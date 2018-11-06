6 novembre 2018- 19:29 CleverTap Launches CleverTap4Good, Enabling Non-Profits to Execute More Effective Mobile Campaigns

- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CleverTap, the advanced mobile marketing solutions provider, today announced their philanthropy program: CleverTap4Good. CleverTap works with non-profits and social organizations around the world to help them engage and grow their network of supporters with the power of advanced behavioral analytics and mobile engagement. Using CleverTap's advanced customer insights, social organizations can build a global community of loyal supporters by crafting compelling engagement campaigns based on demographics, user preferences, and social profiles.

Today's non-profits start thinking of marketing automation early on to reach potential donors/partners but often lack the resources to do so. For brands that do not have the expertise to implement this on their own, CleverTap's mobile marketing experts will work closely with them to understand their objectives and help build and execute an effective mobile marketing strategy.

Among the many organizations currently using CleverTap, fundraising platform Ketto has raised more than $50M for social, creative, and charitable causes.

Zaheer Adenwala, Co-Founder & CTO at Ketto, says, "Ketto's platform amplifies the voices of those in need so they can be heard by the billions of people across the globe who are willing to help. With CleverTap, we can personalize messages so our users stay connected to the causes close to their hearts, be it fighting chronic illnesses, giving back to the community, or lending wings to a new idea. CleverTap's multi-channel marketing suite enables us to not only engage with all our supporters, but also gives us real-time customer insights that help us make informed marketing decisions. Having a technology partner who believes in our core value proposition helps us accelerate our efforts and make a positive difference in people's lives."

Almitra Karnik, Head of Marketing at CleverTap, says, "It is heartwarming to see that through these brands we are able to do our bit towards a better world. Helping these non-profits reach a larger audience and engage them effectively makes us believe that technology is definitely a boon. Mobile marketing solutions and marketing technology shouldn't be something that just big brands have access to. Organizations that want to drive change and support various causes - from global warming to child labor to much more - will benefit immensely from our platform and this program."

CleverTap is confident that by working alongside non-profits and social organizations, its innovative technology can help improve the lives of others. We look forward to expanding and adding more organizations to our network of brands who want to give back to the community. To learn more, visit the CleverTap4Good page.

