13 dicembre 2018- 18:57 Chinese IoT technology firm Sunmi launches full range of face recognition payment solutions at Alipay Open Day

- In 2018, use of the face recognition payment technology took off. Sunmi's full range of face recognition payment products provides merchants with solutions for a more interactive sales process, as well as allowing the shopper to complete the entire payment process solo, including weighing what has been bought and swiping one's card or phone, in addition to providing payment and marketing services for different point-of-sale scenarios, whether in retail outlets, supermarkets, shopping malls, restaurants, hotels, parking facilities or government offices.

The partnership between Sunmi and Alipay reflects their shared brand positioning and concept. To cite an example, tourism sector credit approval and processing system provider Fliggy Future Hotel empowers the hospitality industry with internet innovations, providing consumers with a new and unique experience. Based on the concept, the Sunmi H1 solution supplies travelers with an unprecedented level of convenience when they check in and out at participating hotels.

Sunmi Technology, an Internet of Things technology firm committed to driving innovation across the global smart commercial hardware industry, aims to provide better user experience with advanced technologies and insights into the actual needs of merchants. The company has formed partnerships with Alibaba's Hema Fresh Store, Watson's, Carrefour and Starbucks, as well as with other leading Chinese and multinational retailers and food chains.