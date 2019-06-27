Arriva "Genitori quasi perfetti", con Foglietta e Lucia Mascino
Spettacoli

Castellammare di Stabia, assalto al chiosco della frutta
Cronache

Calabria tra le 5 regioni con la migliore reputazione turistica
Cronache

A bordo della Sea Watch, le immagini di askanews
Cronache

Duplice attentato kamikaze contro la polizia a Tunisi
Politica

Le immagini della Sea Watch al largo di Lampedusa
Cronache

Cyber security, un asset fondamentale per la sicurezza nazionale
Politica

Intervista a Gianfranco Battisti, AD Ferrovie dello Stato
Economia

Spazio, Parmitano comandante dell'Iss: risultato di un sistema
Scienza e tecnologia

Giuditta e Oloferne: la storia fascinosa del dipinto caravaggesco
Culture

Per Stefano Bollani l'improvvisazione Ã¨ come il gioco della vita
Spettacoli

Sea Watch, Conte: sbarco? Competenza magistratura non politica
Politica

Nel libro "La CittÃ  Dentro" un viaggio interiore in 10 metropoli
Culture

Blitz di Greenpeace su piattaforma di estrazione nello Stretto
Cronache

Merkel colpita di nuovo da improvviso tremore: il video
Politica

Stefano Bollani: nel mondo noi italiani siamo ancora eretici
Spettacoli

Rotta Balcanica, Fedriga: â€œE' necessario dire agli altri paesi che non restiamo a guardareâ€
Politica

Crolla (AmCham): "Record nuovi soci di qualitÃ "
Economia

Visite guidate teatralizzate, la nuova iniziativa per conoscere Roma
Politica

Roma chiama Cuba, Bollani: io e Chucho ValdÃ©s ci sorprenderemo
Spettacoli

cieTrade offers new cloud software for Export Trading

- cieTrade, a global provider of business software for international commodity trading and brokerage, provides comprehensive solutions to organize workflow, automate tasks, and improve decision making with greater visibility and control over activity and profitability.

Their SaaS cloud software, cieTrade.net, builds on their success by offering SMB commodity brokers and exporters a cost-effective alternative to customizing ERP systems and building home-grown solutions, providing the specialized tools they need to manage and control their business. Being cloud-based, there's no expensive hardware to buy or software to install. Customers are always on the current version and can scale their usage with business demand. Your staff can work remotely using only a browser and Internet access, an ideal setup for traders with overseas offices or traveling agents. For many trading companies, the most difficult part with new software is overcoming the challenges with the "onboarding" process. With our knowledge of these difficulties, cieTrade makes this easier by including services, initial training, and document customization into the subscription price to facilitate the transition and maximize success.

Specialized features include:

About cieTrade Systems, Inc.  (http://www.cietrade.com) Launched in 2000, cieTrade is a leading provider of business management software, with customers ranging from small recycling plants and scrap brokers to large multi-international trading houses. Their solutions maximize productivity and increase control by improving organization, providing specialized features, workflow and analytics tools. Their strength lies in providing customers with best practices and business solutions, based on their own substantial experience in the forest products and recycling industries.

Monthly subscription starts at $575. For information, visit cieTrade.net, email inquire@cietrade.com or call +1-203-323-0074.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/926423/cieTrade_Logo.jpg  


