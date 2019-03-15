Clima, flashmob e slogan contro l'inquinamento a Seul
Impresa 4.0, Aldai: manager in squadra con imprese e universitÃ 
Ambiente, a Milano in 30mila per il corteo "FridaysForFuture"
Brexit, da Westminster sÃ¬ al rinvio dell'uscita
Avio, forte degli ottimi risultati 2018, si proietta verso nuovi traguardi
Il singolo di Ghali "I love you", lettera d'amore a un carcerato
"Il Trono di Spade": lo sapevi che le Case sono ispirate a eventi reali?
Videogames: Fortnite 8, i cambiamenti piÃ¹ importanti della mappa
Bodin (Grant Thornton): piÃ¹ donne e sostenibilitÃ  per le imprese
Studenti in piazza per clima, eventi in tutto il mondo
Nuova Zelanda, attacco terroristico nelle moschee di Christchurch
Sciopero Clima, Di Maio: â€œOggi si manifesta in 1300 cittÃ â€
L'onda verde degli studenti invade Milano, in migliaia in marcia per il clima
Costa Smeralda, lo spettacolare battesimo dell'acqua in Finlandia in 2 minuti
Il cantiere navale Meyer Turku in Finlandia, dove viene preparata Costa Smeralda
Il fiume Aurajoki ancora ghiacciato a Turku in Finlandia, nonostante la primavera sia vicina
Tragedia di carnevale a Bologna, depositata la relazione dei Cc sul carro
Mahmood, Sala: â€œPolemiche di Salvini? Anche lui Ã¨ milaneseâ€
Mahmood canta 'Soldi' a cappella e il sindaco Sala accompagna col battito di mani
Giornata dei Giusti, quattro nuove pietre, Sala ricorda Silvia Romano
CleanEquity® Monaco 2019 - Presenting Companies & New Collaborations

- Eighth Secretary-General of the United Nations, Ban Ki-moon, opened the conference discussing the United Nations, Sustainable Development Goals and the crucial role innovation must play.

London based, specialist investment bank, Innovator Capital's ("ICL") CleanEquity® team reviewed over 600 technologies for this 12th anniversary; and here are the companies, which have been selected to present:

ICL announces two new collaborations for 2019, APCO Worldwide and Reliance Industries Ltd.

Brad Staples, CEO, APCO Worldwide:"Small innovative companies form the bedrock of the modern economy and many of the firms at Monaco are at the forefront of the sustainability revolution. The opening of global markets means that access to investment, skills and opportunity is unprecedented. Nonetheless, there are headwinds on the horizon, with huge geopolitical change afoot. Navigating this complex landscape of change takes agility and experience. APCO celebrates its 35th anniversary in 2019, and we're proud to partner with CleanEquity to help ensure this latest generation of pioneers thrive for the next 35 years, and beyond."

Dr Ajit Sapre, Group President, Reliance Industries Ltd, commented:"Reliance is delighted to be part of CleanEquity Monaco 2019. We are proud to sponsor this prestigious platform that encourages entrepreneurs and innovators around the world to showcase the best emerging sustainable technologies. Reliance is leading efforts in sustainability through its breakthrough R&D using Algae platform technology. We have developed a catalytic hydrothermal liquefaction (RCAT-HTL) process, a spin-off technology from algae to oil initiative, which converts any biomass and organic waste into 'drop-in' energy dense renewable crude. This renewable crude can be processed in the existing refining infrastructure to produce transportation fuels including Sustainable Aviation Fuel. Reliance has created multi-disciplinary biology and engineering streams to create safe and sustainable sources of biofuels, bio chemicals and nutritional products such as food and feed."

For further information about CleanEquity® 2019, use the contact details below or visit the conference website: www.cleanequitymonaco.com

Contact:

Conor BarrettInnovator Capital conor.barrett@innovator-capital.comTwitter: @CleanEquity

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/787481/CEM2019_Logo.jpg  


Flop dei talk show politici Gli italiani si sono stufati...

