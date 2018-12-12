Israele, Fico: posizione dell'Italia la esprimono Conte e Moavero
Politica

Fico: programma M5S basato su No Tav, non puÃ² voler il referendum
T.Volpe, Falck Renewables: "Presentiamo target migliorati su tutti i fronti"
Incendio Salario, Raggi: "Il Tmb non riaprirÃ  piÃ¹"
Piazza Fontana, Fico: "Vi chiedo scusa per tutti i depistaggi"
Manovra, Conte: ''Maggioranza compatta non rinunciamo a nulla''
Manovra, Conte: ''Rispettiamo impegni presi e non tradiamo italiani, ma siamo ragionevoli''
Referendum Tav, Fico: "Voterei no ma il movimento non lo vuole"
Strasburgo, prosegue caccia al killer: fermati due suoi fratelli
Shoah, Salvini allo Yad Vashem: mai piÃ¹ crimini come questo
Nuove prospettive per la cura dell'emofilia tipo A con inibitori
Tutto pronto per la finalissima di X Factor 2018
Manovra, Mattarella: auspico accordo con Ue, infrazione problema
Vertice Conte-Junker, Di Maio: "Ore importantissime, il presidente portera' a casa risultati "
E. Falck, Falck Renewables:" Prestiamo massima attenzione alla governance"
Borse e zaini perquisiti dalla Polizia all'entrata del centro di Strasburgo
40 anni SSN, Grillo: "Ci sono distorsioni, ma e' tra i migliori a livello internazionale"
Fico: inchiesta Lega? Partiti devono collaborare con magistrati
Gio Evan: Isoardi? Non so quanto mi ha fatto bene. Ho piÃ¹ haters
Catturato Giancarlo Massidda - Latitante dal 2010
China's Seraphim to supply modules to Australia's largest smart solar farm

- Located 95 km west of Moree, New South Wales, the plant developed by the Kanowna Solar PL is expected to utilize 27,500 units of 325W Seraphim MX Modules with integrated cell string-level Maxim optimizers. Construction will start on the plant in early 2019.

It is reported that the smart module produced by Seraphim can enable up to 1.5x more modules per string, thanks to its voltage-limiting feature, which will significantly reduce costs and make it more suitable for large power plants and commercial projects. Meanwhile, compared with the traditional module, the smart module can minimize DC system mismatch losses and long-term degradation rates to enhance production output by up to 5 percent.

"We are delighted to cooperate with Kanowna on this unprecedented smart solar project. It's a milestone of huge importance to both companies, and also for the entire Australian solar market," commented Polaris Li, President of Seraphim.

"We are very pleased to be working with Seraphim on this ground-breaking project. Our engineering team spent several months carefully studying the benefits of these optimizers. The Maxim optimizer used by Seraphim is ideal for utility-scale solar due to its extremely cost-effective design coupled with intra-module sub-string level optimization," said Dr. Emma Mailler, General Manager of Kanowna Solar.

About Seraphim

Founded in 2011, Seraphim has registered impressive achievements in a short time, earning Tier-1 distinction from BNEF, Top Performer from DNV GL, and loyalty from demanding customers around the world. With an installed base of over 6GW in over 40 countries, Seraphim provides global customers with high-quality products and professional services.

About Kanowna

The team behind the Kanowna project includes Meralli Projects and Kinelli, who have successfully delivered cost-effective and award-winning utility-scale solar farms in Australia without requiring government subsidy.

For more information, please visit www.seraphim-energy.com

 


