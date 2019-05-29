Caos M5S, Di Maio: non scappo. Si vota sul mio ruolo su Rousseau
Politica

5G e biliardino 4.0 nella fabbrica del futuro di Bosch Rexroth
Scienza e tecnologia

Toninelli: non siamo subalterni a Salvini. Di Maio vada avanti
Politica

Cerimonia clandestina delle mamme di Tiananmen: vogliamo veritÃ 
Politica

Corsa per la Procura di Roma, indagato ex presidente Anm Palamara
Cronache

Assemblea Poste approva il bilancio, quasi 12 mld impatto su Pil
Economia

5G e biliardino 4.0 nella fabbrica del futuro di Bosh Rexroth
Scienza e tecnologia

Operazione Malapianta, sgominata organizzazione mafiosa nel Crotonese
Politica

Il Papa pronto per la Romania: superiamo le paure, stop barriere
Politica

Leonardo da Vinci, un uomo fuori dagli schemi del suo tempo
Scienza e tecnologia

Inchiesta Rixi, Bonafede: non parlo dei processi pendenti
Politica

Aria nuova in cucina con la tecnologia delle cappe Elica
Economia

Autonomia, Fontana: â€œSe M5s la impediranno sarÃ  difficile spiegarlo agli italiani"
Politica

Cirio e' il nuovo presidente della Regione Piemonte, il servizio
Politica

'Ndrangheta, blitz della Finanza contro clan di Crotone: 35 fermi
Cronache

Pazzali (Eur SpA): 2018 in utile. Indicatori tutti molto positivi
Economia

Innovazione e lavoro: la Campania punta su ricerca e start up
Economia

Europarlamento, Le Pen: "Gruppo sovranisti con piÃ¹ di 100 deputati? tutto Ã¨ possibile"
Politica

Europarlamento, Farage: "Incontrato M5s ma mi pare debbano risolvere problemi interni" SOTTOTITOLI
Politica

Cardinale Parolin: dialoghiamo con tutti, perchÃ© non con Salvini?
Cronache

CIFTIS opens a new door for China's service trade

- The CIFTIS, which was before named China (Beijing) International Fair for Trade in Services, has a new name this year, and meanwhile combines several other well-known exhibitions.

The CIFTIS was established to facilitate exchanges in financial services, communication services, cultural services, legal services with its trading negotiation platform and industry forums.

Since 2012, the CIFTIS has attracted a total of 646,000 merchants from 179 countries and regions around the world, including all top 20 countries and regions in international service trade.

From this year on, the CIFTIS has changed from a two-year event to an annual one, with about 8,000 Chinese and foreign institutions, more than 36,000 business representatives, and over 300 experts and scholars participating in it.

The import and export volume of China's service trade has ranked second in the world for five consecutive years, accounting for an increasing proportion of international trade, and with improved quality and structure and more knowledge-intensive service products, said Jin Xu, president of the Beijing-based China Association of International Trade. With its broad platform, the CIFTIS is expected to open a new door for China's service trade to enter the huge market, commented Jin.

In conjunction with the growth of the CIFTIS, in recent years, Beijing has continued to open up its service trade industry. In 2015, the State Council officially approved Beijing to be the only comprehensive pilot city for the expansion and opening-up of the service trade industry in China, bringing new opportunities for domestic and foreign-funded enterprises involved in this field.

Internationally renowned rating agencies such as Moody's, S&P and Fitch have set legal entities in Beijing. UBS Securities Co. Limited, China's first foreign-invested fully-licensed securities firm, and Japanese record company Avex Group also settled in the city. 

In 2018, the added value of Beijing's service trade accounted for 81.0 percent of the city's GDP, an increase of 3.1 percentage points from 2014. Since Beijing has become the service trade pilot city, 640,200 new enterprises have been established here, of which 95.2 percent are service enterprises.


Nozze Casiraghi, ecco la lista regali: c'è un 'piattino' da 45 euro

Costume

