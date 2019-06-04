4 giugno 2019- 09:13 Chinese Tourists Can Now Hail Taxis Via the Alipay Mini Program Backed by Splyt When Travelling Globally

- LONDON, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Alipay, the world's leading payment and lifestyle platform operated by Ant Financial Service Group, announced that it is partnering with UK mobility start-up, Splyt Technologies, to give the payment platform's hundreds of millions users access to a global ride-hailing inventory via its in-app mobility marketplace mini program. Through this first integration of its kind by a global digital payment platform, Chinese tourists are now able to quickly and easily hail taxis from leading local mobility-service providers all through Alipay, without downloading a new app, when travelling overseas.

"Consumers don't want 100 different apps – they want tools that make their lives easier," said Kiki Wu, Director of Business Development, Cross-Border Business, Alipay. "This brand-new taxi hailing mini program makes it possible to search, book and pay for taxi rides in our users' native currency. Partnering with Splyt gives us unparalleled access to a roster of transport providers across the world that will make getting around when travelling easier than ever before."

The Splyt platform, which reaches 1.5 billion users in over 50 countries and territories, will provide Alipay users access to its network of transport partners in over 1,000 cities. In addition, Splyt has created a custom-built user-interface designed to meet the needs of users when travelling. All payment is processed in the user's preferred currency. In addition to 24/7 customer support, an in-app chat function is available to help passengers communicate with drivers even if they don't speak the same language. All of these features combined ensure ease-of-use and safety for users, wherever they are travelling in the world.

"Splyt is the world's leading mobility marketplace and roaming enabler. We're delighted to launch this groundbreaking collaboration with Alipay to help ease the journeys of its users when abroad," commented Philipp Mintchin, Splyt CEO. "With the number of Chinese tourists growing every year, the strength of our platform will ease and support tourism in some of the fastest growing commercial corridors worldwide. As a London-based company, this is also a testament to the UK tech industry, and our ability to reach a global mobility market."

At launch, Alipay users from Chinese mainland are able to use mobility services from Splyt partners in the UK, UAE and South-East Asia, with further coverage across the globe being rolled out later this summer.

The Alipay Mini Program helps merchant partners acquire customers and operate more efficiently while enhancing the experience for Alipay users. Through the Alipay Mini Program, Alipay can provide its comprehensive capabilities, including payment, marketing and risk management, to its partners.

For more information, visit the Splyt website: https://splyt.com/.

Roland Palmer, Head of Europe, Alipay, will be discussing the partnership at Money20/20 Europe on Tuesday 4th June, 2019.

About Alipay

Operated by Ant Financial Services Group, Alipay is the world's leading payment and lifestyle platform. Launched in 2004, Alipay currently serves over 1 billion users with its local e-wallets partners. Over the years, Alipay has evolved from a digital wallet to a lifestyle enabler. Users can hail a taxi, book a hotel, buy movie tickets, pay utility bills, make appointments with doctors, or purchase wealth management products directly from within the app. In addition to online payments, Alipay is expanding to in-store offline payments both inside and outside of China. Alipay's in-store payment service covers over 50 markets across the world, and tax reimbursement via Alipay is supported in 35 markets. Alipay works with over 250 overseas financial institutions and payment solution providers to enable cross-border payments for Chinese travelling overseas and overseas customers who purchase products from Chinese e-commerce sites. Alipay currently supports 27 currencies.

About Splyt

Splyt Technologies Ltd. is the world's largest B2B mobility marketplace, connecting supply and demand for ground-based transport. Splyt's single connectivity solution makes ride-booking a seamless process for users of any consumer app. Splyt's platform gives its partners access to ride-hailing inventory in over 2,000 cities, without their users needing to download or register with additional apps. Splyt was founded 2015 and is headquartered in London.