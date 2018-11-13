Brexit, fra Ue e Londra raggiunto "accordo tecnico"
MediCinema apre al Niguarda di Milano per i 90 anni di Topolino
Conte: conferenza Libia un successo? "Non abbiamo risolto tutto
Torino Film Festival, da Reitman a Moretti e Mastandrea regista
Il rap pop travolgente di Baby k nell'album "Icona"
"Karl Marx innocente", lo difende Bertinotti con la toga a teatro
Spazio, Avio testa con successo prototipo del motore M10 a metano
Il prof consulente M5s, De Masi: reddito cittadinanza c'Ã¨ ovunque
Libia, Salame': "Elezioni in primavera, abbiamo ragionevoli possibilitÃ  di successo"
Giornalisti, Conte: "A volte attacchi duri, ma LibertÃ  di stampa non sarÃ  mai messa in discussione"
Ululati contro Merkel, Tajani: "Non sapevo ci fossero lupi in quest'aula"
Presentato a Milano un libro bianco sul glaucoma
Di Maio: per essere libera l'informazione deve fare molta strada
#GiÃ¹LeManiDallInformazione, giornalisti in piazza in tutta Italia
Un altare di Claudio Parmiggiani per la Basilica di Gallarate
Cammini, rotte e cicloescursioni: Roma capitale del turismo lento
Libia, Tajani: "Europei parlino con una voce sola"
Striscioni offensivi, Preziosi: "Inammissibile, questo fenomeno deve finire"
TAV, Chiamparino: "Pretendo che il Governo mi ascolti"
Michelle Obama: non capirÃ² mai perchÃ© abbiamo eletto un misogino
CoinPip Activates its Crypto to Fiat Service Facility

- Integrating cryptocurrencies to the system has always been part of the company's vision. With the crypto to fiat capability in the system, CoinPip is able to offer their services to most countries and territories around the world. From the serviced 40 countries, CoinPip is now available in 201 countries and counting.

The inclusion of cryptos into the payment system is ultimately geared towards bringing blockchain and digital currencies closer to the mainstream. These embody the CoinPip way of doing transfers -- fast, easy, and affordable. This is the future of money, and CoinPip poses to lead the way.

To celebrate the launch and the Fintech Festive Month of November, CoinPip is giving a special transfer rate of 0.1% charge for all crypto to fiat transfers. In conjunction with the 3rd Singapore Fintech Festival, the special rate will run from 12 November to 1 December 2018.

About CoinPip

CoinPip's vision is to make cryptocurrencies easy-to-use as any other form of money in everyday transactions. Based in Singapore, its team has worked on high-tech projects across the globe. Starting in the Asian market, CoinPip is bringing a friendly, powerful payment system to the world marketplace by providing a faster, cheaper, and smarter option of sending money internationally and financial services that matter -- relevant, cost-efficient, and will contribute to your productivity and way of living.

Media contact: Beverly Bertumen, beverly@coinpip.com

 


