CIO Outlook Magazine Recognizes Mahindra Comviva as One of the Top 25 Big Data Companies in the APAC Region

3 ottobre 2017- 11:42

- Mahindra Comviva, the global leader in providing mobility solutions, today announced that it has been featured in the list of top 25 Big Data companies by APAC CIO Outlook magazine.

APAC CIO Outlook magazine's top 25 Big Data companies mentions prominent organizations in the industry that are capable of leading their clients towards excellence by catering to their specific requirements and helping them to enhance their expertise in their respective fields.

Comviva is ranked for its big data analytics capability that helps businesses to bolster revenue streams and deliver quicker ROIs. This capability is built around Comviva's MobiLytixTM Suite which is an analytically driven, intelligent, real-time marketing platform that provides actionable insights across the entire customer lifecycle.

Amit Sanyal, Executive Head, Consumer Value Solutions at Mahindra Comviva said, "We are very happy for being featured in the list of the top 25 Big Data companies in the APAC region. The recognition validates our effort to provide a single suite of Customer Value Management spanning across the entire life cycle of the customer for a more holistic view of the customer. With a better and granular view of the customer, the operator will benefit from higher revenues and faster time to market."

David Peters, Executive Head, Consumer Value Solutions at Mahindra Comviva said, "This recognition from our peers and industry is a validation of our strengths, service expertise, and capability to bring greater end-to-end capabilities of products and services for telecom operators, delivering greater value to all our existing customers globally, and spurring opportunities for accelerated growth."

Annie Johnson, Managing Editor, APAC CIO Outlook said, "The APAC region is entering a rapid growth phase in the Big Data Analytics segment. Enterprises are exploring new avenues of growth and customer engagement. This shift is being enabled by solution providers who are filling the gap between enterprise and technology. Mahindra Comviva belongs to the group of elite 25 Big Data Analytics companies that are leading the change in their respective fields. With enterprises and solution providers working harmoniously together, we fully expect the segment to grow stronger in the future."

For further enquiries, please contact:Sundeep Mehta Global PR & Corporate Communications Mahindra Comviva Contact: +91-124-481-9000 Email: pr@mahindracomviva.com