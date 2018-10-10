10 ottobre 2018- 18:26 Collaboration Between National Physical Laboratory and Mediso

- AnyScan (SPECT/CT/PET) triple modality system

Breakthrough scientific collaboration between National Physical Laboratory (NPL) and Mediso Medical Imaging Systems Ltd. has begun in the United Kingdom after installation of a newly procured triple modality AnyScan (SPECT/CT/PET) system.

The new triple modality system provides the benefit of much higher sensitivity and resolution compared to conventional SPECT imaging. The excellent SPECT image quality is a direct result of the novel three-headed SPECT detector technology and the applied multi-pinhole collimation. Enabling image quality levels that are comparable with those normally seen in PET. This unique multimodality imaging system enables SPECT, CT and PET studies to be performed in one room. A feature that will benefit a number of customers and their patients.

"The AnyScan system will deliver major new capabilities at NPL as part of our new Metrology for Medical Physics Centre (MEMPHYS), supporting rapid acceleration for the development and implementation of innovative early diagnostic and therapeutic technologies, for conditions such as cancer, dementia and heart disease into clinical practice," said Dr. Andrew Robinson, Head of Nuclear Medicine Metrology, National Physical Laboratory, Teddington, Middlesex UK.

"It had great significance to equip NPL with our state-of-the-art appliance," said István Bagaméry, Managing Director of Mediso Ltd. "AnyScan is our flagship equipment which brings nuclear and molecular imaging expectations to the limits. During our collaboration we will incorporate the findings to our imaging products. It is crucial for us to utilise the results from the NPL project and make them accessible for other users as well."

The AnyScan camera will allow NPL to develop unique measurement capabilities and deliver the first SPECT/CT/PET scanner in the world directly calibrated against primary standards of radioactivity, providing clinicians and pharmaceutical developers with confidence in their medical image decision-making and progress of clinical drug trials.

Mediso introduction

Mediso Ltd. works in the field of nuclear and molecular imaging focusing on development, manufacturing, sales and servicing of multi-modality in-vivo imaging systems. The AnyScan® family is the first triple modality choice for clinical imaging. The system was sold, installed and supported by Bartec Technologies Ltd. Mediso's exclusive representative in UK and Ireland.

NPL introduction

The National Physical Laboratory (NPL) is the UK's National Measurement Institute, and is a world-leading centre of excellence in developing and applying the most accurate measurement standards, science and technology available.

