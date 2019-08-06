A Hong Kong bande armate di bastoni attaccano i manifestanti
WESTWORLD 3, ingressi nel cast e trailer della serie HBO in arrivo su Sky
Ren, Monte Titoli: "Con T2S una struttura dedicata alla gestione dei clienti"
Via allo sgombero del centro sociale bolognese XM24, ruspe in azione
Fico: "La sfida plastic free della Camera dei deputati"
Villarosa (M5s): "Ecco quando la Lega era no tav"
Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 7 agosto
FS: "Potenziata stazione di Milano Rogoredo con piÃ¹ treni e nuovi servizi"
"Piccola Stella" live, le lacrime di Ultimo all'Olimpico
Manovra, Landini: "Cgil al Viminale ci sarÃ , ma io parlo con presidenza del Consiglio"
Dl sicurezza, Tav e manovra, voti decisivi su tenuta del governo
Dl sicurezza bis, Senato approva fiducia. Il leghisti esultano il Pd urla 'Vergogna'
Trump dopo le stragi: razzismo e suprematismo vanno sconfitti
Westworld 3, trailer ufficiale in italiano della nuova stagione
Gli scontri fra polizia e manifestanti ad Hong Kong
Fs, Matteo Salvini: La stazione di Milano Rogoredo un punto di partenza
Battaglia della Meloria, i pisani tornano ufficialmente a Genova 735 anni dopo la sconfitta
Fs, Danilo Toninelli: "Con hub Milano Rogoredo via a ragionamento di sistema"
Hub Milano Rogoredo, Battisti (ad Fs): "Un lavoro di sinergia"
Stragi Usa, Salvini: "Killer in galera per sempre. Io contrario a pena di morte"
ColorTokens Awarded Notable Mention in Black Unicorn Awards for 2019

- SANTA CLARA, California, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorTokens Inc., a leader in new-generation zero trust cloud security, today announced that is has been awarded Notable Mention and added to the judges watch list for 2020, in the Black Unicorn Awards for 2019. Of the 3,000 cybersecurity companies in the world, only 20 made it onto the Black Unicorn Awards 2019 'watch list'.

The term 'Black Unicorn' applies to cybersecurity companies that have the potential to reach a $1 billion-dollar market value. This award showcases those companies that are now on the Black Unicorn Awards 'watch list', and who have the potential of that kind of valuation and success in the cybersecurity marketplace.

The ColorTokens Xtended ZeroTrust Platform delivers the first cloud-based solution to unify workload protection, visibility, application control, next-gen AV and EDR in a single, lightweight agent. Built 100% in the cloud, the ColorTokens cloud security platform provides a simple and scalable new-generation security solution that's helping enterprises automate and secure their cloud migration, achieve faster time-to-compliance for PCI, HIPAA and GDPR, prevent breaches across endpoints, networks and multi-clouds—all while making zero trust security and networking a reality.

"It's exciting to see ColorTokens making it into a very select group of 20 companies we plan to keep an eye on and continue to watch in 2020, receiving the Notable Mention award in our first annual Black Unicorn awards," said judges Robert Herjavec of Herjavec Group, David DeWalt of NightDragon and Gary Miliefsky of Cyber Defense Media Group.

"ColorTokens is helping modern enterprises move beyond perimeter-focused security and point solutions, which simply aren't enough to address today's enormous cost, risk, cloud transformation and compliance assurance pressures," said Nitin Mehta, Founder and CEO of ColorTokens. "Our game-changing ZeroTrust cloud security solution enables enterprises to safely migrate to multicloud environments – and maintain critical cyber resiliency – by protecting workloads, containers, endpoints and users with single unified platform."

About ColorTokens

ColorTokens Inc., a leader in ZeroTrust cloud security, provides a modern and new-generation of security that empowers global enterprises with a proactive approach to single-handedly secure cloud workloads, dynamic applications, endpoints and users. Through its award-winning Xtended ZeroTrust Platform, ColorTokens delivers the only cloud-delivered solution that combines workload protection, visualization, application control, next-gen AV and EDR into one ultra-lightweight agent — all while seamlessly integrating with existing security tools. For more information, please visit www.colortokens.com.

Media Contact:

John VecchiColorTokens+1(650)427-0317John.vecchi@colortokens.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/838609/ColorTokens_Logo.jpg  


