13 dicembre 2018- 18:54 Cleartrip selects CleverTap's Customer Data Platform to Deliver Personalized Experiences at Hyperscale

- SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleartrip, the leading online travel aggregator in India and the Middle East, today announced that it is leveraging CleverTap's enterprise customer data platform to measure the impact of its engagement strategies through every touch point in the customer journey. Cleartrip leverages CleverTap to combine user data from online and offline sources to create exceptional experiences that revolutionize the travel industry.

"Cleartrip is building a culture of digital transformation by combining cross-functional data for a single view of the user in order to deliver personalized experiences that scale," said Suman De, Director of Product Management at Cleartrip. "CleverTap's marketing growth platform enables us to correlate data across devices and engagement channels for a KPI driven customer engagement strategy. In doing so, we are able to drive 3X ROI and improved user growth across customer lifecycle stages."

Whether it is searching, booking or simply browsing, Cleartrip wants to set a new bar in understanding user needs in real-time by delivering offers in the right micro-moments and customizing workflows based on loyalty, interests, and maturity. To do so, Cleartrip benefits from the following capabilities of the CleverTap platform:

"Enterprises have struggled to break down silos and develop data science driven engagement strategies that scale. CleverTap is solving this problem with a combination of CDP, analytics and engagement that allows organizations to aggregate data and consistently deliver exceptional omnichannel customer experiences", said Sunil Thomas, Chief Executive Officer at CleverTap.

About CleverTapCleverTap helps consumer brands retain their users for life. It is a powerful mobile marketing solution that brings together user data from online and offline channels on one centralized platform. Every day, thousands of brands use CleverTap's machine learning models to create differentiated customer engagement strategies that help marketers drive omnichannel growth. Build valuable customer relationships using actionable, real-time insights that help create amazing customer experiences.

Over 8,000 global apps and websites, including Vodafone, Domino's Pizza, DC Comics, Go-Jek, Cleartrip, BookMyShow, and DealsPlus trust CleverTap to create experiences that drive higher user lifetime value. To see how businesses of all sizes are building more meaningful customer relationships, visit our customers page.

CleverTap operates out of San Francisco, New York, London, Singapore, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. CleverTap is backed by leading venture capital firms including Accel and Sequoia. To learn more, visit clevertap.com or follow on Facebook and Twitter.

Press ContactKetan PanditPR for CleverTapketan@clevertap.com