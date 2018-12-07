I magnifici 4 della tromba e Bud Powell: Ã¨ Umbria Jazz Winter 26
Spettacoli

Mattarella: "Non ci sono 'scarti' nella societÃ , cittadini hanno identico rango"
Politica

Riapre il Teatro Petruzzelli a Bari, Emiliano e Decaro cantano insieme sul palco
Politica

Si accende l'albero di Natale a Bari, Decaro partecipa all'inaugurazione
Politica

Funerale Bush, il treno con il feretro compie il suo ultimo viaggio
Politica

Mattarella: "Solitudine fa crescere paura, istituzioni rimuovano barriere"
Politica

Minuto-Rizzo: contro terrorismo serve coordinamento globale
Politica

Studenti costretti in ginocchio dalla polizia in Francia
Politica

Rapporto Censis: l'Italia incattivita, migranti capro espiatorio
Cronache

Caos Pd, Renzi nega una scissione ma c'Ã¨ un progetto civico
Politica

Babbo Natale tra pesci e la sirenetta, show all'acquario di Seoul
Politica

Giustiniani: contrabbando sigarette finanzia ancora terrorismo
Politica

Di Maio: "Taglio parlamentari, stiamo rispettando cronoprogramma"
Politica

Alitalia, Di Maio: "Nel dl semplificazione inseriremo norma per rinvio prestito ponte al 30 giugno"
Politica

Moon Jae-in tiene in braccio i cani del disgelo tra le due Coree
Politica

Gomorra Capitale: arrestati i fratelli Esposito. Sequestri tra Roma e Nettuno
Roma

Magie, colori e installazioni, a Lione c'Ã¨ il Festival delle luci
Politica

Parigi blindata per la nuova protesta dei gilet gialli
Politica

Migranti, Aquarius ferma attivitÃ  di soccorso. Salvini: bene cosÃ¬
Cronache

Prima della Scala, tutto pronto per l'Attila, zona bonificata dalle forze dell'ordine
Politica

City of Xi'an Brings Terracotta Warrior Art Installation to City of Berlin

- BERLIN, Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 6, two well-known artists from the city of Xi'an, China visited Berlin to install more than 100 terracotta warrior replicas on a boat that traveled down the Spree River in the heart of Berlin. The art installation was part of the kick-off event where Mr. Wang Ben, painter and chairman of Xi'an Chinese Art Academy and Mr. Zhang Deyong, calligrapher from Xi'an, demonstrated their traditional Chinese art and announced the beginning of a four-day geocaching game in the city of Berlin.

"I am very happy that the 'Xi'an Meets Berlin' event is taking place in Berlin," said Ms. Chu Huizi, representative from the Chinese Embassy to Germany. "This is the first time that the Terracotta Army has been presented in such an interactive form outside of China, such as an art installation or geocaching, and it's great for Berliners to experience the magic of the Terracotta Army in this way."

The kick-off event hosted around 100 people on a cruise down the river Spree, with a live painting demonstration from the Xi'an artists. Attendees had the opportunity to capture photos of the art installation against famous Berlin landmarks like the Reichstag and the Paul Löbe-Haus.

"I am very excited to be in Berlin sharing Xi'an with the city," said Mr. Wang Ben, a well-known painter from Xi'an. "Art is central to Berlin's culture and we wanted to create a unique way of presenting our city to the Berlin people. We hope that this helps to build bridges between Berlin and Xi'an and allow us to share in each other's culture."

Following the event, Berliners were invited to join in a geocaching game over the weekend, ending at 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 9. Participants will use the locations hosted on the event website www.XianBerlin.de to find the miniature terracotta warriors hidden around Berlin. Once participants find one of the 25 hidden figures, they can publicly post to Facebook or Instagram with a photo using #XianBerlin to be entered to win a trip for two to Xi'an in 2019.

A winner will be selected and announced on December 11 following the official end of the competition.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/795144/XIAN_terracotta_warrior.jpg


Gli italiani si sentono tutti divi Ed è boom di seconde nozze

Il rapporto Censis

Gli italiani si sentono tutti divi
Ed è boom di seconde nozze

