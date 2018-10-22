Enrico Giovannini: "Sviluppo sostenibile Ã¨ la strada"
CMC Corporation from Vietnam signed strategic agreement with Danish partner under the witness of Vietnam's Prime Minister

- With 25 years of development, CMC has been providing ICT products and services for major partners from multinational corporations in 21 countries such as Japan, Korea, USA, Singapore, etc. CMC has consulted and implemented SAP ERP system for Honda Vietnam, AEON IBS, provided telecommunications services for NTT Communications, SAMSUNG, AT&T… Ciber-CMC (a member company of CMC Corporation) is a leading consulting company to deliver professional implementation services in SAP's enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution and Microsoft Dynamics customer relationship management (CRM) solution. With more than 150 leading SAP & Microsoft Dynamics CRM consultants, Ciber-CMC is the most trust-worthy provider in Vietnam with more than 30% market share of SAP, and has been honored "SAP's Best Service Partner" in 2015, "Top Performance Partner" of SAP in 2016.

Approxima is a leading SAP consultant in Denmark with many years of experience in consulting and deploying SAP solutions for medium and large organizations. Under the strategic cooperation agreement, Approxima will be responsible for expanding CMC's business in European markets such as Scandinavia, Denmark, Germany and Russia… which are the areas where Ciber-CMC is aiming for the No.1 position of SAP solution provider. Approxima is expected to tap into the digital convergence market for businesses with a market size of hundreds of millions of euros, aiming at reaching 100 million euros from the European market in 2023. In addition, Approxima will also share its methods and experience to promote Ciber-CMC's growth, supporting Ciber-CMC to meet international capacity requirements in service delivery. This also matches CMC's "Go Global" strategy with the goal of exporting software, ICT services and products to the global market.

Speaking at the signing ceremony on October 20th 2018, Mr. Lars Damgaard (Partner, Director of Approxima) said: "The reason we chose Ciber-CMC to deploy SAP solutions in the Nordic market as well as throughout Europe is  that we want to increase the power of Approxima to meet the ever-increasing demand for SAP solutions. Ciber-CMC has more than 10 years of experience in providing SAP solutions to the international market. With the abundant human resources and the goal of delivering the SAP solutions on the cloud computing platform of Ciber-CMC, we completely believe in the success of the strategic partnership between CMC and Approxima."

Mr. Nguyen Trung Chinh (Chairman/CEO of CMC Corporation) also expressed optimism in the agreement: "CMC Corporation has a strategic goal of reaching out to the global market with the best IT and telecommunications products to meet the world standard. In fact, we have been present in 21 countries, including Japan, Korea, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, and we are expanding to international markets like USA and Europe. Through this cooperation with Approxima, we are confident that CMC will make a strong move in the European market."

About CMC Corporation:CMC Corporation is the second largest ICT corporation in Vietnam with more than 25 years of establishment and development. With 12 member companies, joint ventures and research institutes, CMC has affirmed its position in the market of Vietnam and many countries in the world through 4 core business fields: System Integration, Telecommunications & Internet, Software Services and Manufacturing, assembly and distribution of ICT products. In Vietnam, CMC Corporation is known as a reliable and prestigious partner in medium and large ICT projects for Government, Education, Taxation, Treasury, Customs, Electricity, Banking, Finance and Business. In fiscal year 2017, total consolidated revenue of CMC was 250 million USD, pre-tax profit reached nearly 12 million USD, targeting total revenue of 500 million USD in 2020.

  

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/772359/CMC_Corporation_Signing.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/772360/CMC_Corporation_Congrats.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/772361/CMC_Corporation_Shake.jpg


