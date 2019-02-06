Tav, MulÃ¨ (FI): "Dossier Ã¨ segreto pulcinella consegnato prima ai francesi, truffa agli italiani"
CleverTap More Than Doubles Revenue, Realizes Significant Customer Growth Globally in 2018

- SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile marketing and analytics platform CleverTap today revealed business results from 2018, a year during which the company significantly increased revenue and customers while accelerating its product innovation to include industry-first features like machine-learning driven predictions on business outcomes, Intent-based segmentation, Customer Lifecycle Management and more.

During 2018, CleverTap grew its customer base by over 50 percent, adding Fandango LATAM, Discovery Kids, Cars24, Lenskart, Oredoo, Truecaller, Vidio and more to the growing list of businesses leveraging the platform to achieve their mobile marketing goals. CleverTap also executed on strategic geographic expansion plans. With new offices in Singapore and Mumbai and growing presence in the Americas, it enabled the company to seize a larger market share in these important, high-growth regions. In December, CleverTap received recognition from EContent Magazine as one of the 100 Companies that Matter in Digital.

CleverTap powers over 8,000 mobile applications to reach 1 billion devices globally. Its experience optimization capabilities help growth teams bring together enormous quantities of data from online and offline channels in one customer data platform. Powered by a robust segmentation engine, its unified offering helps create a complete, more accurate picture of an audience based on targeted optimization across lifecycle stages. This results in sustainable growth at every step of the customer lifecycle - from awareness, interest, decision to advocacy.

With CleverTap, businesses are able to act on rich insights in real time to optimize the performance of their apps and drive meaningful, omnichannel customer experiences. Collectively, these experiences represent over $2 billion in incremental revenue for its customers. In 2019, the company plans to nearly double its product and engineering momentum so its customers can continue to drive key business metrics and grow long-term revenue.

"CleverTap has continued to grow at a remarkable pace thanks to our focus on driving value to our customers," said co-founder and CEO Sunil Thomas. "This combined with our constant dedication to product innovation has ensured we keep raising the bar. In 2019, we will continue to focus on creating cutting-edge solutions, building our team and expanding our presence, while keeping customers at the heart of everything we do."

About CleverTap

CleverTap helps consumer brands retain their users for life. It is a powerful mobile marketing solution that brings together user data from online and offline channels on one centralized platform. Every day, thousands of brands leverage CleverTap's machine learning models to orchestrate differentiated customer engagement strategies that help marketers drive omni-channel growth. Build valuable customer relationships using actionable, real-time insights that help create amazing customer experiences.

Over 8,000 global brands, including Star, Sony, Vodafone, Go-Jek, Domino's, DC Comics, BookMyShow, and DealsPlus, trust CleverTap to help them connect with users and grow their mobile apps. To learn more about CleverTap, visit clevertap.com or follow on Facebook and Twitter.

CleverTap has offices in Sunnyvale, San Francisco, Singapore, New York, London, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. For more information, visit the CleverTap website. To see how businesses of all sizes are building more meaningful customer relationships, visit our customer's page.

Press ContactKetan PanditPR for CleverTapketan@clevertap.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/559274/CleverTap_Logo.jpg


