CleverTap Releases OTT Industry Benchmark Report

Fico: "LibertÃ  stampa Ã¨ difesa da Costituzione e va applicata in ogni momento"
Politica

Fico: "LibertÃ  stampa Ã¨ difesa da Costituzione e va applicata in ogni momento"

Manovra, Di Maio: "Diremo ai mercati che non siamo dei quaquaraquÃ "
Politica

Manovra, Di Maio: "Diremo ai mercati che non siamo dei quaquaraquÃ "

Dl sicurezza, Salvini: "Teaser anche a polizia municipale"
Politica

Dl sicurezza, Salvini: "Teaser anche a polizia municipale"

Dl sicurezza, Salvini: "Un bacione a Saviano e al sindaco di Riace"
Politica

Dl sicurezza, Salvini: "Un bacione a Saviano e al sindaco di Riace"

Migranti, Salvini: "Nave centri sociali non sbarcherÃ  in Italia"
Politica

Migranti, Salvini: "Nave centri sociali non sbarcherÃ  in Italia"

Salvini a Moscovici: "Un socialista francese che ci da lezioni fa ridere"
Politica

Salvini a Moscovici: "Un socialista francese che ci da lezioni fa ridere"

Dl sicurezza, Salvini: "Finita la pacchia per chi non ha diritto ad asilo, taglieremo"
Politica

Dl sicurezza, Salvini: "Finita la pacchia per chi non ha diritto ad asilo, taglieremo"

Salvini mostra Dl Sicurezza firmato da Mattarella: "A Milano si dice 'Ciapa lÃ¬ e porta a ca'"
Politica

Salvini mostra Dl Sicurezza firmato da Mattarella: "A Milano si dice 'Ciapa lÃ¬ e porta...

Berlusconi torna indietro per le foto: ''Sono giovane e reggo ritmo ma mi fanno fare troppe cose''
Politica

Berlusconi torna indietro per le foto: ''Sono giovane e reggo ritmo ma mi fanno fare...

Berlusconi: ''Con M5s Italia verso baratro economico e di democrazia, auspichiamo fine governo''
Politica

Berlusconi: ''Con M5s Italia verso baratro economico e di democrazia, auspichiamo fine...

Berlusconi: ''Manovra invitiamo Salvini a non promuovore reddito cittadinanza, guardi i numeri''
Politica

Berlusconi: ''Manovra invitiamo Salvini a non promuovore reddito cittadinanza, guardi...

Berlusconi: ''Reddito cittadinanza un disastro, buco nero in bilancio''
Politica

Berlusconi: ''Reddito cittadinanza un disastro, buco nero in bilancio''

Manovra, Martina: "Incalzeremo maggioranza con nostre proposte"
Politica

Manovra, Martina: "Incalzeremo maggioranza con nostre proposte"

Dl sicurezza, Martina: "Conte e Salvini leggano bene lettera di Mattarella"
Politica

Dl sicurezza, Martina: "Conte e Salvini leggano bene lettera di Mattarella"

Sindaco Riace, Martina: "Vergognoso Salvini, fa propaganda su inchiesta"
Politica

Sindaco Riace, Martina: "Vergognoso Salvini, fa propaganda su inchiesta"

Bucci: "Faremo ponte di alta qualita' nel minor tempo possibile"
Politica

Bucci: "Faremo ponte di alta qualita' nel minor tempo possibile"

Manovra, Martina: "Basta con le sceneggiate, vergognoso che non ci sia testo Def"
Politica

Manovra, Martina: "Basta con le sceneggiate, vergognoso che non ci sia testo Def"

Martina: "Tria? Giudizio assolutamente negativo, preoccupato dalle sue parole"
Politica

Martina: "Tria? Giudizio assolutamente negativo, preoccupato dalle sue parole"

Intervista a Andrea Levy, Presidente Parco Valentino
Motori

Intervista a Andrea Levy, Presidente Parco Valentino

Insurance Day 2018: Generali Jeniot Ã¨ protagonista nella digitalizzazione
Economia

Insurance Day 2018: Generali Jeniot Ã¨ protagonista nella digitalizzazione


CleverTap Releases OTT Industry Benchmark Report

- SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading provider of mobile marketing solution, CleverTap, today announced the release of Industry Benchmark Report for Media and Entertainment (OTT) Apps. The over the top (OTT) streaming industry has seen tremendous adoption in recent years. Content is consumed in ways that were unthinkable before. To serve the growing demand of entertainment on the go, the question of how and what will keep users engaged is one that every media app team needs to answer.

In this benchmark report, we set out to find what keeps 80 million users across over 100 million devices coming back to provide stats across the user lifecycle, including user flow from one lifecycle stage to another. Bringing insights from 8.7 billion data points, this report from CleverTap helps growth marketers benchmark against some of the most successful apps in the OTT industry. The report also includes proven strategies and best practices to help OTT companies optimize their content offerings.

Almitra Karnik, Global Head of Marketing at CleverTap said, "There's intense competition in the OTT space, and thus the need to differentiate the offering with exclusive content and a superior customer experience becomes all the more important. CleverTap's OTT Benchmark Report provides the essential metrics that mobile marketers can use to benchmark their app's performance and use data-backed #CleverTips to help engage customers at each stage to grow their app's revenue."

Elliot Goldwater, Director, BD & Partnerships at SendGrid – one of CleverTap's email delivery partners, stated, "It is fundamental for marketers to monitor the user journey while analyzing OTT app's performance. Unless monitored end-to-end, key issues can get overlooked. CleverTap's Industry Benchmark report enables marketers to look at this complete picture, keeping the user at the center. Along with benchmarks for essential metrics at each lifecycle stage, it provides benchmarks for the percent of users that advance to the next stage, and in how long. These metrics make the report unique — and necessary for every data-driven marketer to have."

The Industry Benchmark for Media and Entertainment (OTT) can be accessed here.

About CleverTap

CleverTap helps consumer brands retain their users for life. It is a powerful mobile marketing solution that brings together user data from online and offline channels on one centralized platform. Everyday, thousands of brands leverage CleverTap's machine learning models to orchestrate differentiated customer engagement strategies that help marketers drive omni-channel growth. Build valuable customer relationships using actionable, real-time insights that help create amazing customer experiences.

Over 8,000 global brands, including Star, Sony, Vodafone, Domino's, DC Comics, BookMyShow, and DealsPlus, trust CleverTap to help them connect with users and grow their mobile apps. To learn more about CleverTap, visit clevertap.com or follow on Facebook and Twitter.

CleverTap has offices in Sunnyvale, San Francisco, New York, London, Mumbai, and Bangalore. For more information, visit the CleverTap website. To see how businesses of all sizes are building more meaningful customer relationships, visit our customers page.

Press Contact

Ketan Pandit

PR for CleverTap

ketan@clevertap.com

 


in evidenza
D'Urso, che frecciata al Gf Vip "Fossi stata io la conduttrice..."

Grande Fratello Vip News

D'Urso, che frecciata al Gf Vip
"Fossi stata io la conduttrice..."

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.