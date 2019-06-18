ColorTokens Takes Zero Trust Security to a New-generation by Unifying Network and Endpoint Security Into a Single, Cloud-delivered Platform

Pmi italiane dell'Aerospazio in grande evidenza a Le Bourget
Scienza e tecnologia

Pmi italiane dell'Aerospazio in grande evidenza a Le Bourget

Ponte Morandi, due arresti: affari della Camorra in demolizione
Cronache

Ponte Morandi, due arresti: affari della Camorra in demolizione

Egitto, la morte annunciata di Morsi dopo un'udienza in tribunale
Politica

Egitto, la morte annunciata di Morsi dopo un'udienza in tribunale

Nasce "Nessun pensiero" la polizza che protegge il mutuo
Economia

Nasce "Nessun pensiero" la polizza che protegge il mutuo

Salvini, confonde la scalinata di Washington con quella di Rocky a Filadelfia.
Video

Salvini, confonde la scalinata di Washington con quella di Rocky a Filadelfia.

Salvini: "Ministro per affari UE? Il nome ce l'ho"
Politica

Salvini: "Ministro per affari UE? Il nome ce l'ho"

Di Maio e Salvini all'assemblea di Confartigianato, la stretta di mano tra i due
Politica

Di Maio e Salvini all'assemblea di Confartigianato, la stretta di mano tra i due

Salario minimo, Salvini: "Prima viene il taglio delle tasse"
Politica

Salario minimo, Salvini: "Prima viene il taglio delle tasse"

Salvini: "A Washington andammo alla scalinata di Rocky" e l'ambasciatore: "Quella Ã¨ Filadelfia"
Politica

Salvini: "A Washington andammo alla scalinata di Rocky" e l'ambasciatore: "Quella Ã¨...

Ecco come si apparecchia la tavola reale nella sala da pranzo del castello di Windsor, il timelapse
Politica

Ecco come si apparecchia la tavola reale nella sala da pranzo del castello di Windsor,...

Al via la campagna di sensibilizzazione rivolta ai maturandi contro le fake news
Politica

Al via la campagna di sensibilizzazione rivolta ai maturandi contro le fake news

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 19 giugno
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 19 giugno

'Salvini forever', un sostenitore sotto la Casa Bianca tira fuori il cartello davanti al ministro
Politica

'Salvini forever', un sostenitore sotto la Casa Bianca tira fuori il cartello davanti...

Salvini: â€œCome Italia non abbiamo paura di nessuno, contiamo in buon senso Ueâ€
Politica

Salvini: â€œCome Italia non abbiamo paura di nessuno, contiamo in buon senso Ueâ€

Italia-Usa, Salvini: â€œA Pence ho ricordato che solo la Lega tifava per Trumpâ€
Politica

Italia-Usa, Salvini: â€œA Pence ho ricordato che solo la Lega tifava per Trumpâ€

talia-Usa, Salvini dopo incontro con Pence: â€œD'accordo al 99% su visione mondoâ€
Politica

talia-Usa, Salvini dopo incontro con Pence: â€œD'accordo al 99% su visione mondoâ€

Johnny Depp, prof fuori dagli schemi in "Arrivederci professore"
Spettacoli

Johnny Depp, prof fuori dagli schemi in "Arrivederci professore"

Dopo 30 anni Totti si fa da parte: lascio la Roma, meglio morire
Sport

Dopo 30 anni Totti si fa da parte: lascio la Roma, meglio morire

"Plessi a Caracalla", le videoinstallazioni che svelano le terme
Spettacoli

"Plessi a Caracalla", le videoinstallazioni che svelano le terme

Firenze, una sciarpa viola sulla bara di Zeffirelli
Spettacoli

Firenze, una sciarpa viola sulla bara di Zeffirelli


ColorTokens Takes Zero Trust Security to a New-generation by Unifying Network and Endpoint Security Into a Single, Cloud-delivered Platform

- Despite spending over $130 billion in 2018 to prevent attacks, public breaches — including financial data, medical records and other personally identifiable information — continue to make headlines as advanced malware and attacks constantly threaten today's digitally transforming enterprises. As a result, organizations are focusing on a strategic zero trust approach – one that goes beyond legacy and perimeter security, and starts with a security posture of 'default deny'.

"Organizations are under enormous cost, risk and cloud transformation pressures while cyberattacks only increase in number and severity. However, perimeter security and point solutions are no longer enough. A comprehensive and modern zero trust security platform is now critical," said Nitin Mehta, Founder and CEO of ColorTokens. "Our innovative and game-changing ZeroTrust solution – that unifies visibility, microsegmentation, and endpoint detection and response for the first time – provides a powerful, extensible and cloud-delivered platform to help organizations stop cyber breaches while gaining 360-degree visibility into their cloud and hybrid networks."

The new Xtended ZeroTrust Platform is centrally managed through a single, unified console and pane-of-glass for simplified administration and control. Powered by the ColorTokens ProtectionCLOUD the platform delivers comprehensive IP, URL, and file reputation intelligence, workload protection, vulnerability assessment, threat hunting, compliance and server DNA analysis to continuously identify malicious traffic — all while automatically and dynamically updating security policies to contain zero-day threats.

The extensible, cloud-based Xtended ZeroTrust Platform, combines three powerful and unique solutions:

Availability

The ColorTokens Xtended ZeroTrust Platform is available now as a cloud-delivered software-as-a-service. To learn more, please visit www.colortokens.com.

About ColorTokens

ColorTokens Inc., a leader in cloud-delivered ZeroTrust security, provides a modern and new-generation of security that empowers global enterprises with a proactive approach to single-handedly secure cloud workloads, dynamic applications, endpoints and users. Through its award-winning Xtended ZeroTrust Platform, ColorTokens delivers the only cloud-based solution that combines AV, EDR, workload protection, visualization and application control into one ultra-lightweight agent — all while seamlessly integrating with existing security tools. For more information, please visit www.colortokens.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/838609/ColorTokens_Logo.jpg


in evidenza
Gli Obama ospiti da Clooney Laglio si prepara alla visita

Milano

Gli Obama ospiti da Clooney
Laglio si prepara alla visita

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.