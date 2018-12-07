China International Brand Underwear Fair - World's Most Influential Lingerie Show from Fabrics to Brands

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 8 dicembre
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 8 dicembre

Da Morricone a Sharon Stone, il mondo dello spettacolo ricorda Bertolucci
Politica

Da Morricone a Sharon Stone, il mondo dello spettacolo ricorda Bertolucci

Bertolucci, Sharon Stone: "Le sue opere entrano nel cuore della gente"
Politica

Bertolucci, Sharon Stone: "Le sue opere entrano nel cuore della gente"

Bertolucci, Sandrelli: "Difficile tuffarsi nei ricordi, ma siamo felici di essere qui"
Politica

Bertolucci, Sandrelli: "Difficile tuffarsi nei ricordi, ma siamo felici di essere qui"

Alitalia inaugura la nuova scuola di volo per piloti
Economia

Alitalia inaugura la nuova scuola di volo per piloti

Peppa Pig sostiene il Christmas jumper day di Save the Children
Culture

Peppa Pig sostiene il Christmas jumper day di Save the Children

Padova, tappa conclusiva del roadshow di AI WorkLab 2.0
Economia

Padova, tappa conclusiva del roadshow di AI WorkLab 2.0

Jovanotti trasforma l'estate in una grande festa sulla spiaggia
Spettacoli

Jovanotti trasforma l'estate in una grande festa sulla spiaggia

L'Aeronautica militare ha presentato il calendario 2019
Culture

L'Aeronautica militare ha presentato il calendario 2019

Guasto al sistema fognario di Palermo, le strade invase dai liquami
Politica

Guasto al sistema fognario di Palermo, le strade invase dai liquami

Spazio, lancio riuscito per capsula "Dragon" di Space-X
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, lancio riuscito per capsula "Dragon" di Space-X

I video musicali piÃ¹ visti su YouTube nel 2018 in Italia
Spettacoli

I video musicali piÃ¹ visti su YouTube nel 2018 in Italia

Ue, Renzi: "Sui tavoli europei Salvini non c'Ã¨. E' solo uno spauracchio"
Politica

Ue, Renzi: "Sui tavoli europei Salvini non c'Ã¨. E' solo uno spauracchio"

Golden Globe, guidano le nomination Vice e A Star is born
Spettacoli

Golden Globe, guidano le nomination Vice e A Star is born

In uscita "Io torno", nuovo album d'inediti di Gigi Finizio
Spettacoli

In uscita "Io torno", nuovo album d'inediti di Gigi Finizio

Protesta studenti francesi a Tolosa, cassonetti a fuoco sulle strade
Politica

Protesta studenti francesi a Tolosa, cassonetti a fuoco sulle strade

Natale arriva a CinecittÃ  World, c'Ã¨ anche la nevicata virtuale
Spettacoli

Natale arriva a CinecittÃ  World, c'Ã¨ anche la nevicata virtuale

Ecotassa, Di Maio: "IncontrerÃ² imprese e sindacati per migliorare norma che tende all'ecologia"
Politica

Ecotassa, Di Maio: "IncontrerÃ² imprese e sindacati per migliorare norma che tende...

Ecotassa, Di Maio: "Innovazioni che faranno bene al Paese"
Politica

Ecotassa, Di Maio: "Innovazioni che faranno bene al Paese"

Protesta dei liceali in Francia, scontri e tensione a Marsiglia
Politica

Protesta dei liceali in Francia, scontri e tensione a Marsiglia


China International Brand Underwear Fair - World's Most Influential Lingerie Show from Fabrics to Brands

- Featuring 825 exhibitors and 150,000 industry visitors from 49 countries in 2018, SIUF is an important industry resource for intimate apparel professionals, distributors and retailers, suppliers, brand owners and designers of lingerie industry. Covering over 73,000sqm, the show is again heavily supported and endorsed by official bodies: China Knitting Industrial Association, Guangdong Province Textiles Association, and Shenzhen Underwear Association.

Adapting the show's content in line with consumer trends, the 2019's edition will offer a whole package of activities during the show's three-day run, comprising China's most authoritative brand and distributor awards - the "Golden Dudou Awards", lingerie and home wear design contests, trend forums, brand fashion shows and the "Supermodel Talent show".

Convening over 650 brands, many with enlarged and upgraded booths, there will be more product launch and trends on display than ever before. Participating exhibitors include Invista, Lenzing, Muehlmeier, Eurojersey, Penn Textile Solution, Toyobo as suppliers and EmbryForm, Ordifen, Aimer, Nubra, Cosmolady, Oleno, Sunny, DE Ulife as brand owners.

Gber Hongkong, the children's wear brand commented: "SIUF, as the must-attend annual event for the underwear industry, offers us great opportunities to expose our series products on this grand platform." Yunshang Hangzhou, one of the most successful distributors in China, commented: "SIUF is the most influential event in underwear industry. It is the signpost and education platform where individual professionals can learn about new brands, models, technology and fashion trends."

The international pavilions this year reflects the organizer's effort in increasing the visibility of its international exhibitors and delivering the greatest value and upgraded service with support in media and buyer's network opportunities.

Register at en.siuf.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/795088/SIUF.jpg


in evidenza
Pamela Anderson contro Salvini Replica: "Ahimè, non sarà a Roma"

Costume

Pamela Anderson contro Salvini
Replica: "Ahimè, non sarà a Roma"

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.