sa deve denunciare
Cronache

Incendi in Sicilia, governatore Musumeci: chi sa deve denunciare

The Handmaid's tale: storia di una donna, non di una supereroina
Spettacoli

The Handmaid's tale: storia di una donna, non di una supereroina

Tav, Airola (M5s) fa confusione con le cifre: la senatrice tenta di correggerlo e si dispera
Politica

Tav, Airola (M5s) fa confusione con le cifre: la senatrice tenta di correggerlo e si...

Tutti al mare in Cina nella spiaggia piÃ¹ affollata al mondo
Politica

Tutti al mare in Cina nella spiaggia piÃ¹ affollata al mondo

Il popolo della Lega chiede a Salvini di allearsi con Giorgia Meloni
Politica

Il popolo della Lega chiede a Salvini di allearsi con Giorgia Meloni

Tav, maggioranza si spacca. Bocciata mozione M5s, passa quella del Pd
Politica

Tav, maggioranza si spacca. Bocciata mozione M5s, passa quella del Pd

Confiscato il tesoro della mafia catanese: 10 milioni di euro
Cronache

Confiscato il tesoro della mafia catanese: 10 milioni di euro

Tav, Di Maio e Toninelli in Aula al Senato per le mozioni
Politica

Tav, Di Maio e Toninelli in Aula al Senato per le mozioni

Tav, Santangelo (M5s): "Governo si rimette all'Aula su mozioni"
Politica

Tav, Santangelo (M5s): "Governo si rimette all'Aula su mozioni"

Tav, Salvini arriva in Aula al Senato, saluta colleghi Lega e parla al telefono
Politica

Tav, Salvini arriva in Aula al Senato, saluta colleghi Lega e parla al telefono

Tav, Garavaglia in Aula: "Invitiamo a votare a favore, Lega contro a chi blocca il Paese"
Politica

Tav, Garavaglia in Aula: "Invitiamo a votare a favore, Lega contro a chi blocca il Paese"

La fotografia e il suo supporto: la ricerca di Elisa Sighicelli
Culture

La fotografia e il suo supporto: la ricerca di Elisa Sighicelli

Raggi bisticcia con gli attivisti di Casapound: "Fate un corso di legalitÃ "
Politica

Raggi bisticcia con gli attivisti di Casapound: "Fate un corso di legalitÃ "

Delfino impigliato nella plastica salvato dalla Guardia Costiera
Politica

Delfino impigliato nella plastica salvato dalla Guardia Costiera

Previsioni meteo per giovedÃ¬, 8 agosto
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per giovedÃ¬, 8 agosto

Scuola, Bussetti: "Con decreto importanti assunzioni, diamo risposta forte a precariato"
Politica

Scuola, Bussetti: "Con decreto importanti assunzioni, diamo risposta forte a precariato"

Salvini: "Raderemo al suolo casa di fottutissima zingara"
Politica

Salvini: "Raderemo al suolo casa di fottutissima zingara"


Chad Finney Joins Pilatus Comparator Solutions as VP, North America

- Chad has been in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry for more than 10 years. In this time, he has taken on many leadership roles and has managed sales, marketing and operations globally. He has established new offices in the healthcare staffing industry in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Chad has developed relationships with some of the top-rated children's hospitals in America as well as some of the biggest pharmaceutical companies and CRO clients in the world.

Pilatus Comparator Solutions are confident that his experiences and drive will provide tremendous support to customers in North America.

"I feel honored to be a part of this growing organization. Pilatus Comparator Solutions is a well-known partner to many companies in the pharmaceutical industry. They thrive on customer satisfaction and find ways to navigate through the complexities of clinical trials with their customers," said Chad Finney.

In his new role as the Vice President of North America, Chad will continue to focus on building relationships by providing additional support to clients. Pilatus Comparator Solutions excels in customer service, relationship building and supporting customers in the ever expending field of Clinical Trials.

Pilatus Comparator Solutions is a specialist comparator sourcing company, sourcing and supplying commercial drugs globally for use within clinical trials. Pilatus' in-depth experience in the global movement of comparator products, with robust import and export SOP's in place helps clinical trial sponsors expedite the supply chain process.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/957591/Pilatus_Chad_Finney.jpg


in evidenza
ANNA FALCHI TOPLESS DA SOGNO Wanda Nara spettacolare

Belen, Diletta e... LE FOTO

ANNA FALCHI TOPLESS DA SOGNO
Wanda Nara spettacolare

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.