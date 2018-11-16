Checkout.com Ranks Second in Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50

Marina Abramovic e noi, quando l'azione ribalta la prospettiva
Culture

Marina Abramovic e noi, quando l'azione ribalta la prospettiva

Blitz Gdf: sequestrati 1,5 milioni di falsi oggetti di Natale
Cronache

Blitz Gdf: sequestrati 1,5 milioni di falsi oggetti di Natale

Studenti in corteo a Milano, brucia bandiera della Lega al Duomo
Cronache

Studenti in corteo a Milano, brucia bandiera della Lega al Duomo

Manovra, Di Maio: tempo pieno primaria, smantelliamo buona scuola
Politica

Manovra, Di Maio: tempo pieno primaria, smantelliamo buona scuola

Conte: "Completato decreto fiscale, onesti saranno in regola"
Politica

Conte: "Completato decreto fiscale, onesti saranno in regola"

Brucia la California, sale a 600 il numero dei dispersi
Politica

Brucia la California, sale a 600 il numero dei dispersi

Benetton (Cortina 2021): "Olimpiadi 2026, siamo ottimisti"
Economia

Benetton (Cortina 2021): "Olimpiadi 2026, siamo ottimisti"

Biondo: da Amici al nuovo album Ego. "Canto e suono ciÃ² che sono"
Spettacoli

Biondo: da Amici al nuovo album Ego. "Canto e suono ciÃ² che sono"

Palazzo Grassi ripercorre la sua storia: prima tappa gli Anni 50
Culture

Palazzo Grassi ripercorre la sua storia: prima tappa gli Anni 50

Corteo a Milano 'No Salvini day', gli studenti lanciano uova contro la polizia
Politica

Corteo a Milano 'No Salvini day', gli studenti lanciano uova contro la polizia

Quadro di Hockney venduto a 90,3 milioni di dollari: un record
Cronache

Quadro di Hockney venduto a 90,3 milioni di dollari: un record

Pacifico torna live ed esce con "ElectroPO" a tiratura limitata
Spettacoli

Pacifico torna live ed esce con "ElectroPO" a tiratura limitata

Il ciclone Gaja devasta la parte orientale dell'India
Politica

Il ciclone Gaja devasta la parte orientale dell'India

Acqualagna punta alla Dop per il tartufo nero pregiato
Cronache

Acqualagna punta alla Dop per il tartufo nero pregiato

Nuova BMW X5, tecnologia e motori al top
Motori

Nuova BMW X5, tecnologia e motori al top

Le Marche puntano sul tartufo per rilanciare il territorio
Cronache

Le Marche puntano sul tartufo per rilanciare il territorio

Brexit, May: no ad altro referendum, accordo migliore per Paese
Cronache

Brexit, May: no ad altro referendum, accordo migliore per Paese

Rifiuti, Fico: "In Campania nessun nuovo inceneritore, chi ne parla Ã¨ provocatore"
Politica

Rifiuti, Fico: "In Campania nessun nuovo inceneritore, chi ne parla Ã¨ provocatore"

Fico: "Salvini che dice a de Magistris di mangiarsi i rifiuti sbaglia, istituzioni vanno rispettate"
Politica

Fico: "Salvini che dice a de Magistris di mangiarsi i rifiuti sbaglia, istituzioni...

La protesta degli studenti napoletani contro Salvini, petardi e fumogeni contro forze dell'ordine
Politica

La protesta degli studenti napoletani contro Salvini, petardi e fumogeni contro forze...


Checkout.com Ranks Second in Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50

- London-based online payment solutions provider recognised as fastest growing UK fintech

International online payment solutions provider Checkout.com has ranked in 2nd place in the Deloitte 2018 UK Technology Fast 50 with a four-year growth rate of 15,548%. It was also named the fastest growing UK fintech and was ranked in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ EMEA.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/753490/Checkout_com_Logo.jpg )

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 is one of the UK's foremost technology award programmes. It ranks the country's 50 fastest growing technology companies based on revenue growth over the last four years. Other notable 2018 Fast 50 winners include Deliveroo, Onfido, Azimo, TransferWise and Smarkets, with all winners averaging a four-year growth rate of 2,176%.

The Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ EMEA programme, supported by the Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 initiative, is a prestigious industry ranking that recognises the fastest growing technology companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) over the past four years.

Checkout.com helps online merchants across the globe accept more currencies, transactions, and payment methods via a single integration. Checkout.com solutions connect e-commerce businesses seamlessly with all major credit and debit cards as well as major alternative and local payment methods using an entirely proprietary, consolidated payment technology stack. Checkout.com processes payments in 150+ currencies and works with global brands like TransferWise, Deliveroo, EasyGroup, and Samsung.

Guillaume Pousaz, Founder & CEO of Checkout.com said, "The Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 and Technology Fast 500™ EMEA represent some of the most exciting businesses in the UK and EMEA tech ecosystem and we are delighted to join their ranks. The Checkout.com team has had a busy 2018, enhancing our unified payment platform even further to provide global businesses with more acquiring performance, feature parity across all geographies, greater reliability, rich data streams, and increased payment processing speed. We look forward to building on this accolade as we continue to help merchants accept more transactions, currencies and payment methods around the world."

About Checkout.com 

Checkout.com helps companies accept more payments around the world through one integration. Their unified global payment processing platform features in-country acquiring, relevant payment methods, feature parity across geographies, fraud filtering, and reporting features, via one API. Businesses use Checkout.com's proprietary payment platform for faster processing speeds, better reliability, and full access to customizable data streams. Processing 150+ currencies, Checkout.com has direct access to Visa, Mastercard, American Express, all major international cards as well as popular alternative and local payment methods. Their payment experts work with global businesses like TransferWise, Deliveroo, EasyGroup, and Samsung to optimize their payments with real-time data.

There are 300+ employees across seven offices in Europe, Middle East, US, and Asia Pacific.


in evidenza
Tre stelle a Mauro Uliassi E' il decimo chef in Italia

Siamo il secondo paese al mondo

Tre stelle a Mauro Uliassi
E' il decimo chef in Italia

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.