China's UNIEV Launches Electric Vehicle Charging Platform Products for End-user and Industry Partner

Si chiude il Passaggi Festival di Fano, gli organizzatori: "Oltre 60mila presenze"
Politica

Si chiude il Passaggi Festival di Fano, gli organizzatori: "Oltre 60mila presenze"

Giulio Sapelli: "M5s? continuano politica di deindustrializzazione del Paese"
Politica

Giulio Sapelli: "M5s? continuano politica di deindustrializzazione del Paese"

Salvini: "Conte mi ha detto che si puo' iniziare con flat-tax"
Politica

Salvini: "Conte mi ha detto che si puo' iniziare con flat-tax"

Governo, Salvini: "Se si tagliano le tasse ci sto, altrimenti vado a far la ricotta"
Politica

Governo, Salvini: "Se si tagliano le tasse ci sto, altrimenti vado a far la ricotta"

Sea Watch, Conte: "Compiuto ricatto politico con uso strumentale di 40 persone"
Politica

Sea Watch, Conte: "Compiuto ricatto politico con uso strumentale di 40 persone"

Trump incontra Kim in Corea del Nord, il momento della storica stretta di mano
Politica

Trump incontra Kim in Corea del Nord, il momento della storica stretta di mano

Papa Francesco: "Guai a chi sceglie Gesu' per fare carriera"
Politica

Papa Francesco: "Guai a chi sceglie Gesu' per fare carriera"

Papa Francesco benedice incontro Trump-Kim: "Sia cammino verso la pace"
Politica

Papa Francesco benedice incontro Trump-Kim: "Sia cammino verso la pace"

San Pietro e Paolo, fuochi d'artificio in Piazza del Popolo per la rievocazione della Girandola
Politica

San Pietro e Paolo, fuochi d'artificio in Piazza del Popolo per la rievocazione della...

Ue, Tremonti: "Ora Ã¨ in crisi perchÃ¨ Ã¨ stata governata con superficialitÃ "
Politica

Ue, Tremonti: "Ora Ã¨ in crisi perchÃ¨ Ã¨ stata governata con superficialitÃ "

Giletti a Passaggi Festival presenta 'Le Dannate': "Una storia di solitudine di tre donne, felice di averle aiutate"
Politica

Giletti a Passaggi Festival presenta 'Le Dannate': "Una storia di solitudine di tre...

Milano Pride, le immagini dalla Parata dell'orgoglio arcobaleno
Cronache

Milano Pride, le immagini dalla Parata dell'orgoglio arcobaleno

Milano Pride, sfila l'unicorno di Vitasnella: i diritti esistono
Cronache

Milano Pride, sfila l'unicorno di Vitasnella: i diritti esistono

Strage Viareggio, Bonafede: "Legge su prescrizione oggi realtÃ "
Politica

Strage Viareggio, Bonafede: "Legge su prescrizione oggi realtÃ "

Giustizia, Bonafede: "Il processo deve essere breve, ci stiamo lavorando"
Politica

Giustizia, Bonafede: "Il processo deve essere breve, ci stiamo lavorando"

Giustizia, Bonafede: "Entro due settimane riforma processo penale"
Politica

Giustizia, Bonafede: "Entro due settimane riforma processo penale"

Strage Viareggio, Bonafede: "In ogni strage c'Ã¨ il fallimento dello Stato"
Politica

Strage Viareggio, Bonafede: "In ogni strage c'Ã¨ il fallimento dello Stato"

Vladimir Putin: "Idea di libertÃ  di genere Ã¨ imposta alla gente"
Politica

Vladimir Putin: "Idea di libertÃ  di genere Ã¨ imposta alla gente"

Cremona, a 98 anni si lancia con il paracadute
Cronache

Cremona, a 98 anni si lancia con il paracadute

Sea Watch, Salvini: comandante criminale, o galera o espulsione
Cronache

Sea Watch, Salvini: comandante criminale, o galera o espulsione


China's UNIEV Launches Electric Vehicle Charging Platform Products for End-user and Industry Partner

- UNIEV released its "Connectivity Basic Platform", a platform aimed at better integrating over 1,000 charging pole operators and 200 apps currently in China market. This will greatly enhance industry's connectivity and contribute towards its sustainable development. UNIEV is a joint venture established in December 2018 by State Grid Corporation of China, China Southern Power Grid, TGOOD and StarCharge.

UNIEV proposes that all parties on the Connectivity Basic Platform operate under the OUSE principles. This means:  (O)peness towards every partner regardless of size;  (U)niform charging protocol and standardized B2B basic services; (S)mart and (E)fficient platform architecture and AI algorithms. This applies to all partners, ranging from charging pole operators, automobile OEMs, to e-mobility service providers, e-logistics firms and others. UNIEV will continue to offer customized solutions and services to meet industry needs going forward.

On the consumer end, UNIEV also launched the YeahCharge™ App to help connect EV consumers with a charging pole. At of the end of June, the application includes information of 350,000 poles. Users can locate a charging pole more efficiently, with help from an intelligent recommendation system, and can add to reviews from other consumers. Consumers in Beijing, Tianjin, Chengdu and Xi'an will be able to download and use YeahCharge™ from Apple's AppStore and Android markets from June 30, and services will be expanded to most of China's first and second tier cities by the end of the year.

China had over 2.6 million EVs at the end of 2018, with a figure that is expected to exceed 50 million by 2025. There will be five vehicles to every charging pole, according to official statistics and projections.

As part of China's new energy strategy, the development of EV is welcomed by both the industry and the end-user. Automobile OEMs in China and Europe have ramped up investment in the EV industry chain. Nowadays, consumers increasingly rely on smartphone apps to locate charging poles. UNIEV plays a key role in empowering the industry and improving the charging experience.


in evidenza
“Salvini bacia il mio culo gay” E lui: “Ecco chi sono i democratici"

Politica

“Salvini bacia il mio culo gay”
E lui: “Ecco chi sono i democratici"

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.