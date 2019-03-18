18 marzo 2019- 10:05 CNseg and Fenaber gather the Market in the largest reinsurance event in South America

- RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 8th Rio de Janeiro Reinsurance Conference, the main reinsurance event on the South American calendar, is taking place on April 8th and 9th. Put on by Confederação das Seguradoras (CNseg – The Confederation of Insurers) and Federação Nacional das Empresas de Resseguros (Fenaber – National Federation of Reinsurance Companies), the theme of the event will be "Reinsurance: Supporting Development."

The president of CNseg, Marcio Coriolano, states that because of the continuous growth of business between insurers and reinsurers, the audience at the annual reinsurance event has been expanding year after year. "The promising perspectives of the Brazilian insurance market are quite attractive to international reinsurers and specialists. The growth in GDP is expected to be 2.5%, alongside new measures such as structural and social security reforms, which will open the way to the possibility of including large swaths of the population into the consumer market for risk prevention and protection of equity, income, life and health," Coriolano emphasized.

Seven hundred participants, both Brazilian and foreign, are expected. The event's agenda is expected to include matters such as opportunities created for the sector by intelligent cities, and perspectives for expanding coverage of cyber risk, particularly with the advent of the Brazilian Data Protection Law.

The president of the National Federation of Reinsurance Companies (Fenaber), Paulo Pereira, stated that the conference is an unparalleled opportunity to encourage immersion in the global reinsurance market. "From the subjects on the agenda, to the selection of presenters, all of the efforts of those involved in the organization are geared towards promoting the global reinsurance sector, and showing its importance to the development of the economy, considering the enormous risks borne by reinsurers. Brazil is one of the most promising markets for expansion of reinsurance and broker operations in the coming years," Pereira said.

Today, 142 reinsurers are authorized to operate in Brazil – 16 local (headquartered in Brazil), 40 admitted (headquartered abroad, with representative offices in Brazil), and 86 eventual (foreign companies headquartered abroad, without representative offices in Brazil), that accept risks from a robust insurance market, whose projected premiums for 2018, including supplemental health insurance plans, is on the order of US$ 120.9 billion. It is guaranteed by technical provisions and free financial reserves of US$ 326.1 billion. To register, please go to: eventos.cnseg.org.br/eventos/evento/8-encontro-de-resseguro-do-rio-de-janeiro/

For more information: Neide FujiokaTel.: (21) 2510-7938neide.fujioka@cnseg.org.br