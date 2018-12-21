Child’s Heartbeat Controls London Christmas Lights to Help Charity, Tiny Tickers

Poliziotto aggredito a morsi da un nigeriano alla stazione di Torino Porta Nuova
Poliziotto aggredito a morsi da un nigeriano alla stazione di Torino Porta Nuova

Allegri (Juve) "Non sottovalutiamo la Roma, dobbiamo uscire dal campo con i tre punti"
Allegri (Juve) "Non sottovalutiamo la Roma, dobbiamo uscire dal campo con i tre punti"

Separatisti catalani scendono in piazza a Barcellona
Separatisti catalani scendono in piazza a Barcellona

Allegri (Juve) "Non abbiamo scritto nessuna lettera a Babbo Natale"
Allegri (Juve) "Non abbiamo scritto nessuna lettera a Babbo Natale"

Allegri (Juve) "Le qualita' di Di Francesco non si discutono"
Allegri (Juve) "Le qualita' di Di Francesco non si discutono"

Migranti, Trump: "Abbiamo bisogno del muro"
Migranti, Trump: "Abbiamo bisogno del muro"

Meloni scatenata a Radio Rock canta "L'ombelico del mondo" di Jovanotti
Meloni scatenata a Radio Rock canta "L'ombelico del mondo" di Jovanotti

Salvini e Al Bano cantano insieme al Viminale le canzoni del cantautore
Salvini e Al Bano cantano insieme al Viminale le canzoni del cantautore

Ponte Morandi, Toti: "Oggi concludiamo fasi di piÃ¹ stretta emergenza del decreto Genovaâ€
Ponte Morandi, Toti: "Oggi concludiamo fasi di piÃ¹ stretta emergenza del decreto Genovaâ€

Manovra, Monti: "Quello del Governo Ã¨ stato un vero e proprio disprezzo del Parlamento"
Manovra, Monti: "Quello del Governo Ã¨ stato un vero e proprio disprezzo del Parlamento"

Applauso per Conte durante gli auguri di Natale a palazzo Chigi
Applauso per Conte durante gli auguri di Natale a palazzo Chigi

Ponte Morandi, Delrio in Procura: "Vogliamo collaborare all'accertamento della veritÃ "
Ponte Morandi, Delrio in Procura: "Vogliamo collaborare all'accertamento della veritÃ "

Bottici (M5s) a senatori PD: "Sono macchiette", esplode la bagarre Marcucci: "Si vergogni"
Bottici (M5s) a senatori PD: "Sono macchiette", esplode la bagarre Marcucci: "Si vergogni"

Un fan di Salvini gli chiede un autografo sulla maglia del Milan e lui "Ok, ma non parlo di calcio"
Un fan di Salvini gli chiede un autografo sulla maglia del Milan e lui "Ok, ma non parlo di calcio"

Manovra, CirinnÃ  interviene contro la commissione bilancio assente in aula, si infiamma il dibattito
Manovra, CirinnÃ  interviene contro la commissione bilancio assente in aula, si infiamma il dibattito

Manovra, Bagnai: "Deficit di subalternita' infastidisce l'UE", Renzi ride tra i banchi del PD
Manovra, Bagnai: "Deficit di subalternita' infastidisce l'UE", Renzi ride tra i banchi del PD

Patenti "facili" a Verona, due arresti e 22 denunce
Patenti "facili" a Verona, due arresti e 22 denunce

Toti risponde a Toninelli: "Io sono l'orso Yoghi? Nel cestino allora vorrei la gronda"
Toti risponde a Toninelli: "Io sono l'orso Yoghi? Nel cestino allora vorrei la gronda"

Spazio, Parmitano: al via l'addestramento specifico per "Beyond"
Spazio, Parmitano: al via l'addestramento specifico per "Beyond"

I bambini di Frattaminore (NA) incontrano Babbo Natale grazie all'evento Poste Italiane
I bambini di Frattaminore (NA) incontrano Babbo Natale grazie all'evento Poste Italiane


Child’s Heartbeat Controls London Christmas Lights to Help Charity, Tiny Tickers

- London's shopping streets, the Seven Dials, located in the heart of the West End, will celebrate Christmas Lights with a difference this December.

See the stunning video here: https://vimeo.com/307275165

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/801691/Tiny_Tickers.jpg )

The normally static lights are being connected to the heart monitor of Billy, a 2-year old heart patient using innovative new technology - so that they pulse in time with his heartbeat

The activity is to help shine a light on the plight of babies and children who miss Christmas due to serious heart conditions

Tiny Tickers, a small charity dedicated to helping improve the detection, care and treatment of babies with serious heart conditions, is highlighting that whilst everyone else is admiring the Christmas lights, many babies and young children face a very different Christmas; in hospital waiting for, or recovering from, open heart surgery.

Young Billy was diagnosed with Transposition of the Great Arteries (TGA) at his mum's 20 week scan.  TGA is a condition where the two main blood vessels leaving the heart are swapped over and affects 1 in 10,000 babies. After a traumatic 13-hour operation at just 7 days old, Billy has come on in leaps and bounds.

Billy's mum commented on the activation: "Christmas is meant to be the happiest time of year but it's very easy to forget that lots of families could be going through a really hard time - and sadly they don't get to enjoy the holidays together." 

"I really wanted to be involved in this idea because it's really important to keep making noise and raising awareness about heart disease - but also make people aware of the wider impact it has on families 

"Thankfully we have incredible support from charities such as Tiny Tickers - but the funding doesn't magically appear, it relies on donations from the public. So I really hope this activation encourages people to donate - even if it's just a small amount." 

Contact Details:

Siobhan Filsell +44-07557-508610sfilsell@golin.comRoss Stebbingrstebbing@golin.comJade Lancashirejlancashire@golin.com 


Inter, 100 milioni per Skriniar Panchina: Mou? No Conte

Inter, 100 milioni per Skriniar
Panchina: Mou? No Conte

