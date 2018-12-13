Cleartrip selects CleverTap's Customer Data Platform to Deliver Personalized Experiences at Hyperscale

Gli "Amati enigmi" di Licia Maglietta aiutano a capire chi siamo
Spettacoli

Gli "Amati enigmi" di Licia Maglietta aiutano a capire chi siamo

Strasburgo, operazione squadre speciali nel quartiere di Neudorf
Politica

Strasburgo, operazione squadre speciali nel quartiere di Neudorf

Open Fiber, rete in fibra capillare necessaria a sviluppo 5G
Economia

Open Fiber, rete in fibra capillare necessaria a sviluppo 5G

Oggi doppio voto di fiducia, ok a ddl anticorruzione e dl fiscale
Politica

Oggi doppio voto di fiducia, ok a ddl anticorruzione e dl fiscale

Soldati cinesi e indiani ballano insieme, "la pace Ã¨ fatta"
Politica

Soldati cinesi e indiani ballano insieme, "la pace Ã¨ fatta"

Rapine violente in provincia di Catania: 2 arresti
Cronache

Rapine violente in provincia di Catania: 2 arresti

Gospel, botteghe artigiane e cammello. A Roma il Presepe Vivente
Cronache

Gospel, botteghe artigiane e cammello. A Roma il Presepe Vivente

LaSabri protagonista della web serie dedicata a Just Dance
Spettacoli

LaSabri protagonista della web serie dedicata a Just Dance

La banda ultra larga arriva a Lecce, pronta la rete Open Fiber
Economia

La banda ultra larga arriva a Lecce, pronta la rete Open Fiber

"Caro Babbo Natale...", con Poste tornano le lettere dei bambini
Cronache

"Caro Babbo Natale...", con Poste tornano le lettere dei bambini

Manovra, ancora braccio di ferro con Ue, Moscovici: non ci siamo
Cronache

Manovra, ancora braccio di ferro con Ue, Moscovici: non ci siamo

Treno deragliato: 3 giorni prima scintille al punto zero
Cronache

Treno deragliato: 3 giorni prima scintille al punto zero

Metro Barberini, Spagna e Repubblica chiuse, lo sgomento degli utenti
Politica

Metro Barberini, Spagna e Repubblica chiuse, lo sgomento degli utenti

Spazio, passeggiata spaziale per controllare il buco sulla Soyuz
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, passeggiata spaziale per controllare il buco sulla Soyuz

Il presepe tra i Sassi di Matera arriva al Quirinale
Culture

Il presepe tra i Sassi di Matera arriva al Quirinale

'Firenze secondo me', Renzi presenta il suo documentario: "Un sogno che si avvera"
Politica

'Firenze secondo me', Renzi presenta il suo documentario: "Un sogno che si avvera"

Un minuto di silenzio per le vittime di Strasburgo al Consiglio UE
Politica

Un minuto di silenzio per le vittime di Strasburgo al Consiglio UE

Attentato Strasburgo, minuto di silenzio in aula alla Camera per le vittime
Politica

Attentato Strasburgo, minuto di silenzio in aula alla Camera per le vittime

Francia, Strasburgo piange le vittime, polizia nei mercatini
Politica

Francia, Strasburgo piange le vittime, polizia nei mercatini

Arriva 'Playmobil: The Movie', il film ispirato ai giocattoli
Spettacoli

Arriva 'Playmobil: The Movie', il film ispirato ai giocattoli


Cleartrip selects CleverTap's Customer Data Platform to Deliver Personalized Experiences at Hyperscale

- SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleartrip, the leading online travel aggregator in India and the Middle East, today announced that it is leveraging CleverTap's enterprise customer data platform to measure the impact of its engagement strategies through every touch point in the customer journey. Cleartrip leverages CleverTap to combine user data from online and offline sources to create exceptional experiences that revolutionize the travel industry.

"Cleartrip is building a culture of digital transformation by combining cross-functional data for a single view of the user in order to deliver personalized experiences that scale," said Suman De, Director of Product Management at Cleartrip. "CleverTap's marketing growth platform enables us to correlate data across devices and engagement channels for a KPI driven customer engagement strategy. In doing so, we are able to drive 3X ROI and improved user growth across customer lifecycle stages."

Whether it is searching, booking or simply browsing, Cleartrip wants to set a new bar in understanding user needs in real-time by delivering offers in the right micro-moments and customizing workflows based on loyalty, interests, and maturity. To do so, Cleartrip benefits from the following capabilities of the CleverTap platform:

"Enterprises have struggled to break down silos and develop data science driven engagement strategies that scale. CleverTap is solving this problem with a combination of CDP, analytics and engagement that allows organizations to aggregate data and consistently deliver exceptional omnichannel customer experiences", said Sunil Thomas, Chief Executive Officer at CleverTap.

About CleverTapCleverTap helps consumer brands retain their users for life. It is a powerful mobile marketing solution that brings together user data from online and offline channels on one centralized platform. Every day, thousands of brands use CleverTap's machine learning models to create differentiated customer engagement strategies that help marketers drive omnichannel growth. Build valuable customer relationships using actionable, real-time insights that help create amazing customer experiences.

Over 8,000 global apps and websites, including Vodafone, Domino's Pizza, DC Comics, Go-Jek, Cleartrip, BookMyShow, and DealsPlus trust CleverTap to create experiences that drive higher user lifetime value. To see how businesses of all sizes are building more meaningful customer relationships, visit our customers page.

CleverTap operates out of San Francisco, New York, London, Singapore, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. CleverTap is backed by leading venture capital firms including Accel and Sequoia. To learn more, visit clevertap.com or follow on Facebook and Twitter.

Press ContactKetan PanditPR for CleverTapketan@clevertap.com

 


in evidenza
Per Esselunga Natale da favola Lo firma Armando Testa

Costume

Per Esselunga Natale da favola
Lo firma Armando Testa

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.