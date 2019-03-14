Siria, raid russi nella provincia di Idlib. Uccisi 13 civili
Politica

Siria, raid russi nella provincia di Idlib. Uccisi 13 civili

Global Fine Art Awards, premiata l'Italia di Fondazione Prada

Padellaro: "Dalla nascita del Fatto Quotidiano alla quotazione in Borsa"

Monteverdi suona la campanella per Seif quotata sul segmento AIM di Borsa

Francia, la maratona in salita sulla Tour Eiffel

Travaglio su quotazione Seif: "Dopo 10 anni, azienda solida sul mercato"

Gomez alla quotazione Seif: "Stiamo diventando una media company"

Monteverdi, Seif: "Ci quotiamo per crescere e puntiamo a diversificare"

Jerusalmi, Borsa Italiana: "Con Seif piÃ¹ editoria tra le quotate"

La manta si fa nutrire dal sub, tenero spettacolo a Singapore

Venezuela, rete elettrica verso normalitÃ  dopo il lungo blackout

L'urgenza creativa di Enrico Ruggeri esce in "Alma"

Vertice centrodestra, Salvini: "Mangiato tanti cioccolatini. Su Piemonte quasi chiuso"

Cina, Salvini: "Mai condizionamenti politici ed economici"

Gb, il Parlamento al voto sulla richiesta di rinviare la Brexit

Boeing sospende voli degli aerei 737 Max dopo incidente Etiopia

Via della seta, Di Maio: "Contento consenso Governo e Quirinale"

Via Seta,Â Salvini: â€œSe ci sarÃ  pericolo per sicurezza dico Noâ€

Vitali, Pb Finestre: "Al Made prodotti dall'ultramoderno al tradizionale"

Villa, Bticino: "Al Made puntiamo anche sulla tecnologia"


CNseg and Fenaber gather the Market in the largest reinsurance event in South America

- RIO DE JANEIRO, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 8th Rio de Janeiro Reinsurance Conference, the main reinsurance event on the South American calendar, is taking place on April 8th and 9th. Put on by Confederação das Seguradoras (CNseg – The Confederation of Insurers) and Federação Nacional das Empresas de Resseguros (Fenaber – National Federation of Reinsurance Companies), the theme of the event will be "Reinsurance: Supporting Development."   

The president of CNseg, Marcio Coriolano, states that because of the continuous growth of business between insurers and reinsurers, the audience at the annual reinsurance event has been expanding year after year. "The promising perspectives of the Brazilian insurance market are quite attractive for international reinsurers and specialists. The growth in GDP is expected to be 2.5%, alongside new measures such as structural and social security reforms, which will open the way to the possibility of including large swaths of the population into the consumption market for risk prevention and protection of equity, income, life and health," Coriolano emphasized.  

Seven hundred participants, both Brazilian and foreign, are expected. The event's agenda is expected to include matters such as opportunities created for the sector by intelligent cities, and perspectives for expanding coverage of cyber risk, particularly with the advent of the Brazilian Law of Data Protection. 

The president of the National Federation of Reinsurance Companies (Fenaber), Paulo Pereira, stated that the conference is an unparalleled opportunity to encourage immersion in the global reinsurance market. "From the subjects on the agenda, to the selection of presenters, all of the efforts of those involved in the organization are geared towards promoting the global reinsurance sector, and showing its importance to the development of the economy, considering the enormous risks borne by reinsurers. Brazil is one of the most promising markets for expansion of reinsurance and broker operations in the coming years," Pereira said. 

Today, 142 reinsurers are authorized to operate in Brazil – 16 local (headquartered in Brazil), 40 admitted (headquartered abroad, with representative offices in Brazil), and 86 eventual (foreign companies headquartered abroad, without representative offices in Brazil), that accept risks from a robust insurance market, whose projected premiums for 2018, including supplemental health insurance plans, is on the order of US$ 120.9 billion. It is guaranteed by technical provisions and free financial reserves of US$ 326.1 billion. To register, please go to: eventos.cnseg.org.br/eventos/evento/8-encontro-de-resseguro-do-rio-de-janeiro/ 

For more information: Neide FujiokaTel.: (21) 2510-7938neide.fujioka@cnseg.org.br 


