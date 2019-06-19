Lucilla Galeazzi dedica una canzone alla Casa delle donne a Roma
Lucilla Galeazzi dedica una canzone alla Casa delle donne a Roma

Da Prisma le immagini della Terra come mai vista prima
Sicurezza stradale, bus coinvolti solo in 6 incidenti su mille
Olimpiadi 2026: Sala a Cirio: â€œVedo improbabile aggiunta impianti di Torinoâ€
Biglietto Atm Milano, Sala: â€œCercare di chiudere in settimanaâ€
Pd, Sala: â€œNon chiediamo a Zingaretti piÃ¹ di quel che puÃ² fareâ€
Dal 21 al 30 giugno il Milano Pride ricordando moti di Stonewall
Zeffirelli, il ricordo del maestro al Senato
Zeffirelli, il Senato dedica un minuto di silenzio al regista scomparso
Merkel trema visibilmente durante una cerimonia a Berlino
Toy Story 4, anche i giocattoli crescono. E Woody incontra Forky
Seehofer: attacco neonazista contro lo Stato Ã¨ segnale d'allarme
Andrea Incondi (FlixBus): pensiamo a un futuro senza auto private
Sistema gioco Italia, Zapponini Bisogna fare squadra per riforma condivisa
UE, Boccia Costruire asse riformista per visione del futuro
Trenta: governo deve supportare le imprese della Difesa
Trenta: caccia europeo? Italia aperta a tutte le possibilitÃ 
VMware: "FlessibilitÃ  e mentor per attirare le donne nell'It"
Gioco Boccia Settore legale va salvaguardato Fonte ricchezza
Clarion Finance Releases Letter to Newgioco Group

- Monaco, SingaporeDear Mr. Michele Ciavarella, CEO Newgioco GroupCC. Mr. Paul Sallwasser (Director) Mr. Steven Shallcross (Director)Subject: Recent Letter to Stockholders

Mike,

I am writing to you as a Shareholder and major Debenture Holder that has reviewed your recent letter of June 05, 2019 with great disdain.

Your letter is greatly misleading and lacks candor. Let me bring to your attention the following issues faced by Newgioco Group that puts at great risk value creation potential of Newgioco and major concerns of Newgioco's viability and ability to sustain servicing its obligations to Debenture Holders.

These issues are;

I and other Debenture holders are requesting an immediate public shareholder meeting to be held at a location in which we intend to attend and participate.

The above matters are of deep concern to us and we expect that our concerns will be treated seriously.

Carlo Civelli

About Clarion Finance AG

Clarion is a Monaco and Singapore based Private, Venture and Direct to Public investment and asset management firm with over 35 years of experience funding more than a thousand private and public companies many growing to billions of dollars of value. Clarion and its team are globally positioned with operations in Europe, USA and Asia.

 

Carlo Civelli, Clarion Finance AG, Tel: +65 6697 5250, Email: invest@clarionfin.com; Craig MacPhail, Group Director, T +1 416-586-1938

 


