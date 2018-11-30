Changed Microbiome After Caesarean Birth Impacts Baby's Immune System, Research by Luxembourg Centre for Systems Biomedicine (LCSB) Finds

L'amore per Genova e per l'Italia dei Buio Pesto
Spettacoli

L'amore per Genova e per l'Italia dei Buio Pesto

Traffico di cocaina dalla Calabria a Lampedusa: 14 arresti
Cronache

Traffico di cocaina dalla Calabria a Lampedusa: 14 arresti

Argentina, le proteste contro il G20 a Buenos Aires
Politica

Argentina, le proteste contro il G20 a Buenos Aires

Operazione Lampedusa, 14 arresti tra la Sicilia e la Calabria per traffico di cocaina
Politica

Operazione Lampedusa, 14 arresti tra la Sicilia e la Calabria per traffico di cocaina

Global Compact, Fico: "Va firmato, serve all'Italia per non isolarsi"
Politica

Global Compact, Fico: "Va firmato, serve all'Italia per non isolarsi"

Dl sicurezza, Fico: "Assente in aula per prendere le distanze dal provvedimento"
Politica

Dl sicurezza, Fico: "Assente in aula per prendere le distanze dal provvedimento"

Marchesini, Scrigno: "Puntiamo su innovazione e internazionalizzazione"
Economia

Marchesini, Scrigno: "Puntiamo su innovazione e internazionalizzazione"

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 1 dicembre
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 1 dicembre

La mediazione sul credito di Nsa, aiuto a Pmi e tutela le banche
Economia

La mediazione sul credito di Nsa, aiuto a Pmi e tutela le banche

Trump annuncia e poi cancella l'incontro con Putin al G20
Politica

Trump annuncia e poi cancella l'incontro con Putin al G20

Musica, scompare Bruno Cagli, grande studioso di Rossini
Culture

Musica, scompare Bruno Cagli, grande studioso di Rossini

Marco Mengoni attraversa la musica con "Atlantico"
Spettacoli

Marco Mengoni attraversa la musica con "Atlantico"

Berlino, Merkel inaugura l'albero di Natale in Cancelleria
Politica

Berlino, Merkel inaugura l'albero di Natale in Cancelleria

Coffee Sapiens, libro per comprendere e innovare la gastronomia
Cronache

Coffee Sapiens, libro per comprendere e innovare la gastronomia

Regeni, Roma indaga 7 agenti dei servizi segreti egiziani
Politica

Regeni, Roma indaga 7 agenti dei servizi segreti egiziani

Di Maio saluta giornalisti e se ne va spedito verso l'uscita ma sbaglia strada
Politica

Di Maio saluta giornalisti e se ne va spedito verso l'uscita ma sbaglia strada

Conte: Fed? Italia non Ã¨ un rischio, lo dice anche Trump
Politica

Conte: Fed? Italia non Ã¨ un rischio, lo dice anche Trump

Perquisizioni negli uffici Deutsche Bank: indagine su riciclaggio
Economia

Perquisizioni negli uffici Deutsche Bank: indagine su riciclaggio

Previdenza, Cassa commercialisti: noi pronti a investire
Economia

Previdenza, Cassa commercialisti: noi pronti a investire

2001: Odissea nello Spazio compie 50 anni, celebrazioni a Milano
Scienza e tecnologia

2001: Odissea nello Spazio compie 50 anni, celebrazioni a Milano


Changed Microbiome After Caesarean Birth Impacts Baby's Immune System, Research by Luxembourg Centre for Systems Biomedicine (LCSB) Finds

- Together with colleagues from Sweden and Luxembourg, scientists from the Luxembourg Centre for Systems Biomedicine (LCSB) of the University of Luxembourg have observed that, during a natural vaginal birth, specific bacteria from the mother's gut are passed on to the baby and stimulate the baby's immune responses. This transmission is impacted in children born by caesarean section. "This may explain why, epidemiologically speaking, caesarean-born children suffer more frequently from chronic,immune system-linked diseases compared to babies born vaginally," says the head of the study Prof.Paul Wilmes. His team has now published its results in the journal Nature Communications (DOI: 10.1038/s41467-018-07631-x). 

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/791234/LCSB_Infographic.jpg )

Humans are born germ-free. Yet, birth is normally the time when vitally important bacteria start to colonise the body including the gut, skin and lungs. Researchers have long suspected that this early colonisation sets the course for one's later health. It could be, however, that a caesarean section prevents certain bacteria, ordinarily interacting with the baby's immune system, from being passed on from the mother to the new-born. Paul Wilmes, head of the Eco-Systems Biology research group at the LCSB, and his colleagues have now found the first evidence of this in a study of new-borns - half of whom were delivered by caesarean section. Wilmes reports: "We find specific bacterial substances that stimulate the immune system in vaginally born babies. In contrast, the immune stimulation in caesarean children is much lower either because the bacterial triggers are present at much lower levels or other bacterial substances hamper these initial immune reactions to happen."

This bacterial coloniser-immune system link - together with other factors - could explain why caesarean section babies are statistically more prone to develop allergies, chronic inflammatory diseases and metabolic diseases. "It could be that the immune system of these children is set on a different path early on," suggests Paul Wilmes. "We now want to further investigate this link mechanistically and find ways by which we might replace the lacking maternal bacterial strains in caesarean-born babies, e.g. by administering probiotics."

"Of course, it is already clear that we should not intervene too strongly in the birth process. Babies should only be delivered by caesarean section when it is medically necessary," Paul Wilmes stresses. "We need to be aware that, in doing so, we are apparently intervening massively in the natural interactions between humans and bacteria."

Funding: The study was supported by the Fondation André et Henriette Losch as well as by grants from the ATTRACT, CORE and AFR programmes of the Luxembourg National Research Fund (FNR). Additional funds were provided by the University of Luxembourg. Sample collection, processing and storage were co-funded by the Integrated Biobank of Luxembourg under the Personalised Medicine Consortium Diabetes programme.

Bibliography: Linda Wampach, Anna Heintz-Buschart, Joëlle V. Fritz, Javier Ramiro-Garcia, Janine Habier, Malte Herold, Shaman Narayanasamy, Anne Kaysen, Angela H. Hogan, Lutz Bindl, Jean Bottu, Rashi Halder, Conny Sjöqvist, Patrick May, Anders F. Andersson, Carine de Beaufort and Paul Wilmes, Birth mode is associated with earliest strain-conferred gut microbiome functions and immunostimulatory potential, Nature Communications, 30 November 2018. DOI: 10.1038/s41467-018-07631-x

Press office of the University of Luxembourg:Thomas KleinThomas.klein@uni.lu+352-46-66-44-5148

Researcher: Prof. Paul Wilmespaul.wilmes@uni.lu+352-46-66-44-6188


in evidenza
Nerone non diede fuoco a Roma Accidentali le cause dell'incendio

La tesi nei testi di Tacito

Nerone non diede fuoco a Roma
Accidentali le cause dell'incendio


Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.