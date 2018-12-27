Chinese Carmaker Great Wall Motor's New Energy Vehicle Brand ORA Launches New Flagship EV Model R1

Siria, allagato il campo profughi al confine con la Turchia
Siria, allagato il campo profughi al confine con la Turchia

L'esercito turco commemora l'arrivo di Ataturk ad Ankara
L'esercito turco commemora l'arrivo di Ataturk ad Ankara

Da Broadway all'Italia The Illusionists, con il mago Andrew Basso
Da Broadway all'Italia The Illusionists, con il mago Andrew Basso

Spazio, la sonda New Horizons pronta a incontrare Ultima Thule
Spazio, la sonda New Horizons pronta a incontrare Ultima Thule

Andrew Basso, l'escapologo: l'italiano all'estero Ã¨ piÃ¹ simpatico
Andrew Basso, l'escapologo: l'italiano all'estero Ã¨ piÃ¹ simpatico

Sulle dune nel deserto del Qatar: fuoristrada e radio al massimo
Sulle dune nel deserto del Qatar: fuoristrada e radio al massimo

Twitter, ripristinato l'ordine cronologico della timeline
Twitter, ripristinato l'ordine cronologico della timeline

Intervistare Giulio Paolini, teoria e pratica di una assenza
Intervistare Giulio Paolini, teoria e pratica di una assenza

Salvini: sospendere Inter-Napoli era una scelta dell'arbitro
Salvini: sospendere Inter-Napoli era una scelta dell'arbitro

Omicidio Pesaro, Salvini: Bruzzese chiese rinuncia a protezione
Omicidio Pesaro, Salvini: Bruzzese chiese rinuncia a protezione

Questore di Milano: "Chiudere curva dell'Inter e stop trasferte"
Questore di Milano: "Chiudere curva dell'Inter e stop trasferte"

Sicilia, Di Maio: emergenze vanno affrontate in modo organico
Sicilia, Di Maio: emergenze vanno affrontate in modo organico

I pinguini del capo arrivano al Bioparco di Roma, lo speciale
I pinguini del capo arrivano al Bioparco di Roma, lo speciale

Boom di visitatori al presepe vivente di Monterchi, nell'aretino
Boom di visitatori al presepe vivente di Monterchi, nell'aretino

Terremoto Catania, Di Maio: domani dichiarazione stato emergenza
Terremoto Catania, Di Maio: domani dichiarazione stato emergenza

Grecia, esplosione davanti a una chiesa ad Atene: due feriti
Grecia, esplosione davanti a una chiesa ad Atene: due feriti

Gli Anni 80 da Aldo Rossi a Bettino Craxi: una mostra debordiana
Gli Anni 80 da Aldo Rossi a Bettino Craxi: una mostra debordiana

Terremoto Sicilia, Di Maio: "Domani in cdm dichiareremo stato di emergenza"
Terremoto Sicilia, Di Maio: "Domani in cdm dichiareremo stato di emergenza"

Morte Ultras, Salvini: "Parlero' con societa' e tifosi, riportare civilta' dentro e fuori gli stadi"
Morte Ultras, Salvini: "Parlero' con societa' e tifosi, riportare civilta' dentro e...

Omicidio Pesaro, Salvini: "Indagini in corso, non si facciano passare le Marche per terra di mafia"
Omicidio Pesaro, Salvini: "Indagini in corso, non si facciano passare le Marche per...


Chinese Carmaker Great Wall Motor's New Energy Vehicle Brand ORA Launches New Flagship EV Model R1

- BEIJING, Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese carmaker Great Wall Motor launches the second flagship EV model under its new NEV brand, ORA, at the RNG e-sports arena in Beijing on December 26, 2018. The subsidized price of the new model, ORA R1, ranges from 59,800 RMB to 77,800 RMB (USD 8,680 to USD 11,293, per the CNY/USD rate as of Dec. 25, 2018). As a newcomer to the new energy vehicle market, the R1, based on China's first proprietary electric vehicle (EV) platform, ME, revolutionizes China's fuel-to-electricity, low-speed EV market and pioneers the innovations in the EV sector, signaling a new era for the country's new energy vehicle market.

ORA R1 boasts several advantages over its peers in terms of exterior design, space, intelligence and safety and is referred to as the "world's fifth boutique vehicle" by many industry insiders for its superb look, spaciousness, intelligent functions, enhanced safety and level of attention to quality. The new model is expected to lead the market with its proprietary EV platform and features.

The vehicle has five color options: titanium white, cadet blue, sky blue, combination titanium white and glitter black, and combination cadet blue and titanium white. The model is backed by a three-year or 120,000 km guarantee for the whole vehicle, and an eight-year or 150,000 km guarantee for core components.

Ning Shuyong, general manager of ORA and vice president of Great Wall Motor, said: "As a new market entrant, ORA R1 delivers an unprecedented experience to drivers. ORA replaces the traditional sales, service, spare parts and surveys (4S) dealership-centered model that is common in China with a network consisting of ORA Home, experience centers and smart outlets in the central business districts of Chinese cities. In addition, the big data cloud that is created as the result of the information collected from the ORA app, the ORA shopping site and the Tmall e-shop opens the way to the development of multiple scenarios for offline sales and services as well as new transportation services for both drivers and passengers."

ORA opens the way to customized products, reinvigorates sales channels and creates new retail models, in a bid to build a new automotive ecosystem.


Biancaneve, Boldi&De Sica e... Nel catastrofismo vince l'evasione

Biancaneve, Boldi&De Sica e...
Nel catastrofismo vince l'evasione

