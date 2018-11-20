20 novembre 2018- 18:34 CJ 4DPLEX Expands 4DX Footprint in Austria with Opening at Hollywood Megaplex PlusCity

- The newest 4DX location opened at the Hollywood Megaplex PlusCity in Pasching, with 140 seats and had a strong weekend during its opening weekend seeing over an occupancy rate of 90% with screening Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Hollywood Megaplex is the only Austrian member in the Giant Screen Cinema Association. In 2017, Hollywood Megaplex held a market share of more than 12 percent in Austria and has counted more than 40 million cinemagoers throughout Austria since 1995.

By installing the second 4DX theatre in Austria, Hollywood Megaplex strengthens its position as an innovative pioneer in the Austrian cinema industry and adds another highlight to the site in Pasching-PlusCity, which has been multiply awarded on the international level. The new 4DX theatre is another driver to further expand the market leadership in the region of Upper Austria.

"We are very proud to further deepen our reliable partnership with 4DX after the very successful installation in Vienna and to add a further milestone at our most important site in Pasching-PlusCity together with the worldwide 4D-technology leader," said Mario Hueber, CEO of Hollywood Megaplex. "We are convinced to continue our success story together with 4DX."

"We are extremely pleased to announce this grand opening of the second 4DX site in Austria," said JongRyul, Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. "Feedback from audiences in many European countries has been amazingly enthusiastic and we're certain that the newest 4DX site is drawing more Austrian movie fans into the Hollywood Megaplex PlusCity."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/787410/Megaplex.jpg