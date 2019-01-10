Manovra, Sala: sono terrorizzato. A Milano decadimento servizi
Politica

Jaguar Land Rover in crisi, taglio di 5mila posti di lavoro
Economia

Grillo pro-vax? Intanto firma patto della scienza, ira sui social
Cronache

Spazio, Esa e Leonardo monitorano la fotosintesi con sonda Flex
Scienza e tecnologia

Italia al Ces, l'anello che trasmette il tatto di Weart
Scienza e tecnologia

Amnesty chiede un'inchiesta internazionale sul delitto Khashoggi
Politica

Kim ha espresso a Xi "preoccupazione" per impasse Usa-Nordcorea
Politica

Musei, Bonisoli: ''Nel 2019 direttori in scadenza. Partita valutazione''
Politica

Ponte Morandi, test su raggio d'azione carrelli radiocomandati in vista della demolizione
Politica

Nevica in Afghanistan, a Kabul si gioca a palle di neve
Politica

Al Ces di Las Vegas premio al vibratore-robot, subito revocato
Scienza e tecnologia

Salvini al telefono nel cortile di Palazzo Chigi il giorno dopo il vertice
Politica

Maltrattamenti in un asilo a Cassino, "sospese" due maestre
Cronache

Terzo Settore, Durigon: "Le coperture per l'Ires ci sono. Nessuno scontro Lega-5 Stelle"
Politica

Ires Terzo Settore, Fiaschi (Forum TS): "Da Governo impegno a trovare soluzione"
Politica

Italia al Ces, Avanix: il ciuccio smart che monitora il respiro
Scienza e tecnologia

Cultura, Bonisoli: ''Tra qualche settimana al via riforma Mibac''
Politica

Italia al Ces, Shin Software: i rendering in 3d immersivi
Scienza e tecnologia

"Nancy non vuoi il mio muro?". E Trump abbandona i negoziati
Politica

Macachi giapponesi come funamboli sui tralicci innevati
Politica

Chinese Smart Retailer Suning Unveils New 'RaaS' Strategy at CES 2019 to Boost the Digitalization of Retail Industry

- Open platform will allow partners to access tech-driven ecosystem

SME retailers can use to enhance operational efficiency and customer experience

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Suning, the commercial giant ranked second in China's top non-state-owned enterprises and owners of Suning.com, a Fortune Global 500 retail company, today unveiled its new 'Retail as a Service' ('RaaS'for short) based on its Smart Retail strategy at CES 2019 in Las Vegas, to empower the future development of the industry.

Regarded as the 'Brain' of Smart Retail – the strategy is in essence an open-platform model through which partners can access Suning's portfolio of long-term accumulated technology capabilities and omni-channel operation experience, including:

Dr Jack Jing, COO of Suning Technology Group, said: "As the largest omni-channel retailer in China, we know that smart retail is the key to attracting and satisfying consumers in the digitalized era. We want to work with more partners in the industry to open up access to data, tech and tools, which can help them better understand their users and achieve business goals. That's what the 'Retail as a Service' ('RaaS') strategy is all about."

Suning's 'RaaS' strategy now offers the industrial practitioners such as manufacturers, SME retailers and even tech developers or service providers an integrated solution to enhance both operational efficiencies and costumer experience.

To further promote this strategy, Suning has announced cooperations with a number of industrial partners -- GaiaWorks, Ecovacs Robotics, and SenseTime, the world's most valuable AI unicorn and the largest pure-play AI company -- to deepen the development and extend application scenarios of the solution.

In the meantime, with nearly 30 years of both online and offline retail experience, Suning also announced that it will open the software source of its smart retail ecosystem at CES 2019. It aims to enable SMEs to share the technology advantage of larger enterprises, to increase operation capability and efficiency. Suning started applying its shared in-store management and operation system to its Retail Cloud Programme which was launched in 2018 to empower the small- and middle-sized retail franchises in Tier 4-6 cities of China and achieved remarkable results within the year. By allowing access to Suning's smart retail ecosystem, there are now over 2,000 Suning Retail Cloud Stores nationwide equipped with Suning's RaaS business engines.

-Ends-

Suning's booth is located at Booth 26030 at LVCC S2 Area.

About Suning

Founded in 1990, Suning is one of the leading commercial enterprises in China with two public companies in China and Japan. In 2018, Suning Holdings ranked second among the top 500 non-state owned enterprises in China with annual revenues of 80.85 billion USD (557.9 billion RMB). With the mission of "Leading the Ecosystem across Industries by Creating Elite Quality of Life for All", Suning has strengthened and expanded its core business through eight vertical industries: Suning.com, Logistics, Financial Services, Technology, Real Estate, Sports, Media & Entertainment, and Investment. Suning.com is listed on the 2018 Fortune Global 500. For more information see www.suningholdings.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/806308/Suning_Booth_at_CES.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/806309/Dr_Jack_Jing_Suning.jpg


