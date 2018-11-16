16 novembre 2018- 14:01 Checkout.com Ranks Second in Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50

- London-based online payment solutions provider recognised as fastest growing UK fintech

International online payment solutions provider Checkout.com has ranked in 2nd place in the Deloitte 2018 UK Technology Fast 50 with a four-year growth rate of 15,548%. It was also named the fastest growing UK fintech and was ranked in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ EMEA.

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 is one of the UK's foremost technology award programmes. It ranks the country's 50 fastest growing technology companies based on revenue growth over the last four years. Other notable 2018 Fast 50 winners include Deliveroo, Onfido, Azimo, TransferWise and Smarkets, with all winners averaging a four-year growth rate of 2,176%.

The Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ EMEA programme, supported by the Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 initiative, is a prestigious industry ranking that recognises the fastest growing technology companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) over the past four years.

Checkout.com helps online merchants across the globe accept more currencies, transactions, and payment methods via a single integration. Checkout.com solutions connect e-commerce businesses seamlessly with all major credit and debit cards as well as major alternative and local payment methods using an entirely proprietary, consolidated payment technology stack. Checkout.com processes payments in 150+ currencies and works with global brands like TransferWise, Deliveroo, EasyGroup, and Samsung.

Guillaume Pousaz, Founder & CEO of Checkout.com said, "The Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 and Technology Fast 500™ EMEA represent some of the most exciting businesses in the UK and EMEA tech ecosystem and we are delighted to join their ranks. The Checkout.com team has had a busy 2018, enhancing our unified payment platform even further to provide global businesses with more acquiring performance, feature parity across all geographies, greater reliability, rich data streams, and increased payment processing speed. We look forward to building on this accolade as we continue to help merchants accept more transactions, currencies and payment methods around the world."

About Checkout.com

Checkout.com helps companies accept more payments around the world through one integration. Their unified global payment processing platform features in-country acquiring, relevant payment methods, feature parity across geographies, fraud filtering, and reporting features, via one API. Businesses use Checkout.com's proprietary payment platform for faster processing speeds, better reliability, and full access to customizable data streams. Processing 150+ currencies, Checkout.com has direct access to Visa, Mastercard, American Express, all major international cards as well as popular alternative and local payment methods. Their payment experts work with global businesses like TransferWise, Deliveroo, EasyGroup, and Samsung to optimize their payments with real-time data.

There are 300+ employees across seven offices in Europe, Middle East, US, and Asia Pacific.