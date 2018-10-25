25 ottobre 2018- 18:20 CHINA AID, The Key Gateway to the Chinese Care Market

- CHINA AID is not only a celebration of independent living, caring for disadvantaged groups and social development, but also an essential platform for the sharing of experience and exchange of knowledge for those involved in the provision of senior and long-term care products, technology and services.

Boasting a floor space exceeding 25,000sqm and an attendance of 42,919 visitors in 2018, CHINA AID 2018 enjoyed strong participation from overseas and this year, featured 330 exhibitors from 18 countries or regions, Japan, France, the UK, Australia, Switzerland, Germany and Taiwan. The exhibitors featured state-of-the-art elderly care products and services displayed in their pavilions, exhibitors are brought together within six category areas of exhibiting space, showcasing their services, products and technology in Rehabilitation Medicine, Healthcare Management, Senior Care, Nursing Care, Assistive Devices, and Age-friendly Housing.

By maintaining a strong focus on the invaluable societal benefits of care whilst enabling a pioneering a market role in its delivery, CHINA AID provides a multi-functional events platform for companies, organizations and associations that serve the elderly and disabled. By acting as a fully engaged hub for the industry, CHINA AID plays the role effectively through organizing influential conferences, featuring interactive demonstrations and tours, facilitating networking and international match-making sessions, and offering the space to foster business opportunities and strategic partnership development.

CHINA AID 2019 is taking place from Wednesday 11th to Friday 13th June 2019 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) in Pu Dong.

CHINA AID, Your Key Gateway to the Chinese Care Market

CHINA AID point of contact: Michelle MaTel: +86-21-6295-7553 Email: mazhiwen@shanghai-intex.com