L'italiano Luca Parmitano diventa il primo dj nello spazio
Scienza e tecnologia

A Policoro il Jova Beach Party con la nuotatrice Benedetta Pilato
Spettacoli

Crollo Genova, il dolore dei parenti delle vittime: ora giustizia
Cronache

Open Arms: famiglia evacuata e portata in Italia con ok Viminale
Cronache

Crollo Ponte Morandi un anno dopo, Genova abbraccia le vittime
Cronache

Pellegrinaggio islamici alla Mecca, l'impressionante time-lapse
Politica

Crollo Genova, Di Maio: nostro dovere revocare concessioni
Politica

Governo, Salvini: "Qualcuno ragiona di poltrone, no giochi di palazzo"
Politica

Crollo Genova, Zingaretti: non accada mai piÃ¹
Cronache

Ponte Morandi, Toti: giorno di dolore, ma cittÃ  si Ã¨ risollevata
Politica

Salvini a pranzo con Toti e Bucci: "Abbiamo parlato di Trofie"
Politica

Crollo Genova, Salvini: la rabbia dei parenti Ã¨ anche la mia
Cronache

Genova, Luigi Di Maio alla commemorazione per le vittime del ponte Morandi
Politica

Crollo Genova, il minuto di silenzio per le vittime del Morandi
Cronache

Crollo Genova, Bucci: Ã¨ giusto che oggi siano tutti qui
Cronache

Ponte Morandi, Mattarella a Genova abbraccia familiari vittime
Cronache

Fiocco rosa nella vasca dei lamantini nell'acquario di Genova
Politica

Crollo Genova, premier Conte: non vi abbiamo dimenticato
Politica

Greta verso New York con Casiraghi sulla barca a emissioni zero
Politica

L'isola greca di Eubea ancora avvolta dalle fiamme
Politica

CleverTap Helps GiftAMeal Increase the Number of Meal Donations by 2x

- MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CleverTap, the full-stack customer retention platform, today announced its partnership with GiftAMeal as a part of its ongoing philanthropy initiative - CleverTap4Good. With this partnership, CleverTap further reinforced its commitment to support non-profit and social organizations around the world by making marketing technology more accessible.

GiftAMeal, a mobile app, allows restaurant patrons to make a donation to the local food pantry by simply taking a photo of their meal. Donations are supported by restaurants that pay a monthly fee to be listed on the app and attract new customers. GiftAMeal has already helped its partners provide over 260,000 meals to those in need.

With CleverTap, GiftAMeal is able to get a real-time view of the user journey, allowing them to automatically segment users in real-time and orchestrate personalized, omnichannel campaigns. By using CleverTap, GiftAMeal has not only been able to generate detailed user insights, but also achieved 15% higher engagement, and a 2x increase in the number of meals donated.

Andrew Glantz, CEO of GiftAMeal, says, "CleverTap's powerful mobile marketing suite has helped us learn how users interact with our app via real-time analytics, and we use these insights to improve our user experience. We use scheduled and triggered campaigns to send personalized messages to our users, streamline our efforts, and get higher conversions."

Sunil Thomas, Co-founder, and CEO at CleverTap, says, "It's wonderful to give back to the community. We are grateful to partner with GiftAMeal that seeks to inspire simple acts of kindness by making it easy for people to fight hunger in their communities while empowering users to feed someone in need. To enable them in their mission through the CleverTap platform really feels good."

CleverTap is looking to help change lives by adding more non-profits and social organizations to the CleverTap4Good program. To learn more, visit CleverTap4Good.

About CleverTap

CleverTap is a customer retention platform that helps consumer brands maximize user lifetime value. Over 8,000 companies around the world, including Vodafone, Sony, Hotstar, Carousell, Domino's Pizza, Gojek, Fandango, and BookMyShow trust CleverTap to deliver personalized experiences and improve the impact of omnichannel marketing across the entire customer lifecycle. CleverTap is backed by leading venture capital firms including Sequoia lndia, Tiger Global Management, Accel and Recruit Holdings, and operates out of San Francisco, Seattle, London, Singapore, and Mumbai,. For more information, visit clevertap.com or follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Press Contact:Ketan PanditPR for CleverTapketan@clevertap.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/559274/CleverTap_Logo.jpg


