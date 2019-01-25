Chazey Partners and AntWorks Partner to Enable Scalable, Enterprise-wide, End-to-end, Intelligent Automation for Customers Globally

Morto a 108 anni Hidekichi Miyazaki, il "Golden Bolt" giapponese
Morto a 108 anni Hidekichi Miyazaki, il "Golden Bolt" giapponese

Calciomercato piÃ¹ facile con Tirolibre, la Linkedin dei giocatori
Calciomercato piÃ¹ facile con Tirolibre, la Linkedin dei giocatori

Siria, Comandante forze curde: Isis sconfitto entro fine mese
Siria, Comandante forze curde: Isis sconfitto entro fine mese

Nuovo caso Sea Watch, Di Maio: conovocare l'ambasciatore olandese
Nuovo caso Sea Watch, Di Maio: conovocare l'ambasciatore olandese

Tiromancino, grande successo per "Fino a qui - Tour"
Tiromancino, grande successo per "Fino a qui - Tour"

Shoah, Giorgetti: "Olocausto tragedia irripetibile, dobbiamo rimanere vigili"
Shoah, Giorgetti: "Olocausto tragedia irripetibile, dobbiamo rimanere vigili"

Shoah, Fico: "Serve un duro contrasto a fenomeni di antisemitismo"
Shoah, Fico: "Serve un duro contrasto a fenomeni di antisemitismo"

Comi (FI) lancia campagna 'W l'Italia' per promuovere il Made in Italy
Comi (FI) lancia campagna 'W l'Italia' per promuovere il Made in Italy

La rivelazione di Conte a Merkel: "M5s giÃ¹ nei sondaggi e preoccupati"
La rivelazione di Conte a Merkel: "M5s giÃ¹ nei sondaggi e preoccupati"

Migranti, Salvini: "Boom ricorsi asilo? infondati saranno carta straccia"
Migranti, Salvini: "Boom ricorsi asilo? infondati saranno carta straccia"

Migranti, donna urla a Salvini "assassino"
Migranti, donna urla a Salvini "assassino"

Mattarella partecipa ad Assemblea Generale pubblica e solenne della Corte Suprema di Cassazione
Mattarella partecipa ad Assemblea Generale pubblica e solenne della Corte Suprema di...

Venezuela, cardinale Porras: solo cambio radicale porterÃ  pace
Venezuela, cardinale Porras: solo cambio radicale porterÃ  pace

Diciotti, Salvini: "ImmunitÃ ? Non ho bisogno di protezioni, decide senato"
Diciotti, Salvini: "ImmunitÃ ? Non ho bisogno di protezioni, decide senato"

Vasta operazione antimafia nel viterbese, 13 arresti
Vasta operazione antimafia nel viterbese, 13 arresti

Shutdown Usa, riprendono i negoziati ma l'accordo sembra lontano
Shutdown Usa, riprendono i negoziati ma l'accordo sembra lontano

Il Papa abbraccia i giovani a Panama: 350mila fedeli
Il Papa abbraccia i giovani a Panama: 350mila fedeli

Le mille luci di Singapore, tutta la magia del festival iLight
Le mille luci di Singapore, tutta la magia del festival iLight

Conte a Merkel: M5s in sofferenza, quali temi possono aiutarci?
Conte a Merkel: M5s in sofferenza, quali temi possono aiutarci?

Colpo al clan dei Casamonica, sequestrati 2,4 milioni di beni, le immagini
Colpo al clan dei Casamonica, sequestrati 2,4 milioni di beni, le immagini


Chazey Partners and AntWorks Partner to Enable Scalable, Enterprise-wide, End-to-end, Intelligent Automation for Customers Globally

- Chazey Partners, a global management consulting firm, is delighted to announce a new partnership with AntWorks, a provider of fully integrated Intelligent Automation solutions, powered by fractal science. This new partnership is representative of the two organizations' aligned view that intelligent automation solutions are best designed to transform entire end-to-end processes, and deliver enterprise-wide scalability for customers, as opposed to solely focusing on discrete activities.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/766766/AntWorks_Logo.jpg )

Chazey Partners has entered into a partnership with AntWorks, provider of integrated artificial intelligence and intelligent automation solutions, to deliver on the promise of enterprise-wide, scalable, intelligent automation, combined with increased data ingestion accuracy, and low/no coding requirements.

Through this partnership, Chazey Partners and AntWorks will drive further value for clients in North America and around the World, using AntWorks' full stack, integrated Intelligent Automation solutions, designed to increase the ability to scale results across whole enterprises at less cost, increased speed and with greater accuracy. In contrast to traditional RPA tools (now increasingly becoming referred to in industry as Gen 1.0 technology) AntWorks' Gen 2.0 solutions integrate a suite of AI technologies, including machine vision, machine learning, deep learning and natural language modelling (NLM), natural language processing (NLP) and natural language generation (NLG).

This integrated approach to intelligent automation also leverages Cognitive Machine Reading to allow data to become ingested in any form (including structured, semi-structured, unstructured, inferred and images) which radically improves the quality and accuracy of data being used at the start of the automation process.

"At Chazey Partners we are delighted with this new partnership. AntWorks' is a leader in the Intelligent Automation, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, space, which is growing rapidly and offering significant benefits to businesses everywhere," stated Phil Searle, Founder and CEO of Chazey Partners. "We are excited to leverage AntWorks' technology as part of our solution toolkit, to continue to improve and enhance automation of end-to-end processes for our clients, delivering dramatic payback and enabling better, more intuitive and faster decision making."

AntWorks CEO and Co-Founder, Asheesh Mehra, commented, "Our philosophy at AntWorks has always been to approach automation from the perspective of the process owner. We have absolute confidence that our integrated platform offers enterprises a truly unique solution to automating business processes end-to-end. We are delighted that Chazey Partners, renowned for their practitioner-based expertise in business service delivery and continuous process improvement, has chosen to partner with AntWorks to ensure we can transform our clients' digital journeys seamlessly together."

About Chazey Partners

 Chazey Partners is a practitioners-led global management consulting firm supporting Shared Services, Business Transformation and Intelligent Automation. Chazey Partners' Automation Methodology can support all phases of your automation transformation to ensure an appropriate strategy and program for delivering tangible, lasting benefits and return on investment.

We pride ourselves in helping businesses and public sector organizations achieve operational excellence in the delivery of mission-critical business services; including Finance, HR, IT, Procurement, Facilities Management, Customer Helpdesk, and many other support services. For over 14 years, Chazey Partners has helped our clients implement successful service delivery solutions in the US & Canada, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Oceania and Asia. Leverage our experience for your success. For additional information please visit us at http://www.chazeypartners.com .

About AntWorks

AntWorks[TM] are a global, artificial intelligence (AI) and intelligent automation company; creating new possibilities with data through digitization, automation, and enterprise intelligence. As the World's only platform that understands every data type, ANTstein™ digitizes every bit of information for a diverse range of industries. By creating human-like bots in a low-code / no-code environment, ANTstein™ innovates new ways to automate complex processes. AntWorks' solutions power up enterprises with accurate insights through an integrated, intelligent, technology stack that automates and learns independently. Put simply, it accelerates the new, constantly. ANTstein™ is also the first and singular Enterprise Intelligent Automation Platform powered by fractal science principles and pattern recognition.


Tiramisù espresso e automatico Ecco l'idea vincente di Me Soo

Tiramisù espresso e automatico
Ecco l'idea vincente di Me Soo

