CleverTap Launches CleverTap4Good, Enabling Non-Profits to Execute More Effective Mobile Campaigns

Champions, Cristiano Ronaldo si allena per il match con lo United
Sport

Champions, Cristiano Ronaldo si allena per il match con lo United

Seggi aperti in California, si vota nella Berkeley "anti-Trump"
Politica

Seggi aperti in California, si vota nella Berkeley "anti-Trump"

Maxxi, le ferite di guerre e natura nelle foto di Paolo Pellegrin
Culture

Maxxi, le ferite di guerre e natura nelle foto di Paolo Pellegrin

Diritti d'autore, D'Atri: completare liberalizzazione del mercato
Economia

Diritti d'autore, D'Atri: completare liberalizzazione del mercato

La Cina presenta il simulacro della sua nuova Stazione spaziale
Scienza e tecnologia

La Cina presenta il simulacro della sua nuova Stazione spaziale

"Oetzi e il mistero del tempo", al cinema dall'8 novembre
Spettacoli

"Oetzi e il mistero del tempo", al cinema dall'8 novembre

Midterm Usa, code ai seggi ad Atlanta in Georgia
Politica

Midterm Usa, code ai seggi ad Atlanta in Georgia

Federica Brignone, la sciatrice contro la plastica nei mari
Cronache

Federica Brignone, la sciatrice contro la plastica nei mari

Brasile, Bolsonaro promette di difendere la Costituzione
Politica

Brasile, Bolsonaro promette di difendere la Costituzione

"La via della seta", l'Orchestra di Xi'an in tour in Italia
Spettacoli

"La via della seta", l'Orchestra di Xi'an in tour in Italia

Toninelli: danni maltempo in tutta Italia ammontano a oltre 3 mld
Politica

Toninelli: danni maltempo in tutta Italia ammontano a oltre 3 mld

Al cinema "Menocchio", la storia di un mugnaio friulano eretico
Spettacoli

Al cinema "Menocchio", la storia di un mugnaio friulano eretico

Mummie e toporagni: a Vienna una mostra firmata da Wes Anderson
Politica

Mummie e toporagni: a Vienna una mostra firmata da Wes Anderson

Dl sicurezza, Salvini: "C'e' una maggioranza stabile e coesa di cui vado orgoglioso"
Politica

Dl sicurezza, Salvini: "C'e' una maggioranza stabile e coesa di cui vado orgoglioso"

Prescrizione, Salvini: "Sicuro che troveremo la quadra"
Politica

Prescrizione, Salvini: "Sicuro che troveremo la quadra"

Salvini circondato da giornalisti scherza: 'Se mi toccate il culo...'
Politica

Salvini circondato da giornalisti scherza: 'Se mi toccate il culo...'

Eredi al trono di Danimarca a pranzo da Mattarella al Quirinale
Politica

Eredi al trono di Danimarca a pranzo da Mattarella al Quirinale

Manovra Italia, Dombrovskis: "Necessaria correzione sostanziale"
Politica

Manovra Italia, Dombrovskis: "Necessaria correzione sostanziale"

Corte Ue: Italia dovrÃ  recuperare Ici non pagata dalla Chiesa
Cronache

Corte Ue: Italia dovrÃ  recuperare Ici non pagata dalla Chiesa

Le sexy curve di Manuela Ferrera sul calendario 2019
Spettacoli

Le sexy curve di Manuela Ferrera sul calendario 2019


CleverTap Launches CleverTap4Good, Enabling Non-Profits to Execute More Effective Mobile Campaigns

- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CleverTap, the advanced mobile marketing solutions provider, today announced their philanthropy program: CleverTap4Good. CleverTap works with non-profits and social organizations around the world to help them engage and grow their network of supporters with the power of advanced behavioral analytics and mobile engagement. Using CleverTap's advanced customer insights, social organizations can build a global community of loyal supporters by crafting compelling engagement campaigns based on demographics, user preferences, and social profiles.

Today's non-profits start thinking of marketing automation early on to reach potential donors/partners but often lack the resources to do so. For brands that do not have the expertise to implement this on their own, CleverTap's mobile marketing experts will work closely with them to understand their objectives and help build and execute an effective mobile marketing strategy.

Among the many organizations currently using CleverTap, fundraising platform Ketto has raised more than $50M for social, creative, and charitable causes.

Zaheer Adenwala, Co-Founder & CTO at Ketto, says, "Ketto's platform amplifies the voices of those in need so they can be heard by the billions of people across the globe who are willing to help. With CleverTap, we can personalize messages so our users stay connected to the causes close to their hearts, be it fighting chronic illnesses, giving back to the community, or lending wings to a new idea. CleverTap's multi-channel marketing suite enables us to not only engage with all our supporters, but also gives us real-time customer insights that help us make informed marketing decisions. Having a technology partner who believes in our core value proposition helps us accelerate our efforts and make a positive difference in people's lives."

Almitra Karnik, Head of Marketing at CleverTap, says, "It is heartwarming to see that through these brands we are able to do our bit towards a better world. Helping these non-profits reach a larger audience and engage them effectively makes us believe that technology is definitely a boon. Mobile marketing solutions and marketing technology shouldn't be something that just big brands have access to. Organizations that want to drive change and support various causes - from global warming to child labor to much more - will benefit immensely from our platform and this program."

CleverTap is confident that by working alongside non-profits and social organizations, its innovative technology can help improve the lives of others. We look forward to expanding and adding more organizations to our network of brands who want to give back to the community. To learn more, visit the CleverTap4Good page.

About CleverTap

CleverTap helps consumer brands retain their users for life. It is a powerful mobile marketing solution that brings together user data from online and offline channels on one centralized platform. Every day, thousands of brands use CleverTap's machine learning models to create differentiated customer engagement strategies that help marketers drive omnichannel growth. Build valuable customer relationships using actionable, real-time insights that help create amazing customer experiences.

Over 8,000 global brands, including Sony, Vodafone, Domino's Pizza, DC Comics, Go-Jek, BookMyShow, and DealsPlus trust CleverTap to help them connect with users and grow their mobile apps. To learn more about CleverTap, visit clevertap.com or follow on Facebook and Twitter.

CleverTap operates out of San Francisco, New York, London, Singapore, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. To see how businesses of all sizes are building more meaningful customer relationships, visit our customers page.

Press ContactKetan PanditPR for CleverTapketan@clevertap.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/779940/CleverTap.jpg


in evidenza
Manuela Ferrera, calendario super Che 2019 con For Men Magazine

Spettacoli

Manuela Ferrera, calendario super
Che 2019 con For Men Magazine

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.