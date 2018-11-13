13 novembre 2018- 19:02 CoinPip Activates its Crypto to Fiat Service Facility

- Integrating cryptocurrencies to the system has always been part of the company's vision. With the crypto to fiat capability in the system, CoinPip is able to offer their services to most countries and territories around the world. From the serviced 40 countries, CoinPip is now available in 201 countries and counting.

The inclusion of cryptos into the payment system is ultimately geared towards bringing blockchain and digital currencies closer to the mainstream. These embody the CoinPip way of doing transfers -- fast, easy, and affordable. This is the future of money, and CoinPip poses to lead the way.

To celebrate the launch and the Fintech Festive Month of November, CoinPip is giving a special transfer rate of 0.1% charge for all crypto to fiat transfers. In conjunction with the 3rd Singapore Fintech Festival, the special rate will run from 12 November to 1 December 2018.

About CoinPip

CoinPip's vision is to make cryptocurrencies easy-to-use as any other form of money in everyday transactions. Based in Singapore, its team has worked on high-tech projects across the globe. Starting in the Asian market, CoinPip is bringing a friendly, powerful payment system to the world marketplace by providing a faster, cheaper, and smarter option of sending money internationally and financial services that matter -- relevant, cost-efficient, and will contribute to your productivity and way of living.

Media contact: Beverly Bertumen, beverly@coinpip.com