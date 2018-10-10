Collaboration Between National Physical Laboratory and Mediso

Mattarella incontra Conte in occasione del prossimo Consiglio Europeo
Politica

Mattarella incontra Conte in occasione del prossimo Consiglio Europeo

Migranti, Bonino: "Minniti ha aperto la strada a scelte del Governo, PD scelga che fare"
Politica

Migranti, Bonino: "Minniti ha aperto la strada a scelte del Governo, PD scelga che fare"

Migranti, Bonino: "Modello Riace funzione per questo da fastidio, noi vogliamo integrazione"
Politica

Migranti, Bonino: "Modello Riace funzione per questo da fastidio, noi vogliamo...

Maltempo in Sardegna, crolla un ponte sulla 195 a Capoterra
Politica

Maltempo in Sardegna, crolla un ponte sulla 195 a Capoterra

Maltempo in sardegna, la cittÃ  invasa dall'acqua, le strade si trasformano in fiumi
Politica

Maltempo in sardegna, la cittÃ  invasa dall'acqua, le strade si trasformano in fiumi

PD, CirinnÃ : "Smetta di essere un 'fritto misto', difesa diritti sia al primo posto"
Politica

PD, CirinnÃ : "Smetta di essere un 'fritto misto', difesa diritti sia al primo posto"

VIDEO SOTTOTITOLATO - Nikki Haley dopo le dimissioni promette: "Non mi candiderÃ² nel 2020"
Politica

VIDEO SOTTOTITOLATO - Nikki Haley dopo le dimissioni promette: "Non mi candiderÃ² nel 2020"

Acqua firmata Ferragni, Fedez al Codacons: "Avete attaccato la famiglia sbagliata"
Politica

Acqua firmata Ferragni, Fedez al Codacons: "Avete attaccato la famiglia sbagliata"

LGBT, Vendola: "Nessun Salvini ci riporterÃ  nelle caverne, ormai siamo usciti"
Politica

LGBT, Vendola: "Nessun Salvini ci riporterÃ  nelle caverne, ormai siamo usciti"

LGBT, Vendola: "Papa ha dismesso panni inquisizione che mette a rogo finocchi, ma c'Ã¨ molto da fare"
Politica

LGBT, Vendola: "Papa ha dismesso panni inquisizione che mette a rogo finocchi, ma c'Ã¨...

Nubifragi in Sardegna, le strade allagate a Castiadas
Politica

Nubifragi in Sardegna, le strade allagate a Castiadas

Blocchi stradali a Napoli dei centri sociali contro il Decreto Salvini, immagini
Politica

Blocchi stradali a Napoli dei centri sociali contro il Decreto Salvini, immagini

La stretta di mano tra Mattarella, Salvini e Di Maio
Politica

La stretta di mano tra Mattarella, Salvini e Di Maio

Crollo ponte, Toti: "Rischio infiltrazioni non puÃ² bloccare opere, occorre vigilare"
Politica

Crollo ponte, Toti: "Rischio infiltrazioni non puÃ² bloccare opere, occorre vigilare"

Terzo Valico, Sala: "Da questo Def non si vede molto in termini di investimento"
Politica

Terzo Valico, Sala: "Da questo Def non si vede molto in termini di investimento"

FI, Toti: "Se nessuno si fa domande vuol dire che classe dirigente non Ã¨ seria"
Politica

FI, Toti: "Se nessuno si fa domande vuol dire che classe dirigente non Ã¨ seria"

Granaloro, Calzolari: â€œModello cooperativo porta grande innovazioneâ€
Economia

Granaloro, Calzolari: â€œModello cooperativo porta grande innovazioneâ€

Borsa Italiana, Jerusalmi: "La Borsa Ã¨ strumento di crescita per le imprese"
Economia

Borsa Italiana, Jerusalmi: "La Borsa Ã¨ strumento di crescita per le imprese"

Biesse, Porcellini: Siamo cresciuti grazie alle acquisizioni, anche all'estero
Economia

Biesse, Porcellini: Siamo cresciuti grazie alle acquisizioni, anche all'estero

Kpmg, Fiani: â€œLa crescita delle imprese riparte con il made in Italyâ€
Economia

Kpmg, Fiani: â€œLa crescita delle imprese riparte con il made in Italyâ€


Collaboration Between National Physical Laboratory and Mediso

- AnyScan (SPECT/CT/PET) triple modality system

Breakthrough scientific collaboration between National Physical Laboratory (NPL) and Mediso Medical Imaging Systems Ltd. has begun in the United Kingdom after installation of a newly procured triple modality AnyScan (SPECT/CT/PET) system.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/751864/Mediso_Logo.jpg )

The new triple modality system provides the benefit of much higher sensitivity and resolution compared to conventional SPECT imaging. The excellent SPECT image quality is a direct result of the novel three-headed SPECT detector technology and the applied multi-pinhole collimation. Enabling image quality levels that are comparable with those normally seen in PET. This unique multimodality imaging system enables SPECT, CT and PET studies to be performed in one room. A feature that will benefit a number of customers and their patients.

"The AnyScan system will deliver major new capabilities at NPL as part of our new Metrology for Medical Physics Centre (MEMPHYS), supporting rapid acceleration for the development and implementation of innovative early diagnostic and therapeutic technologies, for conditions such as cancer, dementia and heart disease into clinical practice," said Dr. Andrew Robinson, Head of Nuclear Medicine Metrology, National Physical Laboratory, Teddington, Middlesex UK.

"It had great significance to equip NPL with our state-of-the-art appliance," said István Bagaméry, Managing Director of Mediso Ltd. "AnyScan is our flagship equipment which brings nuclear and molecular imaging expectations to the limits. During our collaboration we will incorporate the findings to our imaging products. It is crucial for us to utilise the results from the NPL project and make them accessible for other users as well."

The AnyScan camera will allow NPL to develop unique measurement capabilities and deliver the first SPECT/CT/PET scanner in the world directly calibrated against primary standards of radioactivity, providing clinicians and pharmaceutical developers with confidence in their medical image decision-making and progress of clinical drug trials.

Mediso introduction  

Mediso Ltd. works in the field of nuclear and molecular imaging focusing on development, manufacturing, sales and servicing of multi-modality in-vivo imaging systems. The AnyScan® family is the first triple modality choice for clinical imaging. The system was sold, installed and supported by Bartec Technologies Ltd. Mediso's exclusive representative in UK and Ireland.

NPL introduction

The National Physical Laboratory (NPL) is the UK's National Measurement Institute, and is a world-leading centre of excellence in developing and applying the most accurate measurement standards, science and technology available.

Contact: Mr. Zsombor Nagy, zsombor.nagy@mediso.com , +36-30-242-5308


in evidenza
Netflix vira sul "Gender" Papà gay nei nuovi cartoni

Spettacoli

Netflix vira sul "Gender"
Papà gay nei nuovi cartoni

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.