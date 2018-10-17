Il rendering del progetto del ponte Morandi presentato da Aspi. Tempi: 9 mesi
Codewise Names Dr. John Malatesta Chief Executive Officer

- As an internationally recognized business leader, Malatesta brings over 22 years of business management experience in the software industry, where he held multiple senior leadership roles at several SMEs and Fortune 500 companies.

"John is exactly the right leader for Codewise," said Gryn. "His extensive executive background, as well as his knowledge of the marketing cloud and of the Customer Experience Management space, will greatly amplify the efforts that Codewise is making to strengthen its leadership position in the progressively converging AdTech and MarTech industries. Also, his strong and rigorous general management experience will open a new chapter in the history of Codewise, helping us to fully cement the principles of sustainable growth and customer-led innovation as we expand to new use cases, market segments and geographies. Another critical criterion for me was that John is a natural fit with Codewise's cultural transformation, evolving into a mature market-leading company. Since joining Codewise, John has demonstrated a deep understanding of our history, technology and business expertise on the one side and of the continuously changing customer ecosystem on the other. To harmonize these two dimensions, John has initiated a profound operational and strategic transformation aimed at further ingraining customer proximity and operational excellence in our DNA. We are extremely fortunate to have someone of John's stature leading our management team, allowing me to dedicate a lot more of my time to the development of relationships with international business organizations, supporting the agenda of AdTech accountability and compliance and to the active pursuit of my dream of helping and enabling aspiring entrepreneurs around the globe, sharing the knowledge and experience that helped me build one of the fastest-growing technology companies in the world."

"I am incredibly honored to lead Codewise into the next phase of customer-centric driven innovation and of operational excellence led growth," said Malatesta. "Robert Gryn has not only built one of the fastest-growing companies in Europe, but he has literally revolutionized the performance marketing industry with his visionary ideas and products. Thanks to him and Codewise's incredibly talented and innovative team, digital marketers at thousands of brands and agencies worldwide have been able to maximize their advertising ROI through our industry-leading Ad Exchange and Online Ads Measurement and Optimization platforms. Building on this success, we will now take Codewise to a whole new level of customer-first planning and execution and of operational discipline, solidifying repeatable scalable growth models and unleashing even more value to our customers and employees."

John Malatesta is Doctor of Economics and is a member of multiple prominent international business organizations. Prior to this appointment, he held multiple leadership and executive roles at IBM, Accenture, Sun Microsystems, Oracle, Kaspersky Lab, Schneider Electric and Socialbakers.

About Codewise Founded in 2011, Codewise is the industry's first provider of AI-powered online ad measurement and management solutions for digital marketers. In 2017 and 2018, Codewise was recognized as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in Europe, according to the Financial Times, Statista and Deloitte. Codewise's solutions help thousands of businesses in 190 countries track, measure and optimize billions of dollars of advertising spend, boosting their efficiency and ROI. Codewise is currently tracking over $2.5 billion of digital ad spending for some of the world's largest brands and ad agencies, including $400 million of ad spend on Facebook. Learn more at codewise.com.

PR contact: media@codewise.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/767594/Codewise_new_execs.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/659010/Codewise_logo1_Logo.jpg


