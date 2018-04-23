23 aprile 2018- 17:14 Chinese PV module producer Risen Energy named one of the World's Top PV Module Brands in 2018 by EuPD Research

- EuPD Research, well known worldwide for providing leading market intelligence in the sustainable business sector, has become the barometer of the global PV industry. Based on its extensive and in-depth study of PV companies and end users worldwide, EuPD Research ranked PV module brands from around the world, among which Risen Energy stood out for its high quality modules and global customer satisfaction.

Risen Energy attributes its high quality modules to the company's strict control over each detail throughout the entire manufacturing process, in addition to its continuous innovation in advanced technology, a core element of the firm's competitiveness that has helped it establish a footprint in international markets.

With strong competence in technology research and development as well as in operations, Risen Energy has continuously achieved great results in international PV markets over the past few years. Of note, the company has just ranked among the top PV enterprises globally in terms of financing in the 2017 Triathlon Competitiveness Report of PV Enterprises Worldwide released by leading information provider PHOTON Consulting.