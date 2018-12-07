7 dicembre 2018- 10:13 China International Brand Underwear Fair - World's Most Influential Lingerie Show from Fabrics to Brands

- Featuring 825 exhibitors and 150,000 industry visitors from 49 countries in 2018, SIUF is an important industry resource for intimate apparel professionals, distributors and retailers, suppliers, brand owners and designers of lingerie industry. Covering over 73,000sqm, the show is again heavily supported and endorsed by official bodies: China Knitting Industrial Association, Guangdong Province Textiles Association, and Shenzhen Underwear Association.

Adapting the show's content in line with consumer trends, the 2019's edition will offer a whole package of activities during the show's three-day run, comprising China's most authoritative brand and distributor awards - the "Golden Dudou Awards", lingerie and home wear design contests, trend forums, brand fashion shows and the "Supermodel Talent show".

Convening over 650 brands, many with enlarged and upgraded booths, there will be more product launch and trends on display than ever before. Participating exhibitors include Invista, Lenzing, Muehlmeier, Eurojersey, Penn Textile Solution, Toyobo as suppliers and EmbryForm, Ordifen, Aimer, Nubra, Cosmolady, Oleno, Sunny, DE Ulife as brand owners.

Gber Hongkong, the children's wear brand commented: "SIUF, as the must-attend annual event for the underwear industry, offers us great opportunities to expose our series products on this grand platform." Yunshang Hangzhou, one of the most successful distributors in China, commented: "SIUF is the most influential event in underwear industry. It is the signpost and education platform where individual professionals can learn about new brands, models, technology and fashion trends."

The international pavilions this year reflects the organizer's effort in increasing the visibility of its international exhibitors and delivering the greatest value and upgraded service with support in media and buyer's network opportunities.

